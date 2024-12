Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 9;20 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

MKE Tip-Off, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Northwestern vs. Georgia Tech — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Temple at Hofstra — MSG Network/FloSports, noon

Navy at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, noon

South Alabama at Texas Tech — ESPN+, noon

Kentucky Christian at Morehead State — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Iowa State — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Bethany at Miami (OH) — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at URI — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Norfolk State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Northeastern at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Western Michigan at North Dakota State — WDAY Xtra/WDAZ Xtra/Summit League Network, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Mercer — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Eureka at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Binghamton — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Shawnee State at Southern Indiana — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Colgate — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at North Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 3 p.m.

St. Mary’s of the Woods at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Crown at St. Thomas — Summit League Network, 3 p.m.

Stonehill at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Champion Christian at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Illinois State — Marquee Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest Extra/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Denver at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Kent State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (IL) at Cal-Riverside — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Arkansas State at UAB — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at Idaho — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Montana State at USC — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

La Sierra at Cal State-Bakersfield — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Women’s

Jimmy V Classic, KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY

North Carolina State at Louisville — ABC, 1 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Iowa at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, noon

Longwood at Florida — SEC Network, noon

Bryant at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Nebraska — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Central Michigan at Baylor — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Texas at Richmond — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier — FloSports, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (PA) at Butler — FloSports, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn — SNY, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

West Virginia at Temple — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

South Florida at South Carolina — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Florida State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Rutgers — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at UAB — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Binghamton at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Presbyterian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Saint Louis — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Vermont — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

James Madison at Villanova — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Norfolk State at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Oklahoma — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Penn State at Kansas — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

Bradley at Northwestern — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Elon at USC — B1G+, 3 p.m.

IU Columbus at Morehead State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at TCU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Tulane — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Tulsa — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Saint Martin’s at Washington State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

UNLV at DePaul — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Marquette — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Murray State at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Mississippi — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Ball State at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

East Carolina at Old Dominion — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Missouri — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 4 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Oregon State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Utah State at Idaho — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Pepperdine at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Cal — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Arizona State at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Texas at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Pacific at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San José State at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Indiana — B1G+, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Nebraska Region

Regional Final, Bob Devaney Sports Center, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Katie George/Holly McPeak//Madison Fitzpatrick

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska — ABC, 3 p.m.

Penn State Region

Regional Final, Rec Hall, Pennsylvania State University, State College, PA

Announcers: Paul Sunderland/Missy Whittemore//Shelby Coppedge

Creighton vs. Penn State — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Game On: Women’s Volleyball — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Dogs

2024 Canine Flyball CanAm Classic — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

AKC Heroes: 2024 Awards for Canine Excellence — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Crystal Palace — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon

Manchester City vs. Manchester United — USA Network/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Chelsea vs. Brentford — USA Network/Telemundo, 1:55 p.m.

Southampton vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 11 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 7:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 4 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 4 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour/PGA Tour

Grant Thornton Invitational, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples. FL

Announcers: Steve Sands/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//John Wood

Modified Four-Ball — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Modified Four-Ball — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noono

PGA Tour

Q-School, TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley Course)/Sawgrass Country Club (East-West Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

Final Round — NBC Sports app, noon

Final Round — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

Atlético de Madrid vs. Getafe CF — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Deportivo Alavés vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Villarreal vs. Real Betis — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Las Palmas — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. CD Leganés — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Montpellier Hérault vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Angers SCO — beIN Sports Xtra/beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Stade Brestois 29 vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

MLB

Carded — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, noon

Michael Jack Schmidt — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Indiana — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, 5 p.m.

Boston at Washington — NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports Network, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio — FanDuel Sports Network North/FanDuel Sports Network Southwest Extra, 7 p.m.

Portland at Phoenix — KATU 2.2/KPHE/KTVK, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State — NBA TV/KFAA/NBC Sports Bay Area, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Los Angeles Lakers — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/Spectrum SportsNet, 9:30 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics — NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at Westchester Knicks — NBA TV/MSG 2, 3 p.m.

Indiana Mad Ants at Windy City Bulls — Chicago Sports Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Long Island Nets at Capital City Go-Go — Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Rip City Remix at Stockton Kings — The Roku Channel, 5 p.m.

San Diego Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors — The Roku Channel/ClipperVision, 8 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants – Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty//AJ Ross

Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns – Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans – Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen//Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox//Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Matt Ryan/JJ Watt//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans – Kevin Kugler/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers – Joe Davis/Greg Olsen//Pam Oliver

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars – Chris Myers/Mark Schlereth//Jan Hale

Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints – Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Megan Olivi

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson//Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos – Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals – Tom McCarthy/Jey Feely/Ross Tucker//Amanda Balionis

NFL on Fox — 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles – Kevin Burkhardt/Tom Brady//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi//Dean Blandino (rules)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers – