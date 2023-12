Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball during overtime win against the Buffalo Bills at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Brown at Maine — ESPN+, noon

Columbia at New Hampshire — ESPN+, noon

Auburn at Appalachian State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Coppin State at Navy — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Keystone at James Madison — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Peter’s at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Siena at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tulane at Fordham — SNY/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Elon at Radford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Illinois Stte — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wichita State at Missouri — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at SMU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

LaGrange at Samford — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri Baptist at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Morehead State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Creighton at Nebraska — FS1, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Portland — KRCW/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern at Mississippi State — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stanton at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pepperdine at Colorado — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

William & Mary at Navy — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Miami — ACC Network, noon

North Carolina A&T at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, noon

Holy Cross at Vermont — ESPN+, noon

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina at Duke — ABC, 1 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Butler at Wisconsin — B1G+, 1 p.m.

George Mason at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida International — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Princeton at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Michigan State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Johnson and Wales at Brown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Le Moyne at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mississippi State at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Iowa State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens University at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee State at Akron — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Villanova at Columbia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at IUPUI — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wyoming at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Creighton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Penn at Marquette — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Union at West Georgia — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Baylor — FS1, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Furman at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

UConn at Texas — ABC, 3 p.m.

Ball State at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Campbell at Central Florida — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Belmont — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UCLA at Arkansas — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Auburn at UAB — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

North Texas-Dallas at Texas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stanford at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at James Madison — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Tennessee — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Boise State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Dakota at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Binghamton at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

San José State at Hawai’i — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Championship Drive: Rankings Countdown — ESPN2 (Kevin Negandhi/Sam Acho/Heather Dinich/Paul Finebaum/Chris Fowler/Robert Griffin III/Dan Mullen/Dan Orlovsky/Pete Thamel), 9 a.m.

College Football Playoff Selection Show — ESPN/ESPNU (Rece Davis/Joey Galloway/Kirk Herbstreit/Greg McElroy/Booger McFarland), noon

BTN Live: Bowl Special — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

College Football Bowls Breakdown — CBS Sports HQ, 2:45 p.m.

Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction — ESPN (Matt Barrie/Sam Acho/Trevor Matich/Greg McElroy/Dan Mullen/Pete Thamel), 4 p.m.

Championship Drive: Rankings Reaction — ESPN2 (Matt Barrie/Sam Acho/Trevor Matich/Greg McElroy/Dan Mullen/Pete Thamel), 5 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Bowl Selection Special — ACC Network (Kelsey Riggs/Eric Mac Lain/E.J. Manuel/Eddie Royal), 6 p.m.

SEC Now: Bowl Special — SEC Network (Dari Nowkhah/Chris Doering/Takeo Spikes/Matt Stinchcomb), 6 p.m.

Championship Drive: Bowl Breakdown — ESPN (Kevin Connors/Sam Acho/Trevor Matich/Dan Mullen/Pete Thamel), 8:30 p.m.

College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

College Water Polo

Men’s

NCAA Men’s Water Polo Tournament

National Championship, Uytengsu Aquatics Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Wrestling

Lehigh at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup Qualifying

Group Stage — Matchday 6

League A: Group B, Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores, Guatemala City, Guatemala

Guatemala vs. Jamaica — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Fulham — Peacock, 9 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Netowrk/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 9 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

Eastleigh vs. Reading — ESPN+, 8:20 a.m.

Aldershot Town vs. Stockport County — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Chesterfield vs. Leyton Orient — ESPN+, 8:50 a.m.

Wrexham AFC vs. Yeovil Town — ESPN+, 10:35 a.m.

FA Cup Third Round Draw — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Curt Byrum/Paul McGinley/Steve Sands/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//Todd Lewis

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11:30 a.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Special — NBC, 1 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

RCD Mallorca vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

UD Almería vs. Real Betis — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Villarreal — ESPN+12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Atlêtico de Madrid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 14

Toulouse vs. FC Lorient — beIN Sports Xtra/Fubo Sports, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63 — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 8:50 a.m.

AS Monaco vs. Montpellier Hérault — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

LOSC Lille vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Rennais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight: Winter Meetings Preview — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight: National Baseball Hall of Fame Contemporary Baseball Era Committee Ballot Results — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Film Room — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Westchester Knicks at College Park Skyhawks — NBA TV/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 2 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Oklahoma City Blue — WABM, 3 p.m.

Maine Celtics at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network online, 3 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Iowa Wolves — NBA TV/WHO 13.4, 4 p.m.

NFL

Week 13

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Denver at Houston — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Indianapolis at Tennessee — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Los Angeles Chargers at New England — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4:30 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Jets — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Detroit at New Orleans Saints — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Miami at Washington — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson/Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — NFL, noon

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay — Tom McCarthy/James Lofton/Jay Feely//Tiffany Blackmon

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Los Angeles Rams — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

San Francisco at Philadelphia — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan

The O.T. — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — /Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Ariana Figuera

Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Sunday Night Football Final live from Lambeau Field — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3:15 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football in-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, midnight

NHL

Chicago at Minnesota — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

San José at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/NHL Network/NBC Sports California/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Boston — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio/NESN, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Buffalo — Bally Sports South/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles — Sportsnet One/Altitude/Bally Sports West, 8 p.m.

Beyond Our Ice — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Every Shift — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Buffalo Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Los Angeles Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

PPA Finals, Life Time, 111 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA

Day Four — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

Day Four: Finals — FS1, 7 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 15

St. Johnston vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 14

ACF Fiorentina vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Udinese vs. Verona — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Sassuolo vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, noon

Napoli vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup

Beaver Creek Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek, CO

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Steve Porino/Picabo Street//Heather Cox

Men’s Super G — NBC, 4:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Fubo Sports Network Presents — Fubo Sports, 8:30 a.m.

All Madden — FS1, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)