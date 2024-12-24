All Times Eastern
College Football
Hawai’i Bowl
American Athletic Conference vs. Mountain West Conference, Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex, University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, Honolulu, HI
Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker//Marilyn Payne
South Florida vs. San José State — ESPN, 8 p.m.
Hawai’i Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 11:30 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — SEC Network, 11 a.m.
Inside the College Football Playoff — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
Golf
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon
LaLiga
LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, 10 p.m.
NBA
Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.
NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year Special — ESPN, 6 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: For the Love of the Game — FS1, 7 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NFL Films Presents: The Ultimate Comeback — FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NHL
Top Shelf: Best of 2024 — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL Network Rink Reels-Hockeyland — NHL Network, 7 p,m.
NHL Network Originals: The First NHL Winter Classic, Hockey Goess Outside — NHL Network 9 p.m.
Soccer
ESPN FC Christmas Special — ESPN+, noon
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro: Temas varios — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
GoJo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
E60: Sacred Dog — ESPNews, 9 a.m.
SEC Storied: More Than a Voice — SEC Network, 9:30 a.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:47 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:49 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon
SporsCenter — ESPN, noon
SEC Storied: The Believer — SEC Network, 12:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.
30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 1 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Ultimate Team — SEC Network, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.
The Sports Reporters — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SC Featured — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.
Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
30 for 30 Shorts: Motorcycle Mary — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
SVPod — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
E60: Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunnar Esiason Story — ESPN, 7 p.m.
SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange — ESPN2, 8 p.m.
SportsCenter: My Wish — ESPN2, 9 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
15 Years of 30 for 30 — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)