All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

College Basketball in the D

Big Ten vs. Horizon League, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Michigan State vs. Oakland — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Jumpman Invitational

Day 1, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Debbie Antonelli//Myron Medcalf

Florida vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 7 p.m.

2024 Wildcat Classic

Missouri Valley Conference vs. Big XII, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

Drake vs. Kansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Drexel at Howard — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Florida at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Misercordia at Delaware — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at St. John’s — Peacock, 6:30 p.m.

Central Michigan vs, Mississippi State (at Mississippi Coliseum, Jackson, MS) — SEC Network Plus/ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

George Mason at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Clemson at South Carolina — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Marist at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Carolina at High Point — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

La Grange at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Andrews at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Towson at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

West Georgia at Charlotte — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

William Pearce at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UNLV at Dayton — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Southern at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Western Carolina at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Saint Francis at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Missouri — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Ohio State — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Georgia State at Auburn — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Villanova — Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Utah State — KYMU/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Stetson at LSU — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Florida A&M at Utah — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Radford at Colorado State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Boise State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at UCLA — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Stanford — ACC Network Extra, 10 p.m.

Denver at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Sacramento State at Oregon State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

Doubleheader, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

LSU vs. Seton Hall — FS1, 6 p.m.

UConn vs. Iowa State — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

FS1 College Hoops Extra — FS1, 8 p.m.

Jumpman Invitational

Day 1, Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Announcers: Dave O’Brien/Debbie Antonelli//Myron Medcalf

Michigan vs. Oklahoma — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Marist at Holy Cross — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Chicago State at Loyola Chicago — ESPN+, noon

IU Columbus at Evansville — ESPN+, noon

Mississippi Valley State at Houston — ESPN+, noon

Lamar at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

East Tennessee State at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Mississippi State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Niagara at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Western Illinois — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Maryland-Eastern Shore at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at North Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

High Point at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northwestern State at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Western Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

St. Thomas (TX) at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Appalachian State at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Hampton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wyoming at Creighton — FloSports, 7 p.m.

New Mexico State at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Samford at TCU — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southern at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.

La Salle at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Air Force at Oregon — B1G+, 9 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at California Baptist — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Frisco Bowl

American Athletic Conference vs. At-Large Team, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Announcers: Mike Monaco/Kirk Morrison//Dawn Davenport

Memphis vs. West Virginia — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Decade of Dominance — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Coppa Italia

Knockout Round

Round of 16, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Cagliari Calcio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Golf

The Showdown

PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf, Shadow Creek Golf Course, North Las Vegas, NV

Announcers: Brian Anderson/Charles Barkley/David Feherty/Trevor Immelman//Lauren Jbara//Bubba Watson

Rory McIlroy/Scottie Scheffler vs. Bryson DeChambeau/Brooks Koepka — TNT/TBS/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2024-Bryson DeChambeau — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2024-Xander Schauffele — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

World Long Drive: 2024 Men’s World Long Drive Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2000-Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinals

Return Game, Vida Arena, Växjö, Sweden

Växjö Lakers vs. Sparta Prague — TSN5/NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Return Game, Swiss Life Arena, Zürich, Switzerland

ZSC Lions Zürich vs. Eisbären Berlin — TSN5/NHL Network, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA Cup

Final Game

Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA Game Time Live — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Cup Championship In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

The Ringer: Ryen Russillo — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show: Week 16 — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

This Is Football — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Roos Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.k.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Buffalo at Montréal — MSG Network/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Tampa Bay — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network Sun, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/FanDuel Sports Network West/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Carolina — ESPN+/hulu, 7:30 p.m.

New Jersey at St. Louis — MSG SportsNet/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 8 p.m.

New York Rangers at Nashville — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — Monumental Sports Network/Chicago Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Calgary — NESN/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Ottawa at Seattle — TSN5/RDS/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San José — TSN3/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Ottawa Senators Pre-Game — TSN5, 9:30 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: New Jersey at St. Louis/New York Rangers at Nashville Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Seattle/Winnipeg at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

PWHL

Ottawa Charge at Boston Fleet — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/NESNplus, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GoJo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:44 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Ryen Russillo — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 10:49 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:20 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:53 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

30 for 30: Pony Excess — ESPNU, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

30 for 30: Rand University — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid– SportsGrid, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)