All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Braggin’ Rights Game

Singleheader, Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

Missouri vs. Illinois — FS1, 9 p.m.

Drexel at Bryant — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Penn State-Kensington at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, noon

St. Mary’s (MD) at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, noon

UMass-Lowell at Boston University — ESPN+, noon

Delaware Valley at Princeton — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Greensboro College at Charlotte — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Kean at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Medgar Evers at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Muskingum at Wright State — ESPN+. 1 p.m.

Albany at South Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Tulane — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena at Brown — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Siena Heights at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Drake at UAB — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas — Longhorn Network, 3 p.m.

North Florida at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Montana State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Towson — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 4 p.m.

Grambling State at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

Queens at Clemson — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

SMU at Murray State — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Elon at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Canisius at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida Memorial at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Baylor — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Indiana at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette — FS1, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marist at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Louisiana at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Ohio at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Yale at Kansas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Maryland at UCLA — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Bellarmine at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Utah State — KMYU, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

George Mason at Towson — FloSports, noon

Boston University at Northeastern — NESN/FloSports, noon

Belmont at Ohio State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Longwood — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Harvard at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee-Wesleyan at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Michigan — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Brescia at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Wyoming — FloSports, 3 p.m.

New Mexico at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

Gasparilla Bowl

Atlantic Coast Conference vs. Big XII, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Announcers: Wes Durham/Tim Hasselbeck//Taylor Tannenbaum

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Brett Yormark — FS1, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 18

Aston Villa vs. Sheffield United — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Hockey

2024 IIHF World Junior Championship

Pre-Tournament Game, Catena Arena, Gothenburg, Sweden

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN4/NHL Network, 9 a.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Toronto at Philadelphia — Sportsnet One/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Brooklyn — NBA TV/Altitude/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Houston — Bally Sports Southwest/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento — KPHE/KTVK/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Washington at Golden State — ESPN/Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

#Handles — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA G League

2023 G League Winter Showcase

Showcase Cup

Finals, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Indiana Mad Ants vs. Westchester Knicks — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

All Games played in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Memphis Hustle vs. Raptors 905 — NBA App, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa Wolves vs. Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City Blue vs. Cleveland Charge — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm vs. Salt Lake City Stars — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Osceola Magic — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Legends vs. Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Stockton Kings vs. Windy City Bulls — NBA App, 6 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Jerome Bettis-Super Senior — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New York Rangers — ESPN+/Hulu (Bob Wischusen/Ray Ferraro//Emily Kaplan)/Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg — NESN/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Chicago — TSN2/RDS/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Boston at Winnipeg/Montreal at Chicago Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 17

Empoli vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:320 p.m.

Sassuolo vs. Genoa — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Monza vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Salernitana vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Frosinone vs. Juventus — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News– Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Invincible: Rafael Nadal — NLSE, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Short List — NLSE, 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Foul Territory — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: South Bend — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Campus Eats: Sandwiches-Part 2 — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Headlines and Highlights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)