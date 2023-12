Detroit Lions celebrate a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing (series finale)

WBA Regular Super Middleweight Title, The Armory, Minneapolis, MN

David Morrell, Jr. vs. Sena Agbeko — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 15

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Classic

Doubleheader, MassMutual Center, Springfield, MA

Florida Atlantic vs. St. Bonaventure — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. West Virginia — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

2023 Holiday Hoopsfest

Tripleheader, UBS Arena, Elmont, NY

Towson vs. Bryant — FloSports, 2 p.m.

URI vs. Delaware — FloSports, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Joseph’s vs. Iowan — FloSports, 7 p.m.

CBS Sports Classic

Doubleheader, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Ohio State vs. UCLA — CBS, 3 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky — CBS, 5:30 p.m.

Coast-to-Coast Challenge

Tripleheader, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Texas-Arlington vs. Air Force — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Vanderbilt — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

TCU vs. Arizona State — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Hall of Fame Series — San Antonio

Men’s Doubleheader, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Cal vs. Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Tennessee — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

HBCU Challenge hosted by Chris Paul

Doubleheader, Michelob ULTRA Arena, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Paradise, NV

Texas Southern vs. North Carolina A&T — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

Jackson State vs. Howard — ESPN+, midnight

Holiday Festival

Men’s Doubleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Penn State vs. Georgia Tech — Big Ten Network, noon

St. John’s vs. Fordham — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Indy Classic

Doubleheader, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Robbie Hummel//Carolina Piñeda

Ball State vs. Indiana State — Peacock, 1:45 p.m.

Purdue vs. Arizona — Peacock, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ahmed Fareed/Jordan Cornette/Josh Pastner

B1G College Countdown — Peacock, 3:45 p.m.

Jerry Colangelo Classic

Quadrupleheader, Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Washington State vs. Santa Clara — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 2 p.m.

Cal-Santa Barbara vs. Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Mary’s vs. UNLV — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Portland vs. Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9:30 p.m.

The Halal Guys Showcase

Doubleheader, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Texas vs. LSU — ESPN2, noon

Houston vs. Texas A&M — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Lindenwood vs. IUPUI — ESPN+, noon

La Salle at Miami (FL) — The CW, noon

Kansas at Indiana — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Long Island University at Rutgers — B1G+, 1 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Niagara — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

St. Andrews at Liberty — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Providence — FS1, 1:30 p.m.

South Carolina State at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern at Tulane — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Albany at Drexel — FloSports, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Hampton — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at Hofstra — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Baylor vs. Michigan State (at Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI) — Fox, 2 p.m.

Temple at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Monmouth — NBC Sports Philadelphia/SNY/FloSports, 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Michigan — Big Ten Network, 2:15 p.m.

Georgetown at Notre Dame — The CW, 2:15 p.m.

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Samford — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Boyce at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lynchburg at Davidson — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Georgia Southern — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Rice at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Radford at Bucknell — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Vermont at Virginia Tech — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Chicago State at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Clemson at Memphis — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Evansville at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at South Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Murray State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Southern Utah at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah Valley at Utah — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 4 p.m.

Florida A&M vs. Iowa (at Wells Fargo Center, Iowa Events Center, Des Moines, IA) — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Western Carolina at South Carolina Upstate — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Pacific — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

High Point at Georgia — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at George Mason — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Trinity (FL) at Florida International — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Lipscomb vs. Arkansas (at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR) — SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Dayton vs. Cincinnati (at Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH) — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at Marshall — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Wichita State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Xavier — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at Florida State — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Saint Louis — Bally Sports Midwest Extra/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Champion Christian at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama at Creighton — Fox, 8 p.m.

Georgia State at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

North Dakota at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Southwestern Assemblies of God University-American Indian at Montana State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Weber State at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

B1G Live: Basketball Game Break — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Points in the Paint — Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Women’s

Hall of Fame Series — San Antonio

Women’s, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Miami (FL) vs. Baylor — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Holiday Festival

Women’s, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

St. John vs. Villanova — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Michigan — B1G+, 11 a.m.

College of Charleston at Robert Morris — ESPN+, noon

Louisville at UConn — Fox, noon

Wofford at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

Niagara at Iona — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Youngstown at St. Bonaventure — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

UNLV at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia — SEC Network Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at Arkasas — SEC Network Plus, 1:30 p.m.

Tiffin University at Davenport — FloSports, 1:45 p.m.

Georgia State at Clemson — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Duquesne at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Hampton at George Washington — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Le Moyne at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Liberty at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Marist at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Rider at Manhattan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tarleton State at McNeese — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Wichita State at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Anderson (SC) — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Coker — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Limestone — FloSports, 2 p.m.

South Carolina-Aiken at Catawba — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Tusculum at Newberry — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Bryan at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood at Evansville — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Norfolk State at Auburn — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Rice — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

St. Edwards at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Utah Valley at New Mexico — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Weber State at Air Force — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Bethesda at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Cal State-Fullerton at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Idaho State at BYU — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacramento State at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Washington — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Kansas — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Florida at Kansas State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Saint Louis at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Farmington State at Hofstra — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Providence — FloSports, 5 p.m.

