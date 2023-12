Dec 16, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Blake Lizotte (46) celebrates following the winning goal by right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) against the Seattle Kraken during an overtime shootout at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

1. FC Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Sport-Club Freiburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Augsburg — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 6:45 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Knockout Round

Quarter-Final

Liverpool vs. West Ham United — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jerry Colangelo’s 2023 Hall of Fame Series

Men’s Doubleheader, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Northwestern vs. Arizona State — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Alabama vs. Arizona — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Jumpman Invitational

Men’s Game, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma — ESPN, 9 p.m.

SentinelOne Classic

Singleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Baylor vs. Duke — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Bryan at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

William Woods at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

UConn at Seton Hall — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Rider at Delaware — Delmarva Sports Network/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Delaware State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling State at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Xavier at St. John’s — FS1, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Dayton — Spectrum News 1 Dayton/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Nebraska — B1G+, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Belmont — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Liberty at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton — FS1, 9 p.m.

Jackson State at Gonzaga — KHQ/Root Sports/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Bellarmine at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

Howard at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Seattle — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Tip-Off — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Home Court: Mike Woodson — CBS Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, midnight

Women’s

International Exhibition

Singleheader, Mattamy Athletic Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

UConn Huskies at Toronto Metropolitan Bold — FS2, 6 p.m.

Jerry Colangelo’s 2023 Hall of Fame Series

Women’s Doubleheader, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Fresno State vs. Arizona State — KPHE/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Arizona — KPHE/KOLD/ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Jumpman Invitational

Women’s Game, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Florida vs. Michigan — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

West Palm Beach Classic

Day 1

Tripleheader, Massimino Court, Keiser University, West Palm Beach, FL

Illinois vs. Arkansas — FloSports, 11 a.m.

South Florida vs. IUPUI — FloSports, 1:15 p.m.

Providence vs. Baylor — FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

Doubleheader, Greene Complex for Sports and Recreation, Palm Beach Atlantic University, West Palm Beach, FL

UTEP vs. Illinois-Chicago — FloSports, 11 a.m.

San Diego State vs. Kennesaw State — FloSports, 1:15 p.m.

Merrimack at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Indiana State at Purdue — B1G+, 11 a.m

New Hampshire at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Sacred Heart at Vermont — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Valparaiso at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Seton Hall at Georgetown — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Central Connecticut State at Penn State — B1G+, 11:30 a.m.

Albany at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Chicago State at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Longwood — ESPN+, noon

Winthrop at North Florida — ESPN+, noon

DePaul at Xavier — FloSports, noon

Maryland-Baltimore County at American — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Tulane — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Army — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Wagner at UAB — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Maryland — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Cal Maritime at Pacific — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Liberty — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Mexico State at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rice at Houston — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas Lutheran at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Dayton at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Queens — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Washington State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

BYU at Missouri State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Gonzaga at Arizona — Pac-12 Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Life Pacific at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Alabama State at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

LSU at Coppin State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina State at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Louisville — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Duke — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Boise State at Cal-San Diego — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Kansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Iowa State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 7:30 p.m.

Harris-Stowe at Southern lllinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Viterbo at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal Lutheran at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Signing Day Special — SEC Network, noon

BTN Live: Signing Day Special — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Live: Signing Day Special — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

ACC PM: Signing Day Special — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Inter Milan vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Providence Bruins at Toronto Marlies — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Barcelona vs. Almería — ESPN+, 12:45 p.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+ 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 17

Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Metz — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Toulouse vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Montpellier Hérault vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports 4, 2:55 p.m.

OGC Nice vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports 5, 2:55 p.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports 6, 2:55 p.m.

Strasbourg Alsace vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports 7, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Charlotte at Indiana — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Miami at Orlando — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia — NBA TV/Bally Sports North/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland — KJZZ/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Denver at Toronto — Altitude/TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn — MSG Network/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Dallas — Bally Spots SoCal/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN1/TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA G League

2023 G League Winter Showcase

Showcase Cup

Day 2, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

NBA Academy Latin America vs. NBA Academy Global — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

Cleveland Charge vs. G League Ignite — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

Windy City Bulls vs. Grand Rapids Gold — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. Memphis Hustle — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas Legends vs. Delaware Blue Coats — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

Austin Spurs vs. Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wisconsin Herd vs. Oklahoma City Blue — NBA app, 6 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm vs. Iowa Wolves — ESPNU, 8;30 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars vs. Maine Celtics — NBA app, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: NFL Draft Special — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 16 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Jerome Bettis-Super Senior — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT Doubleheader

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals — TNT/truTV/Max (Brendan Burke/Darren Pang//Tarik El-Bashir)/Monumental Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Los Angeles Kings — TNT/truTV/Max (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher)/Bally Sports West, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Colby Armstrong/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter

NHL on TNT Face-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT/truTV/Max, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Wednesday Night Hockey

Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/Bally Sports Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Turkish Süper Lig

Matchday 17

Galatasaray vs. Fatih Karagümrük — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 11:55 a.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8, p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

In-Game Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)