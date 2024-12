Aug 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Team Canada forward Mason MacTavish (23) celebrates with the World Junior Championship trophy after winning the championship game during the IIHF U20 Ice Hockey World Championship at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

GameAbove Sports Bowl

ACC vs. MAC, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Matt Schumacher/Dustin Fox//Harry Lyles, Jr.

Pittsburgh vs. Toledo — ESPN, 2 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

GameAbove Sports Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 5:15 p.m.

Rate Bowl

Big Ten vs. Big XII, Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Announcers: Wes Durham/Tom Luginbill//Dana Boyle

Rutgers vs. Kansas State — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Rate Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 9 p.m.

68 Ventures Bowl

Sun Belt Conference vs. MAC, Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Roddy Jones//Ashley Stroehlein

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green — ESPN, 9 p.m.

68 Ventures Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Big Noon Kickoff Presents Bear Bets: CFP Quarterfinal — FS1, 7 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 23 — Boxing Day

Blackburn Rovers vs. Sunderland — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Bristol City vs. Luton Town — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Coventry City vs. Plymouth Argyle — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield Wednesday — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Norwich City vs. Millwall — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Swansea vs. Queens Park Rangers — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Watford vs. Portsmouth — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

Derby County vs. West Bromwich Albion — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Stoke City vs. Leeds United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Wittyngham.Mike Grella/Tony Meola/Nigel Reo-Coker/Geoff Shreeves//Christina Unkel (rules)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 22

Wrexham vs. Blackpool — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Charlton Athletic vs. Cambridge United — Paramount+, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18 — Boxing Day

Manchester City vs. Everton — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace Peacock, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Southampton vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 12:25 p.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux

Liverpool vs. Leicester City — USA Network/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Multiview — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show with guest John Oliver — Peacock, 5 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Group Play

Group B, TD Place, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

Slovakia vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, noon

Czechia vs. Switzerland — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 5 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Preview Show — TSN1/TSN5, 11 a.m.

Group A, Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Finland vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

IIHF World Junior Pre-Game — TSN4, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m

MLB

Jackie Robinson: Part One — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Jackie Robinson: Part Two — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

The School of Rickey — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NBA

Charlotte at Washington — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Milwaukee — YES/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans — Space City Home Network/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Memphis — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Utah at Portland — NBA TV/KJZZ/KATU 2.2, 10 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 17

Thursday Night Football, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit/Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Maya Gomez

Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears — Amazon Prime Video/KCPQ/WFLD, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Albert Breer//Taylor Rooks

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/KCPQ/WFLD, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — Draft Kings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Chicago Bears NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 19

St. Mirren vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura: Lo mejor de Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro: Chivas 2024: Fracasos — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Fantastic Lies — ESPNU, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Candace Parker: Unapologetic — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:38 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: New York Sack Exchange — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn: Year in Review — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

E60: No Place Like Nebraska — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption: Year in Review — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

E60: Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:49 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Influential with Katty Kay: Jackie Joyner-Kersee — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Sports Millions — SportsGrid, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

30 for 30: Bullies of Baltimore — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Friday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)