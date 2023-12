Nov 18, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with running back Audric Estime (7) after Estime scored in the third quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Detroit Mercy at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

Wright State at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Rider at Penn State — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Elms at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Wesleyan at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Talladega at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Elon — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Winthrop — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Florida at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Indiana — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Brown at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Radford at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Iowa — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Alabama State at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Stetson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dillard at Tulane — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

East Tennessee State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montreat at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Purdue Fort Wayne — Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Maine at Minnesota — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Illinois State at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Nebraska — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

American at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at North Carolina — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas at North Dakota — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Kent State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southwest Oklahoma State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota State — WDAZ, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Washington State at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Gonzaga — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Washington at Colorado — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Westcliffe at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Boise State — KTVB/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Eastern New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at Northwestern — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Fresno State at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Tarleton at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Arizona at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Bay Area, 10:30 p.m.

Arizona State at Stanford — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

SEC Now: Rose Bowl Special — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Princeton at Vermont — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

San José State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Missouri-St. Louis at Wisconsin-Parkside — FloSports, 1 p..

Georgia Tech at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Cal State-Los Angeles at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colgate at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saginaw Valley State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Arcadia at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Brevard at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stanford at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 6:15 p.m.

Wright State at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Converse at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida A&M at North Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Oakland — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Samford at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

West Virginia State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho State at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Gator Bowl

Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Southeastern Conference, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Announcers: Wes Durham/Tim Hasselbeck//Taylor Tannenbaum

Clemson Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats — ESPN+, noon

Sun Bowl

Pac-12 vs. Independent, Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jenny Dell

Oregon State Beavers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish — CBS, 2 p.m.

Liberty Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Big-12 Conference, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Announcers: John Schiffren/Rocky Boiman//Dawn Davenport

Memphis Tigers vs. Iowa State Cyclones — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Cotton Bowl

Southeastern Conference vs. Big Ten, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Dusty Dvoracek//Tom Luginbill

Missouri Tigers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football Pregame — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The 2006 Rose Bowl: A Football Life — NFL Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Postgame — ESPN, 11:40 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, midnight

College Hockey

Men’s

Great Lakes Invitational

Third Place Game, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Alaska vs. Ferris State — WILX/FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Michigan State vs. Michigan Tech — WILX/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Holiday Face-Off

Third Place Game, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Air Force — Bally Sports (check your local RSN), 5 p.m.

Championship Game

Northeastern vs. Wisconsin — Bally Sports (check your local RSN), 8:30 p.m.

Lake Superior State at Dartmouth — NESN, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group Play

Group A, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Latvia vs. Finland — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 8:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Championship Pregame — TSN1/TSN4, 1 p.m.

Group B, Frolundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Czechia vs. United States — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (02/12/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

MLB

Inside Stitch — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Postseason to Remember: 1986 League Championship Series — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Postseason to Remember: 1986 Postseason — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Washington — YES/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

New York at Orlando — MSG Network/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Atlanta — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — TSN3/TSN4/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Phoenix — Bally Sports Southeast/KPHE/KPHO/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Altitude, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — Bally Sport Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN3/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Game — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

#Handles — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Indiana Mad Ants — Tubi/WABM, 6 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Tubi/KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

The Timeline: The Ice Bowl — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

The Timeline: The Fog Bowl — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL

Nashville at Detroit — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa — MSG SportsNet 2/TSN5, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Florida — MSG Network 2/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus — Sportsnet Ontario/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Islanders — Monumental Sports Network 2/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis — Altitude 2/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Anaheim — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Chicago at Dallas/Colorado at St. Louis Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Anaheim/Philadelphia at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Matchday 18

ACF Fiorentina vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Monza — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Genoa vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Atalanta vs. Lecce — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

What’s Trending Now PM — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM live from Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Sheila Johnson — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:50 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

United Cup

Perth Group Play, RAC Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia/Sydney Group Play, Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Czech Republic vs. Communist China/Netherlands vs. Norway/Italy vs. Germany/Poland vs. Brazil — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Champions League Weekly — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.