All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 16

SV Werder Bremen vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

TSG Hoffenheim vs. SV Darmstadt 98 — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Knockout Round

Quarter-Finals

Everton vs. Fulham — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Port Vale vs. Middlesbrough — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jumpman Invitational

Men’s Game, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Florida vs. Michigan — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Saginaw Valley at Carson-Newman — FloSports, noon

Mount Olive at Elon — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Northwood at Northern Michigan — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Samford at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Augusta University at Newberty — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Georgia College at Limestone — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Catawba — FloSports, 2 p.m.

South Carolina-Aiken at Coker — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Thomas More at Grand Valley — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Findlay at Wayne State — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Notre Dame — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Georgia Southern (at Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA) — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Niagara at Binghamton — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morehead State at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Memphis — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Brescia at Kennesaw State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bridgewater at George Mason — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at James Madison — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Davenport at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Queens at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Florida International — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

USC at Alabama State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina State at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Troy at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at South Carolina — SEC Network, Plus, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern (New Mexico) at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

North Florida at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood at Missouri State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Drake — MC22/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Marquette at Providence — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Montana at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Saint Katherine at San Diego State — Cox Yur View CA/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Dominguez Hills at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Western Kentucky at California Baptist — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at UCLA — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

FS1 College Basketball Extra — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Field of 68: After Dark — Stadium, 11 p.m.

Field of 68: Last Call — Stadium, 11:30 p.m.

Women’s

Jumpman Invitational

Women’s Game, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Stetson — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

LSU Shreveport at Louisiana — ESPN+, noon

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, noon

Air Force at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

LaGrange at Georgia State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Morgan State at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Samford — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Seattle — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Martin’s at Idaho — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Oregon at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Goucher at Navy — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Illinois State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Parkside at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Santa Clara at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Frisco Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. Sun Belt Conference, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Announcers: Jorge Sedano/Rocky Boiman//Dawn Davenport

Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners vs. Marshall Thundering Herd — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 18

Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Granada vs. Sevilla — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLS

MLS SuperDraft 2024 — Apple TV, 3 p.m. (Andrew Wiebe/Matt Doyle/Miguel Gallardo/Devon Kerr/Sacha Kljestan/Kaylyn Kyle)

NBA

NBA on TNT Tuesday

Memphis Grizzlies at New Orleans — TNT (Brian Anderson/Greg Anthony//Stephanie Ready), 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Golden State — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Candace Parker//Allie LaForce)/NBC Sports Boston, 10 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

San Antonio at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Southwest/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at Portland — KPHE/KTVK/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

2023 G League Winter Showcase

Showcase Cup

Quarterfinals, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Indiana Mad Ants vs. Capital City Go-Go — ESPN2, noon

Santa Cruz Warriors vs. Motor City Cruise — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Westchester Knicks vs. Mexico City Capitanes — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Ontario Clippers vs. College Park Skyhawks — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

All Games played in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Maine Celtics vs. Austin Spurs — NBA TV, 1:30 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron vs. Rip City Remix — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Raptors 905 vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce — NBA app, 6:30 p.m.

Osceola Magic vs. South Bay Lakers — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 15 — The CW, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins: Episode 5 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL

Columbus at Buffalo — Bally Sports Ohio/MSG Western New York, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston — Bally Sports North/NESN, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Toronto — MSG Network/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MSG SportsNet, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Tampa Bay — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Carolina — Scripps Sports/Bally Sports South, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New York Islanders — ESPN+/Hulu (John Buccigross/Ray Ferraro)/Sportsnet West, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Nashville — Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago — Altitude/NBC Sports Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Arizona — TSN5/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at San José — ESPN+/Hulu (Mike Monaco/Cassie Campbell-Pascall), 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Ryan Callahan), 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Kickin’ It: Marcus Samuelsson — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

ACC Traditions: Florida State — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (series finale) — HBO, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p,m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

E60: Chris Weidman: The Return — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)