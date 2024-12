Dec 29, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff trophy inside the College Football Hall of Fame during media day for the Peach Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

Bayern München vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

HBCU Challenge

HBCU Doubleheader, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Norfolk State vs. Grambling State — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Delaware State vs. Alabama State — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Radford — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Houston Christian at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Southern University at New Orleans at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Seattle — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Rider at Penn — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Defiance at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Longwood at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola (New Orleans) at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Providence — Fox, 8 p.m.

Appalachian State at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Dakota Mines at North Dakota — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton (at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH) — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Dillard at Tulane — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Bay Area Women’s Classic

Doubleheader, Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Stanford vs. Ohio State — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Creighton — FS1, 11 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Oregon State Maui Classic

Doubleheader, Seabury Hall, Makawao, Hawai’i

Nevada vs. Western Kentucky — Oregon State YouTube Channel, 8:30 p.m.

Miami (FL) vs. Oregon State — Oregon State YouTube Channel, 11 p.m.

Bradley vs. Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Howard at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Saint Francis at URI — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Delaware State at Penn — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Central Connecticut State at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon

Albany at Wisconsin — B1G+, noon

Hampton at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

Michigan at Akron — ESPN+, noon

North Carolina Central at Winthrop — ESPN+, noon

Southern at Illinois — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at College of Charleston — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Missouri State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UMass at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

George Washington at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Idaho State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at George Mason — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tulane — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Air Force at Portland State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern New Mexico at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Park University (AZ) at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Kentucky — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Molloy at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6:05 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at San Diego State — Mountain West Network, 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

UAB at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley at Weber State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Full Court Press — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Playoff

Quarterfinal, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Katie George//Molly McGrath//ESPN Deportes: Eduardo Varela/Pablo Viruega

Indiana at Notre Dame — ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes, 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff Megacast

Command Center — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Skycast — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Lee Corso/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Nick Saban//Jen Lada//Jess Sims//Pete Thamel//”Stanford Steve” Coughlin

College GameDay live from Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame University, Notre Dame, IN — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNews, 11:40 p.m.

Cure Bowl

MAC vs. Conference USA, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Brian Custer/Rod Gilmore//Lauren Sisler — ESPN, noon

Cure Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 3:30 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl

SEC vs. American Athletic Conference, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Andre Ware//Paul Carcaterra

Florida vs. Tulane — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

Gasparilla Bowl Trophy Presentation — ESPN3, 7 p.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, noon

Kansas State Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

247 Sports College Football Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Inside the College Football Playoff — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

The College Football Betting Podcast — Stadium, 2 p.m.

ACC PM: CFP Preview — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Ryan Day — FS1, 8 p.m.

Indiana vs. Notre Dame College Football Playoff In-Game LIVE Gameday —

The Handoff: College Football — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 22

Luton Town vs. Derby County — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

Exhibition

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Pro-Am — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Mont Choisy Le Golf, Grand Baie, Mauritius

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Girona vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Combat Sports Report — SportsGrid, noon

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Philadelphia — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Wisconsin/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Winter Showcase

Non-Tournament Games, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Texas Legends vs. Motor City Cruise — ESPNU, 11 a.m.

San Diego Clippers vs. Long Island Nets — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes vs. Rip City Remix — ESPNU, 1:30 p.m.

Cleveland Charge vs. Salt Lake City Stars — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats vs. Santa Cruz Warriors — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

Rip Grand Valley Vipers vs. Indiana Mad Ants — The Roku Channel, 6 p.m.

Austin Spurs vs. Greensboro Swarm — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Maine Celtics vs. College Park Skyhawks — The Roku Channel, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show: Week 16 — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: The Ultimate Comeback — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Handoff: NFL — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Bear Bets NFL: Week 16 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NHL

Carolina at Washington — Sportsnet (East/Pacific/West)/FanDuel Sports Network South/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Montréal at Detroit — TSN2/RDS/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Florida — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Scripps Sports, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Buffalo — Sportsnet Ontario/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Dallas — MSG Network/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota — KUPX/FanDuel Sports Network North, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim — Sportsnet/Altitude/KTVD/Victory+/KCOP, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New York Rangers at Dallas/Utah Hockey Club at Minnesota Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Serie A

Matchday 17

Hellas Verona vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Golazo Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Pregame Powerup — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:06 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Beat the Odds — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:14 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Sports Reporters — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:51 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Without Bias — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:50 p.m.

TYM zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, midnight

Sports Millions — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Beat the Odds — SportsGrid, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:35 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 3;30 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)