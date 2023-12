Nov 25, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban listens to referee Jason Autrey during the fourth quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Women’s

Grand Final, IKON Park, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 10:30 p.m.

Boxing

Golden Boy Boxing/Cancun Boxing

Welterweights, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Ryan Garcia vs. Oscar Duarte — DAZN, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 13

Bayern München vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Big 5 Classic

Tripleheader, Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

5th Place Game

Drexel vs. Villanova — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Place Game

La Salle vs. Penn — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Peacock, 4:45 p.m.

Championship

Temple vs. Saint Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Field of 68 Tip-Off

College of Charleston at Florida Atlantic — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Legends of Basketball

Doubleheader, MGM Grand Garden Arena, MGM Grand Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Washington vs. Colorado State — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. USC — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Bucknell at Penn State — Big Ten Network, noon

Syracuse at Virginia — ESPN2, noon

Northern Kentucky at IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

Notre Dame at Miami (FL) — The CW, noon

Marquette at Wisconsin — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lehigh at Maryland-Baltimore County — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Florida at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida State at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Grambling State at Dayton — Bally Sports Ohio/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Memphis at Mississippi — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Indiana State at Bradley — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Lafayette — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Ohio — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Furman at Princeton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

High Point at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at North Texas — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Kansas State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Evansville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Saint Francis at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Belmont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Youngstown State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Campbell — FloSports, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Northeastern — NESNplus/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech — The CW, 2:15 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Health Sciences & Pharmacy at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Oakland — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

San José State at Montana — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at McNeese — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Wright State at Davidson — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colgate at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 3 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oregon — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 3:30 p.m.

North Carolina State at Boston College — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Illinois at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Bowling Green at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Drake — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pacific at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Harvard at Loyola Chicago — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Idaho — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Delaware State at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at Rice — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Portland State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 5 p.m.

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

TCU at Georgetown — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Long Island University at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northwestern State at Baylor — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Southern Utah at Seattle — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

William & Mary at Richmond — Monumental Sports Network/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Yale at Vermont — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UMass-Lowell at Merrimack — NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

URI at Providence — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Dartmouth at Albany — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts — GEB America, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon — KUTP/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Utah State — KMYU, 9 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Stadium College Sports Pacific/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

Women’s

Davenport at Western Michigan — ESPN+, noon

Mount St. Mary’s at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+, noon

North Florida at Saint Joseph’s — ESPN+, noon

St. Bonaventure at West Virginia — ESPN+, noon

Central Connecticut at New Hampshire — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Charlotte at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

College of Charleston at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Florida at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Penn at La Salle — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Stony Brook — FloSports, 1 p.m.

D’Youville at Grand Valley — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Wingate at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Iowa — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

Drake at Minnesota — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bellarmine at Wofford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cleveland State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coppin State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Bucknell — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Evansville at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Maine at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Michigan at Harvard — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Rider — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Radford at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Bryant — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Iona at Providence — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Nebraska — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at New Orleans — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Tarleton State at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Troy at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Cal — Pac-12 Bay Area, 3 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Denver at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Siena at Albany — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Arizona at UNLV — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Davidson — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

St. John’s at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lindenwood at Bradley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana State at Portland — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

BYU at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 9 p.m.

College Football

Week 14 — Championship Saturday

NCAA Division I Football Tournament

Left Bracket

2nd Round, Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium, University of Albany, Albany, NY

Announcers: Nate Gatter/Adam Breneman

Richmond Spiders at Albany Great Danes — ESPN+, noon

2nd Round, Villanova Stadium, Villanova University, Villanova, PA

Announcers: James Westling/Barrett Brooks

Youngstown State Penguins at Villanova Wildcats — ESPN+, noon

2nd Round, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, South Dakota State University, Brookings, SD

Announcers: Richard Cross/Taylor McHargue

Mercer Bears at South Dakota State Jackrabbits — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

