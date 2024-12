Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Golf

Exhibition

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Day 1: Scramble — Golf Channel/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Day 1: Scramble — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Day 1: Scramble — NBC/Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Getafe CF vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Celta de Vigo vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Osasuna vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento — Spectrum SportsNet/NBC Sports California, 6 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Brooklyn — KJZZ/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Chicago — NBC Sports Boston/Chicago Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota — NBC Sports Bay Area/FanDuel Sports Network Extra/KARE, 8 p.m.

New York at New Orleans — NBA TV/MSG Network/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 8 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas — KTLA/KFAA, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio — KATU 2.2/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at Phoenix — FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 4:30 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NBA G League

Winter Showcase

Semifinals, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Iowa Wolves vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Westchester Knicks vs. Grand Rapids Gold — ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.

Non-Tournament Games, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Stockton Kings vs. Capital City Go-Go — NBA TV, 11:30 a.m.

South Bay Lakers vs. Osceola Magic — ESPNU, noon

Valley Suns vs. Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Windy City Bulls — The Roku Channel, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Wisconsin Herd — EPSN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 16

Saturday Holiday Special, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Noah Eagle/Todd Blackledge//Kathryn Tappen//Peacock (MaddenCast): Paul Burmeister/Kent Benkert/Chad Ochocinco/Henry Leverette//Telemundo/Universo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs — NBC/Peacock/Telemundo/Universo, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, noon

Sunday Night Football en Telemundo — Telemundo/Universo, 12:30 p.m.

Saturday Holiday Special, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt/Tom Brady//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens — Fox, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Pregame Show — Fox, 4 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 16 — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Colleen Wolfe/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Kurt Warner/Cynthia Frelund//Mike Garofalo//Tom Pelissero//Ian Rapoport

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Host: Chris Rose

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Chicago Blackhawks at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet One/Chicago Sports Network, 4 p.m.

San José Sharks at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Montréal Canadiens — Sportsnet East/City TV/TVA Sports/NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/FanDuel Sports Network North, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific/West)/City TV/CBC/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet/CBC/City TV/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Los Angeles at Nashville — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network West/FanDuel Sports Network South, 1:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston — MSG Western New York/NESN, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey — SportsNet Pittsburgh/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas — Kraken Hockey Network (KONG)/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Vancouver/Seattle at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

PWHL

Montréal Victoire at Toronto Sceptres — CBC, 2 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 17

Torino vs. Bologna — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Genoa vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Lecce vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

AS Roma vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.