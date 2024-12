Dec 27, 2023; San Diego, CA, USA; The DirecTV Holiday Bowl logo on the football field at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Arlington at Baptist at Baylor — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cleary at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Park University at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

Armed Forces Bowl

SEC vs. Service Academies, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas Chrsitian University, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Rene Ingoglia//Morgan Uber

Oklahoma vs. Navy — ESPN, noon

Birmingham Bowl

ACC vs. SEC, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Dave Neal/Aaron Murray//Ashley ShahAhmadi

Georgia Tech vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty Bowl

Big 12 vs. SEC, Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Andre Ware//Paul Carcaterra

Texas Tech vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Holiday Bowl

ACC vs. Pac-12 Conference, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego State University, San Diego, CA

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Jenny Taft

Syracuse vs. Washington State — Fox, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl

Big Ten vs. SEC, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Brock Osweiler//Stormy Buonantony

USC vs. Texas A&M — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

247 Sports College Football Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Syracuse vs. Washington State College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Handoff: College Football — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: USA Network: Joe Speight/Lee Dixon

Arsenal vs. Ipswich Town — USA Network/Universo, 3:0 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5:15 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 3 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 5:15 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Group Play

Group B, TD Place, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Switzerland vs. Slovakia — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Sweden vs. Kazakhstan — TSN1/TSN5, 5 p.m./NHL Network, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

Group A, Canadian Tire Centre, Ontario, Canada

Germany vs. Finland — TSN4/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m.

Latvia vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pre-Game — TSN4, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

NBA

New York at Orlando — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Boston — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network North Extra/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio.Altitude/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix — KFAA/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime: Best of CrunchTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Raptors 905 — tubi/WABM/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Osceola Magic — tubi/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Greensboro Swarm — WACY, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — NBC Sports Bay Area Plus/KRGV 5.3, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at San Diego Clippers =- tubi/ClipperVision, 1`0 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftK

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Handoff: NFL — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 11 p.m

Inside the NFL: Week 16 — NFL Network, midnight

NFL Films Presents: For Love of the Game — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Bear Bets NFL: Week 17 — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL

NHL on ESPN

Announcers: John Buccigross/Ryan Callahan

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres — ESPN2/Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 7 p.m.

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Blake Bolden

Colorado Avalanche at Utah Hockey Club — ESPN2/Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West), 9:30 p.m.

Boston at Columbus — NESN/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Carolina at New Jersey — FanDuel Sports Network South/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit — Sportsnet Ontario/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network North/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San José — Scripps Sports/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

PWHL

Boston Fleet at Toronto Sceptres — NESN/TSN3, 7 p.m.

Scottish Championship

Matchday 19

Dunfermline Athletic vs. Falkirk — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Golazo Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro: Especial: El año de América — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Pregame Powerup — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:06 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Beat the Odds — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

F1 in 10 Years — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:14 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:51 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, midnight

Sports Millions — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Beat the Odds — SportsGrid, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5;:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

Center Court Live: United Cup-Day 2 Group Stage — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Center Court Live: United Cup-Day 2 Group Stage — Tennis Channel, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

UEFA Champions League

Top 50 UCL Goals — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Top 50 UCL Goals — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

UCL Best Goals of Matchday 1 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

UCL Best Goals of Matchday 2 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11:30 p.m.

UCL Best Goals of Matchday 3 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

UCL Best Goals of Matchday 4 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

UCL Best Goals of Matchday 5 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)