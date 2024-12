Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day waits to take the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Holstein Kiel vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC St. Pauli — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Battle in Birmingham

B1G vs. SEC, Legacy Arena at the Birmingham–Jefferson Convention Complex, Birmingham, AL

Purdue vs. Alabama — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Classic

Doubleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

North Carolina vs. UCLA — CBS, 3 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Ohio State — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

Gotham Classic

ACC vs. B1G, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Syracuse vs. Maryland — ESPN, noon

Hall of Fame Classic

Doubleheader, MassMutual Center, Springfield, MA

Arizona State vs. UMass — CBS Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Temple vs. URI — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Holiday Hoopfest

A-10 vs. ACC, The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

Saint Joseph’s vs. Virginia Tech — CBS Sports Network, noon

Holiday Hoops Classic

Pac-12 vs. Missouri Valley Conference, Orleans Arena, Orleans Hotel and Casino, Paradise, NV

Washington State vs. Northern Iowa — FloSports, 4 p.m.

Never Forget Tribute Classic

B1G vs. Ivy League, Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Rutgers vs. Princeton — FS1, noon

San Jose Tip-Off

Doubleheader, SAP Center, San José, CA

Stanford vs. Oregon — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Cal vs. San Diego State — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, noon

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Indiana — Big Ten Network, noon

Marquette at Xavier — Fox, noon

North Florida at Florida — SEC Network, noon

SMU at Boston College — The CW, noon

Vermont at Dartmouth — ESPN+, noon

UConn at Butler — Peacock, noon

Mississippi State at Memphis — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth — SNY/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Sam Houston at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Hampton at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Health Sciences & Pharmacy at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Manhattan at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Marist — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Navy at Coppin State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Niagara at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Saint Francis at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown State at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maine at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Houston — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Michigan State — FS1, 2 p.m.

Louisville at Florida State — The CW, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at North Carolina-Wilmington — WSFX/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Albany at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Boston University at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Brewton-Parker at West Georgia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Bradley — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Troy — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Immaculata at La Salle

Jacksonville State vs. Eastern Kentucky (at Seabury Center, Berea College, Berea, KY) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

James Madison at South Alabama — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercer at Winthrop — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wright State at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wake Forest at Clemson — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Arkansas — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Bellarmine at Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Riverside at UNLV — Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Biblical Studies at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

East Texas A&M at South Florida — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Furman at Harvard — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Carolina — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Missouri-Kansas City — Summit League Network, 3 p.m.

Air Force at Boise State — KTVB/Mountain West Network, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton — FS1, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Pacific — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lafayette at Portland — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Rust at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas Southern at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 4:45 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Denver — Altitude/Summit League Network, 5 p.m.

Colorado State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Davidson — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Howard Payne at Tarleton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

South Dakota at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

California Baptist at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Queens at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

Utah vs. Iowa (at Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD) — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Drake — MC22/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

IU Indianapolis at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Central Florida — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Montana at San Francisco — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Kansas State at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Gonzaga — KHQ/KZJO/SWX/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at San Diego — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at Weber State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Nebraska-Omaha — Summit League Network, 9 p.m.

Portland State at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at San José State — Mountain West Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 4 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Hawk Classic

Doubleheader, Hagan Arena, Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, PA

Third Place Game

Howard vs. Northwestern — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Championship Game

Saint Joseph’s vs. College of Charleston — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Duke at South Florida — ESPN2, noon

Norfolk State at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, noon

Lafayette at Rutgers — B1G+, noon

Bates at Maine — ESPN+, noon

Charlotte at Davidson — ESPN+, noon

Miami (OH) at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina-Wilmington at East Carolina — ESPN+, noon

Point Park at Youngstown State — ESPN+, noon

Vermont at Princeton — ESPN+, noon

Wofford at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Coppin State at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Long Island University at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina State at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Tennessee State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Northeastern — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Stonehill College at Marquette — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Nebraska at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at High Point — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Colorado State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Niagara at Merrimack — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Parkside at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Salem at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at McNeese — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

TCU at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Illinois at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. John’s at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Evansville at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

La Salle at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s (TX) at Tarleton — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Butler at DePaul — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago State at North Texas — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

American at Monmouth — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Memphis — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Idaho at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona at BYU — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Arizona State at Utah — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Pacific at Portland — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Manhattan at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Brown — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

USC at UConn — Fox, 8 p.m.

Fordham at Cal — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

West Virginia at Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff

Quarterfinal, Beaver Stadium, Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA

Announcers: Mark Jones/Roddy Jones//Tom Luginbill//Quint Kessenich

SMU at Penn State — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, noon

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Champ Bailey/Victor Cruz/Takeo Spikes

College Football Playoff Kickoff — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, 11 a.m.

College Football Playoff Postgame — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, 3:40 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Dusty Dvoracek//Taylor McGregor//Laura Rutledge

Clemson at Texas — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Lefkoe/Champ Bailey/Victor Cruz/Takeo Spikes

College Football Playoff Postgame — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, 7:40 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Ohio Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Chris Fowler/Kirk Herbstreit//Holly Rowe//Marty Smith//ESPN Deportes: Ciro Procuna/Javier Trejo Garay

Tennessee at Ohio State — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

College Football Megacast

Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show (Pat McAfee/A.J. Hawk/Darius Butler/Connor Campbell/Tone Digs/Ty Schmit) — ESPN2, 8:10 p.m.

SkyCast — ESPNews, 8:10 p.m.

Command Center — ESPNU, 8:10 p.m.

SkyCast and Tennessee Radio Call (Bob Kesling/Pat Ryan/Brent Hubbs/Jayson Swain) — SEC Network, 8:10 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Lee Corso/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Nick Saban//Jen Lada//Pete Thamel//”Stanford Steve” Coughlin

College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Taylor Tannebaum/Eric Mac Lain/E.J. Manuel

ACC Huddle live from Darrell K. Royal Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle Postgame live from Darrell K. Royal Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Paul Finebaum/Roman Harper/Jordan Rodgers/Tim Tebow

SEC Nation live from Darrell K. Royal Stadium, University of Texas, Austin, TX — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Marty & McGee live from Ohio Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/Chris Doering/Benjamin Watson

SEC Now live from Ohio Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Dari Nowkhah/Chris Doering/Ryan McGee/Benjamin Watson

SEC Football Final live from Ohio Stadium, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Host: Scott Van Pelt

College Football Playoff Postgame — ABC/ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU/ESPNews, 11:40 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State College Football Playoff In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

College Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Tournament

Semifinal, Fargodome, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

South Dakota State Jackrabbits at North Dakota State Bison — ABC, noon

Semifinal, Bobcat Stadium, Montana State University, Bozeman, ID

South Dakota Coyotes vs. Montana State Bobcats — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Football Tournament

National Championship Game, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, TX

Ferris State Bulldogs vs. Valdosta State Blazers — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 22

Portsmouth vs. Coventry City — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Burnley vs. Watford — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Sunderland vs. Norwich City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 21

Bristol Rovers vs. Wrexham — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Aston Villa vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Ipswich Town vs. Newcastle United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal — USA Network, 12:25 p.m.

Announcers: Jon Champion/Robbie Earle/Tim Howard

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.