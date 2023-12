Dec 10, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) hands off to running back James Cook (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Day of Reckoning

Heavyweights, Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker — DAZN pay per view, 11 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Desert Classic

Singleheader, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic — Fox, 3 p.m.

Butler at Providence — FS1, noon

Detroit Mercy at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 1 p.m.

Long Island University at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at Rider — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Toledo at West Virginia — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kennesaw State at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at North Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier — FS1, 2 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Memphis — CBS, 4 p.m.

Villanova at DePaul — FS1, 4 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Alabama — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Duquesne vs. Santa Clara (at Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV) — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Missouri State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. John’s vs. UConn (at Hartford Civic Center, Hartford, CT) — Fox, 8 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Birmingham Bowl

Sun Belt vs. Atlantic Coast Conference, Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Announcers: Tom Hart/Cole Cubelic//Taylor Davis

Troy Trojans vs. Duke Blue Devils — ABC, noon

Camellia Bowl

Sun Belt vs. MAC, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Hutson Mason//Ashley Stroehlein

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Northern Illinois Huskies — ESPN, noon

Armed Forces Bowl

Sun Belt vs. Mountain West, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Texas Christian University, Fort Worth, TX

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Andre Ware//Paul Carcaterra

James Madison Dukes vs. Air Force Falcons — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Sun Belt vs. Mountain West, Albertsons Stadium, Boise State University, Boise, ID

Announcers: Chris Cotter/Mark Herzlich//Morgan Uber

Georgia State Panthers vs. Utah State Aggies — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

68 Ventures Bowl

Sun Belt vs. MAC, Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile, AL

Announcers: Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb//Alyssa Lang

South Alabama Jaguars vs. Eastern Michigan Eagles — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Bowl

Pac-12 vs. Big Ten, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Stormy Buonantony

Utah Utes vs. Northwestern Wildcats — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Hawai’i Bowl

Sun Belt vs. Mountain West, Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex, University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, Honolulu, HI

Announcers: John Schriffen/Orlando Franklin//Marilyn Payne

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. San José State Spartans — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Documentary

The Last Dance

Episode 1 — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Episode 2 — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Episode 3 — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Episode 4 — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Episode 5 — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Episode 6 — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Episode 7 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Episode 8 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Episode 9 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Episode 10 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

West Ham United vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Newcastle United — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. Burnley — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Bournemouth — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal — Telemundo, 12:25 p.m./NBC (Jon Champion/Lee Dixon), 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, noon

Hockey

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Pre-Tournament Game, Kungsbacka Ishall, Kungsbacka, Sweden

United States vs. Canada — TSN1/TSN4/ESPN+, noon

Mixed Martial Arts

Total Combat — Stadium, noon

MLB

MLB Network Countdown: Stats & Oddities of 2023 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA

Milwaukee at New York — NBA TV/Bally Sports Wisconsin/MSG Network, 12:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports SoCal, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Charlotte — Altitude/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Toronto — KJZZ/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City — Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State — Root Sports Plus/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas — KENS/KNIC/Bally Sports Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Sacramento — Bally Sports North/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, noon

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pregame — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL

Week 16

Saturday Holiday Special, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Noah Eagle/Todd Blackledge//Kathryn Tappen//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Ariana Figuera

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed//Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Matthew Berry/Mike Florio

Football Night in America — NBC, 3 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 4 p.m.

Saturday Holiday Special, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark

Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Chargers — Peacock/WGRZ/KNBC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 16 — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 3 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football In_Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators — City TV/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/NHL Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Columbus Blue Jackets — CBC/Sportsnet/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings — CBC/Sportsnet West/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

San José Sharks at Vancouver Canucks — City TV/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville — NHL Network/Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Southeast, 2 p.m.

Vegas at Florida — Sportsnet/Scripps Sports/Bally Sports Florida, 3 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota — NESN/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey — Bally Sports Detroit/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington — Bally Sports Sun/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New York Rangers — MSG Western New York/MSG Network, 7:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — MSG SportsNet 2/Bally Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at St. Louis — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado — Scripps Sports/Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Chicago at St. Louis/Seattle at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Arizona at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Calgary at Los Angeles/San José at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Serie A

Matchday 17

Bologna vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Torino vs. Udinese — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Inter Milan vs. Lecce — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Hellas Verona vs. Cagliari — Paramount+, noon

AS Roma vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: This Magic Moments — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Charity Starts at Home — NBC, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Born on the Water — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus — ESPN2, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)