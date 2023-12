Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa warms up before the game against the New York Jets in Week 15.

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Diamond Head Classic, Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawai’i at Manoa, Honolulu, HI

7th Place Game

Temple vs. Portland — ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

5th Place Game

Old Dominion vs. UMass — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

3rd Place Game

TCU vs. Hawai’i — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

Championship Game

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College Football

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo, 7:55 a.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 2023 Year in Review — ESPN, 6 p.m.

UFC Ultimate Knockouts: Before They Were Champs — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 (07/29/2023) — ESPNews, midnight

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

NFL

Week 16

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis/Evan Washburn

Seattle at Tennessee — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

Washington at New York Jets — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen/Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox/Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

The NFL Today Postgame — CBS, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Green Bay at Carolina — Chris Myers/Robert Smith//Jen Hale

Indianapolis at Atlanta — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson/Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL on CBS — 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

Dallas at Miami — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

The O.T. — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Picks — the506.com

Christmas Eve Special, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Kurt Warner//Sherree Burruss//James Palmer

New England Patriots at Denver Broncos — NFL Network/NFL+/WCVB/WMUR/KMGH, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Colleen Wolfe/Maurice Jones-Drew/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone (Scott Hanson) — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football in-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Pro Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NHL

Top Shelf: Best of 2023 — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Stories of 2023 — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Network Rink Reels: Hockeyland — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 19

Motherwell vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, noon

Moments: FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 — FS1, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Bad Beats — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

E60: The Great Imposter and Me — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

E60: Sacred Dog — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The B1G Story: George Taliaferro — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The B1G Story: Chris Street — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — TUDN, midnight

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)