Cleveland State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina State at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Utah at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Pacific at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Montana at Cal Poly — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Utah State — Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

Colorado State at Cal-Irvine — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

College Football

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Sun Belt vs. MAC, Brooks Stadium, Coastal Carolina University, Conway, SC

Announcers: Drew Carter/Dustin Fox//Stormy Buonantony

Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Ohio Bobcats — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Celebration Bowl

MEAC vs. SWAC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker//Quint Kessenich

Howard Bison vs. Florida A&M Rattlers — ABC, noon

NCAA Division II Football Tournament

National Championship, McKinney ISD Stadium, McKinney, TX

Colorado School of Mines Orediggers vs. Harding Bisons — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

New Orleans Bowl

C-USA vs. Sun Belt, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Announcers: Anish Shroff/Andre Ware//Taylor Davis

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns — ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Cure Bowl

MAC vs. Sun Belt, FBC Mortgage Stadium, University of Central Florida, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Robert Griffin III//Kris Budden

Ohio Bobcats vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division I Football Tournament

National Semifinal, Washington-Grizzly Stadium, University of Montana, Missoula, MT

North Dakota State Bison at Montana Grizzlies — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico Bowl

C-USA vs. Mountain West, University Stadium, University of New Mexico, Albuquerque, NM

Announcers: Clay Matvick/Rod Gilmore//Lauren Sisler

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Fresno State Bulldogs — ESPN, 5:45 p.m.

LA Bowl

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Announcers: Dave Flemming/Brock Osweiler//Kayla Burton

UCLA vs. Boise State — ABC, 730 p.m.

Independence Bowl

Pac-12 vs. Big 12, Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Rocky Boiman/Marilyn Payne

Cal vs. Texas Tech — ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

English Football League Championship

Matchday 22

Southampton vs. Blackburn Rovers — ESPN2, 9:57 a.m.

ESPN FC: EFL Preview Show — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 17

Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Telemundo/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Bournemouth vs. Luton Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Sheffield United — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Burnley vs. Everton — NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, noon

Goal Zone — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo/Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Qualifying School, TPC Sawgrass/Sawgrass Country Club, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

3rd Round — Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Exhibition

PNC Championship, Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, FL

Announcers: Dan Hicks/Peter Jacobsen/Steve Sands//Notah Begay III//John Wood//Cara Banks

Day 1 — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 1 — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Heritage La Réserve Golf Club, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Rivalry Series

Game 4, Progressive Auto Sales Arena, Sarnia, Ontario, Canada

United States at Canada — TSN4/NHL Network, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Celta de Vigo vs. Granada — ESPN+, 7:50 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Getafe — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 16

Havre Athletic Club vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

RC Lens vs. Stade de Reims — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

FC Nantes vs. Stade Brestois — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 296

Edwards vs. Covington, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Early Prelims — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Main Card — ESPN+ pay per view, 10 p.m.

UFC Live: Edwards vs. Covington — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPNews, 4:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Hughes — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Main Events: St-Pierre vs. Diaz — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

UFC 296 Countdown: Edwards vs. Covington — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Michael Harris II: The Dream and the Journey — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Network Countdown: 2023 Statcast Best of the Season — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Awards 2023: 2023 All-MLB Team — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Detroit/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/Bally Sports Southeast, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Cleveland — NBA TV/Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Ohio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Sun, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Golden State — YES/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — Bally Sports Southwest/Root Sports Plus, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver — Bally Sports Oklahoma/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento — NBA TV/KJZZ/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

New York at Los Angeles Clippers — MSG Network/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Delaware Blue Coats — WPSG/DETV Channel 28, 6 p.m.

Ontario Clippers at South Bay Lakers — ClipperVision/Spectrum SportsNet, 6 p.m.

College Park Skyhawks at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 7 p.m.

Mexico City Capitanes at Osceola Magic — Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids Gold at Wisconsin Herd — Tubi/WACY, 8 p.m.

Stockton Kings at Santa Cruz Warriors — Tubi/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

Saturday Special, Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: Chris Rose/Jason McCourty/Steve Wyche

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals — NFL Network/NFL+/WCCO/WCPO, 1 p.m.

Saturday Special, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Kurt Warner//Jamie Erdahl

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts — NFL Network/NFL+/KDKA/WTTV, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday Special, Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Announcers: Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions — NFL Network/NFL+/KMGH/WJBK, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Andrew Siciliano/Gerald McCoy/Steve Smith, Sr./Omar Ruiz/Steve Wyche/Ian Rapoport

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Colleen Wolfe/Maurice Jones-Drew/Michael Robinson/Mike Garofalo

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, noon

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/Altitude, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens — City TV/Sportsnet East/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet 2, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs — CBC/Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers — CBC/Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/TVA Sports 2/Bally Sports Florida, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames — City TV/Sportsnet West/Sportsnet 360/Bally Sports Sun, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — CBC/Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Vancouver at Minnesota — NHL Network/Sportsnet Pacific/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Detroit Extra/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus — MSG SportsNet/Bally Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at Boston — MSG Network/NESN, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis — Bally Sports Southwest Extra/Bally Sports Midwest, 8 p.m.

Washington at Nashville — NHL Network/Monumental Sports Network/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Arizona — MSG Western New York/Scripps Sports, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle — KCAL/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Network Ice Time — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

NHL Tonight: Breakdowns & Demos — NHL Network, 9:30 a.m.

Top Shelf — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Buffalo at Arizona Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Edmonton/Los Angeles at Seattle/Tampa Bay at Calgary Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Serie A

Matchday 16

Lecce vs. Frosinone — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Cagliari — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Torino vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Monza — Paramount+. 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Friendly, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

México vs. Colombia — UniMás/TUDN, 6:30 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 6 p.m.

Pro League Soccer — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Best of the Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Assisting the Home Team — NBC, 11 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Talk It Out — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 11:30 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

Magnify Presents: Shot in the Dark — FS1, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

Ruffino & Joe — Bleav Sports, 2 p.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 3 p.m.

E60 — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

The Sporting Tribune Today — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

TrueSouth — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 9:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Invincible: Floyd Mayweather — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, 12:45 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 10

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal — CBS Sports Network, 7 a.m.