2nd Round, P1FCU Kibbie Dome, University of Idaho, Moscow, ID

Announcers: Ted Emrich/Tyoka Jackson

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals — ESPN2, 10 p.m

Right Bracket

2nd Round, Paladin Stadium, Furman University, Greenville, SC

Announcers: Michael Reghi/Forrest Conoly

Tennessee-Chattanooga Mocs at Furman Paladins — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

2nd Round, DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD

Announcers: Jack Benjamin/Craig Haubert

Sacramento State Hornets at South Dakota Coyotes — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

2nd Round, Bobcat Stadium, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT

Announcers: Noah Reed/Charles Arbuckle

North Dakota State Bison at Montana State Bobcats — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

2nd Round, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, University of Montana, Missoula, MT

Announcers: Shawn Kenney/Marcus Ray

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens at Montana Grizzlies — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Football Championship Subdivision

American Athletic Conference

Championship, Yulman Stadium, Tulane University, New Orleans, LA

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Roddy Jones//Taylor McGregor

Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Tulane Green Wave — ABC, 4 p.m.

Atlantic Coast Conference

Championship, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: ABC — Joe Tessitore/Jesse Palmer//Katie George

Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles — ABC/ACC Network (Command Center), 8 p.m.

Announcers: Kelsey Riggs/Eric Mac Lain/E.J. Manuel/Mark Richt/Eddie Royal//Andrea Adelson//David Hale/Mark Packer/Taylor Tannebaum/Tim Hasselbeck

ACC Huddle live from the ACC Championship, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

ACC Huddle live from the ACC Championship, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Championship, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers: Sean McDonough/Greg McElroy//Molly McGrath

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Texas Longhorns — ABC, noon

Big Ten Conference

Championship, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Gus Johnson/Joel Klatt//Tom Rinaldi//Jenny Taft

Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines — Fox, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Mark Ingram/Urban Meyer/Mark Sanchez/Charles Woodson

Big Ten Championship Pregame — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-American Conference

Championship, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Andre Ware//Paul Carcaterra

Miami Redhawks vs. Toledo Rockets — ESPN, noon

Mountain West Conference

Championship, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

UNLV Rebels vs. Boise State Broncos — Fox, 3 p.m.

Southeastern Conference

Championship, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jenny Dell

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide — CBS, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Adam Zucker/Brian Jones/Rick Neuheisel

The Drive to Atlanta — CBS, 2 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

Southwest Athletic Conference

Championship, Bragg Memorial Stadium, Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, FL

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker//Lericia Harris

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Florida A&M Rattlers — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference

Championship, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy University, Troy, AL

Announcers: John Schriffen/Kirk Morrison//Stormy Buonantony

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans — ESPN, 4 p.m.

College GameDay live from the SEC Championship, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA — ESPN/ESPNU (Rece Davis/Lee Corso/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee//Jen Lada//Jess Sims//Pete Thamel//”Stanford Steve” Coughlin), 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SEC Nation live from Georgia World Congress Center and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network (Laura Rutledge/Paul Finebaum/Roman Harper/Jordan Rodgers/Tim Tebow/Marty Smith/Ryan McGee), 1 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the Big Ten Championship, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Football Final live from the SEC Championship, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network (Laura Rutledge/Roman Harper/Jordan Rodgers/Tim Tebow/Chris Doering/Takeo Spikes/Matt Stinchcomb), 8 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

English Premier League

Matchweek 14

Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers –USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Everton — Universo, 12:25 p.m./NBC (Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux), 12:30 p.m.

Newcastle United vs. Manchester United — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

Alfreton Town vs. Walsall — ESPN+, 7:20 a.m.

