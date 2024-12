Green Bay Packers in-game host Jayson Slade’s custum shoes are seen on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #11-Seasonal Special: Midseason Review I + II — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Aquinas at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at North Dakota State — WDAY Xtra/WDAZ Xtra/Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Football

Myrtle Beach Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Sun Belt, Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas-San Antonio — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Myrtle Beach Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 2:30 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Mid-American Conference vs. Mountain West Conference, Albertsons Stadium, Boise State University, Boise State, ID

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 6 p.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 21

Crawley Town vs. Birmingham City — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga- Top Goals 2024 — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga – Best Matches — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

LaLiga – Top Saves 2024 — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Mixed Marital Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — EPSNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Postseason Performers at 2024 — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Top Finishes of 2024 — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Top Bat Flips of 2024 — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2024 Plays of the Year — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Boston at Orlando — NBC Sports Boston/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Houston at Charlotte — Space City Home Network/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami — YES/FanDuel Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis — FanDuel Sports Network SoCal/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago — FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin/Chicago Sports Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City — Monumental Sports Network 2/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas — KATU 2.2/KFAA, 8:30 p.m.

Indiana at Golden State — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m

Phoenix at Denver — KPHE/KTVK/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles Lakers — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

High Tops: Best of NBA Cup — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 16

Monday Night Football, Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen/MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown live from Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN Deportes, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, midnight

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

San José at Vancouver — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey — MSG Network/MSG SportsNet, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Toronto — TSN3/TSN4, 2 p.m.

Montréal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets — TSN2/RDS/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston — TVA Sports/Monumental Sports Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Islanders — MSG Western New York/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota — Chicago Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Utah Hockey Club — Victory+/KUPX, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas — Victory+/KCOP/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Carolina at Nashville/Chicago at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Dallas at Utah Hockey Club/San José at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Anaheim at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 17

ACF Fiorentina vs. Udinese Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Como 1907 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

MASL Monday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9;30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: Phi Slama Jama — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:18 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Empty the Notebook — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

The 105 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:19 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 5 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 5:21 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:50 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: I Hate Christian Laettner — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

ESPN Films: The Class That Saved Coach K — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

E60: Chris Weidman: The Return — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:52 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 12:30 a.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Giant Killers: The Story of the Lady Longhorns — SEC Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 6:30 a.m. (Tuesday)