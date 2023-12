Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) passes against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Coppin State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Albany vs. Long Island University (at Barkleys Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY) — SNY, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Trunman State at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

USC at Oregon — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Cal-Davis — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Montana at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Idaho State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at Idaho — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

Alabama State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Harvard at URI — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Southern at Union — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Coppin State at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Le Moyne at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Webber International at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at DePaul — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Columbia at San Francisco — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Portland State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal State-Bakersfield – ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Fenway Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Announcers: Chris Cotter/Mark Herzlich//Sherree Burruss

SMU Mustangs vs. Boston College Eagles — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl

Big Ten vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY

Announcers: Drew Carter/Rod Gilmore//Taylor Davis

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Miami (FL) — ESPN/ACC Network, 2:15 p.m.

Pop Tarts Bowl

Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Big XII, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Andre Ware//Paul Carcaterra

North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. Kansas State Wildcats — ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

Alamo Bowl

Pac-12 vs. Big XII, Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Announcers: Tom Hart/Jordan Rodgers//Cole Cubelic

Arizona Wildcats vs. Oklahoma Sooners — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

SEC Now: Rose Bowl Special — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Great Lakes Invitational

Semifinals, Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Michigan Tech vs. Alaska — WILX, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State vs. Ferris State — WILX, 7 p.m.

Holiday Face-Off

Semifinals, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Northeastern — Bally Sports (check your local RSN), 5 p.m.

Wisconsin vs. Air Force — Bally Sports (check your local RSN), 8:30 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 19

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network (Martin Tyler/Efan Ekoku)/Universo, 2:25 p.m.

Arsenal vs. West Ham United — Peacock (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 3:15 p.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group Play

Group B, Frolundaborg, Gothenburg, Sweden

Switzerland vs. United States — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 11 a.m.

Norway vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Group A, Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Germany vs. Sweden — TSN1/TN4/TSN5/NHL Network

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 283: Teixeira vs. Hilll (01/21/2023) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

UFC Greatest Fights: Silva vs. Bisping (02/27/2016) — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 (04/07/2016) — ESPNews, 2 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

Inside Stitch — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Boston — NBA TV/Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports North Extra, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago — Bally Sports Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 8 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans — KJZZ/Bally Sports New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Denver — Bally Sports Southeast/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Miami at Golden State — NBA TV/Bally Sports Sun/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Charlotte at Los Angeles Lakers — Bally Sports Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Capital City Go-Go — ESPN+/Monumental Sports Network Streaming, 7 p.m.

Windy City Bulls at Motor City Cruise — ESPN+/Motor City Cruise Facebook, 7 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Austin Spurs — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

G League Ignite at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV 5.3, 8:30 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/ClipperVision, 9 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area Plus, 10 p.m.

Texas Legends at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+/Urban Edge Network, 9 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 17

Thursday Night Football, Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Announcers: English — Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Mayra Gomez

New York Jets at Cleveland Browns — Amazon Prime Video/WNYW/WEWS, 8:15 a.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth/Marshawn Lynch//Taylor Rooks//Michael Smith

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/WNWY/WEWS, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Call It What You Want — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

What’s Trending Now AM — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight (What’s Trending Now PM) — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 9 p.m.

ACC Traditions: NC State — ACC Network, 9:15 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh — ACC Network, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 10:30 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

United Cup

Perth Group Play, RAC Arena, Perth, Western Australia, Australia

Group A: Spain vs. Brazil — Tennis Channel, 9 p.m.

Group C: Great Britain vs. Australia — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 8:30 p.m.