Gillingham vs. Charlton Athletic — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

FA Cup Super Saturday — ESPN+, 9:50 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Hero World Challenge, Albany Golf Club, Albany, Bahamas

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Curt Byrum/Paul McGinley/Steve Sands/Smylie Kaufman/John Wood//Todd Lewis

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, noon

3rd Round — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

DP World Tour

Men’s and Women’s

Australian Open, The Lakes Golf Club/The Australian Golf Club, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Final Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

DP World Tour

South African Open Championship, Blair Atholl Golf & Equestrian Estate, Lanseria, Johannesburg, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Girona vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Granada — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Osasuna vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 14

RC Lens vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

FC Nantes vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Havre Athletic Club vs. Paris Saint-Germain — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Dariush vs. Tsarukyan, Moody Center, Austin, TX

Prelims — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Show Stopping Submissions — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Title Unifications — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: Top Games of 2023 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Network Special — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

MLS Cup Playoffs

Knockout Round — MLS Season Pass (subscription required)

Eastern Conference Final, TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: English — Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Western Conference Final, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Announcers: English — Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish — Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 5:30 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Gio Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 5:30 p.m.

MLS El Resumen — Apple TV+, 11:30 p.m.

NBA

Golden State at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports SoCal, 4 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Southeast, 5 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — Bally Sports Florida/YES, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago — Bally Sports New Orleans/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix — Bally Sports Southeast/KPHE, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Bally Sports Southwest, 9 p.m.

Portland at Utah — Root Sports Plus/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — NBA TV/Altitude/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles Lakers — Space City Home Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

South Bay Lakers at Salt Lake City Stars — Jazz+, 3 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Delaware Blue Coats — WPSG/DETV Channel 28, 6 p.m.

G League Ignite at Stockton Kings — KMAX, 8 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Iowa Wolves — WHO 13.4, 8 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Texas Legends — Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs — Sportsnet/NHL Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings at Montreal Canadiens — CBC/City TV/TVA Sports/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/Root Sports, 7 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Vegas Golden Knights — CBC/City TV/Sportsnet/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Tampa Bay at Dallas — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg — TVA Sports/NBC Sports Chicago/TSN3, 3 p.m.

New York Rangers at Nashville — MSG Network/Bally Sports South, 4:30 p.m.

New York Islanders at Florida — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina — MSG Western New York/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona — Bally Sports Midwest/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim — Altitude 2/Bally Sports SoCal, 10 p.m.

Washington at Vegas — Monumental Sports Network/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Anaheim/Vancouver at Calgary/Washington at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

PPA Finals, Life Time, 111 Avenida Vista Montana, San Clemente, CA

Day Three — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 14

Genoa vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

SS Lazio vs. Cagliari — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AC Milan vs. Frosinone — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Lecce vs. Bologna — Paramount+, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Skiing

FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup

Beaver Creek Birds of Prey, Beaver Creek Resort, Beaver Creek, CO

Announcers: Steve Schlanger/Steve Porino/Picabo Street//Heather Cox

Men’s Downhill: 1st Run — CNBC, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Men’s Downhill: 2nd Run — NBC, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Women’s

International Friendly, DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Announcers: TNT — Luke Wileman/Julie Foudy//Melissa Ortiz//Telemundo/Universo — Andrés Cantor/Natalia Astrain/Manuel Sol

United States vs. Communist China — TNT/Max/Telemundo/Universo, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Sara Walsh/DaMarcus Beasley/Shannon Boxx

U.S. Soccer Pregame — TNT, 2:30 p.m.

U.S. Soccer Postgame — TNT, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

República deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Rare Air — NBC, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Breakin’ Barriers — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

E60 — ESPNews, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Marty & McGee live from Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network, noon

Candace Parker: Unapologetic — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

GAME ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 7 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Campus Eats: Champions — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

UEFA EURO 2024

Final Draw — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Warren Barton), 11:50 a.m.

Sorteo de la UEFA Euro 2024 — TUDN, noon

Previo al sorteo UEFA Euro Copa 2024 — TUDN, 11:30 a.m.

Final Draw Post Show — FS1 (John Strong/Stu Holden/Alexi Lalas/Warren Barton), 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 1 p.m.