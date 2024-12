Dec 8, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Boxing

The Fight Life: Tyson Fury: A Heavyweight Task — ESPN2, midnight

College Basketball

Men’s

Cairn at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at College of Charleston — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Grambling State — YouTube 7 p.m.

California Baptist at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (TX) at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Central Arkansas — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Air Force at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at Rice — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

South Alabama at TCU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Truett McConnell at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Utah at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Tarleton at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Whittier at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Willamette at Portland — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Winthrop at Charlotte — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Guilford at Campbell — FloSports, 11:30 a.m.

Missouri State at Southeast Missouri State — ESPN+, noon

New Mexico State at Tarleton — ESPN+, noon

South Carolina Upstate at Drake — ESPN+, noon

Coastal Georgia at North Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Indiana State at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Florida International at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Montana State at Florida Gulf Coast — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Merrimack at Albany — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Cleveland State at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

George Washington at American University — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

McNeese at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville State at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Weber State at Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Texas A&M — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Seattle — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Warner Pacific at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at UCLA — B1G+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Texas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Always College Football — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Bowl Preview — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker College Draft — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football: Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football: Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football: Penn State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football: Oregon — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

NCAA Division I Men’s Tournament

NCAA College Cup

National Championship, WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary, NC

Announcers: Dalen Cuff/Devon Kerr//Marion Crowder

Vermont vs. Marshall — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Host: Alyssa Lang

NCAA Men’s College Cup Trophy Presentation — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Bournemouth vs. West Ham United — USA Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Paul Burmeister/Danny Higginbotham

Premier League Live — USA Network, 2 p.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 5 p.m.

Golf

Una Famiglia — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Tour Classics: 2024 Presidents Cup Highlights — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Miami at Detroit — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Toronto — Chicago Sports Network/TSN4, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/YES, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Sacramento — Altitude 2/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

Utah at Los Angeles Clippers — KJZZ/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

NBA Media Availability: NBA Cup — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Wisconsin Herd — WACY, 7 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

Monday Night Football, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings — ABC, 8 p.m.

Monday Night Football, Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, NV

Announcers — ESPN/WUPA/KVVU:Chris Fowler/Dan Orlovsky/Louis Riddick//Laura Rutledge//ESPN Deportes: Rebecca Landa/Sebastian Martinez-Christensen/MJ Acosta-Ruiz//John Sutcliffe

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders — ESPN/WUPA/KVVU//ESPN Deportes, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Mina Kimes/Dan Orlovsky/Marcus Spears//Adam Schefter

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark/Jason Kelce/Marcus Spears//Michelle Beisner-Buck//Adam Schefter

Monday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Monday Night Countdown — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN Deportes, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Joe Buck/Troy Aikman//Lisa Salters

Monday Night Kickoff — ABC, 7:45 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Dan Orlovsky/Louis Riddick//Laura Rutledge

Monday Night Kickoff — ESPN, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Scott Van Pelt/Ryan Clark

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Monday Night Postgame — ESPN Deportes, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

The Ringer NFL Show — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey

Announcers: John Forslund/Jody Shelley/Thomas Hickey

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers — Amazon Prime Video (Canada only)/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Scripps Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas — TVA Sports Direct/Monumental Sports Network/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver — Altitude/Sportsnet Pacific, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Colorado at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Serie A

Matchday 16

SSC Lazio vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m,

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

SEC This Morning — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Betard Show with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:44 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Empty the Notebook — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 p.m.

The 105 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:43 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:13 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 7 30 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:17 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:49 p.m.

30 for 30: Survive and Advance — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:45 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

UEFA Women’s EURO 2025

Final Tournament Draw — FS2, noon