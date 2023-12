Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Canelo vs. Trout (04/20/2013) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Canelo vs. Angulo (03/18/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Canelo vs. Lara (07/12/2014) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Penn State-Greater Allegheny at Drexel — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 11:30 a.m.

Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M-Commerce — ESPN+, noon

Texas Lutheran at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, noon

Coastal Carolina at College of Charleston — WCBD-DT2/FloSports, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State at North Carolina-Asheville — WYCW/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware State at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Bluefield State at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Defiance at Ohio — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland Eastern Shore at Marist — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Thomas at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Murray State at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Central Christian at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eureka at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

LeTourneau at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Lamar — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Calumet at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Stanislaus State at Pacific — ESPN+, 10 p..

Portland State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Wright State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Canisius at Martist — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, noon

Tarleton State at New Orleans — ESPN+, noon

Texas State at Florida International — ESPN+, noon

Davis & Elkins at Morehead State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Central Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Schreiner at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

San José State at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Barton College at Virginia-Wise — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

California Baptist at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charlotte at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

George Mason at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal State-East Bay at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

UCLA at Ohio State — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Evansville at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Fairmont State at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Fairfield — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Kentucky at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Siena at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Butler at UConn — SNY, 7 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston at SMU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Western Colorado at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley State at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

College Football

Famous Toastary Bowl

Conference USA vs. Sun Belt Conference, Jerry Richardson Stadium, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave Neal/Tom Luginbill//Abby Labar

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers vs. Old Dominion Monarchs — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Girona vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

PFL Fight Week: Road to the Championship Epilogue — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Chicago at Philadelphia — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana — Bally Sports SoCal/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto — Bally Sports Southwest/TSN4/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Miami — Bally Sports North Extra/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Oklahoma City — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Utah — YES/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Denver — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southwest/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Washington at Sacramento — Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles Lakers — MSG Network/Spectrum SportsNet, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

High Tops — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

Raptors Game Day — TSN4, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NFL

Week 15

Monday Night Football, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Announcers: ESPN/ABC — Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters//ESPN2 — Peyton Manning/Eli Manning//ESPN Deportes — Rebecca Landa/Sergio Dipp//Katia Castorena//John Sutcliffe

Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks — ESPN/ABC/ESPN2/ESPN Deportes, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Ryan Clark/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Robert Griffin III/Marcus Spears/Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN/ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Announcer: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN/ESPN2, 11:15 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Monday Blitz — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Monday QB — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Pro Football Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NHL

Rogers Monday Night Hockey

Montreal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/RDS, 7:30 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/Bally Sports Florida, 10 p.m./Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit Extra, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh — Bally Sports North/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas — NHL Network/Root Sports/Bally Sports Southwest Extra, 8 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 16

Atalanta vs. Salernitana — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes– Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Sports News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother to Brother — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League: Sorteo de playoffs — TUDN, 7:50 a.m.