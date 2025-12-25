A Charlie Brown Christmas — Courtesy Lee Mendelson Film Productions/Melendez Films/Apple TV

All Times Eastern

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!

Christmas

SEC Yule Log — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

College Basketball

College Basketball Today Podcast — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

College Football

Inside the College Football Playoff — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

E60: The Many Lives of Lane Kiffin — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Dogs

AKC Agility Dogs Invitational — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

AKC UpDog Invitational — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Hockey

NHL Tonight: 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Miscellaneous

2025 World’s Strongest Man: Finale, Part 1 — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

2025 World’s Strongest Man: Finale, Part 2 — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

MLB

All-Time Games: Rickey Henderson Sets the Stolen Base Record — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

The School of Rickey — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Rickey Henderson — MLB Network, 6:30 p.m.

All-Time Games: Rickey Henderson Steals Four Bases — MLB Network, 7:30 p.m.

All-Time Games: Rickey Henderson Hits Two Home Runs — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Christmas Day Games

Announcers — ESPN/ABC (main): Ryan Ruocco/Doris Burke//Jorge Sedano//ESPN2 (Deck the Halls): Drew Carter/Monica McNutt//Daisy Duck

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+//ESPN2/Disney Channel/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, noon

Announcers: Mark Jones/Jay Bilas//Katie George

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/P.J. Carlesimo//Malika Andrews

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 5 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Breen/Richard Jefferson/Tim Legler//Lisa Salters

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Marc Kestecher/Stephanie White//Alyssa Lang

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — ESPN/ESPN Unlimited/Disney+, 11 a.m.

Inside the NBA — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Unlimited, 7:30 p.m.

The Association Preview: Christmas Preview — NBA TV, 10 a.m.

The Association: Post-Up — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

NFL

Week 17

NFL Christmas Gameday, Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Nate Burleson/Matt Ryan//Melanie Collins//Sara Walsh

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders — Netflix/KTVT (Dallas/Fort Worth)/WUSA (Washington, D.C.), 1 p.m.

Announcers: Kay Adams/Austin Ekeler/Michael Irvin/Devin McCourty

NFL Christmas Gameday Pregame — Netflix, 11 a.m.

NFL Christmas Gameday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Drew Brees//AJ Ross//Dianna Russini//Seth “Freakin” Rollins (special guest)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings — Netflix/WWJ (Detroit)/WCCO (Minneapolis-St. Paul), 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Jamie Erdahl/Brandon Marshall/Manti Te’o

NFL Christmas Gameday Bridge Show — Netflix, 4 p.m.

Thursday Night Football, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Mayra Gomez

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs — Amazon Prime Video/KMGH (Denver)/KSHB (Kansas City), 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Ian Rapoport

TNF Tonight live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO — Amazon Prime Video., 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO — Amazon Prime Video/KMGH/KSHB, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO — Amazon Prime Video, 11:15 p.m..

TNF Nightcap live from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO — Amazon Prime Video, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

European Nights: A Champions League Journey — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

Pulisic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Best of Call It What You Want 2025 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura: Especial 2 — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: Southpaw-TheLife and Legacy of Jim Abbott — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Sampson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: You Don’t Know Bo — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

The Craig Carton Show — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel Sports Network, 11 a.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The Gospel According to Mac — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 3:30 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter Special: My Wish — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 9 p.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPNU, 11:30 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

2025 Best of SC Featured — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

30 for 30: Trojan War — ESPNU, 1:30 a.m. (Frdiay)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Friday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)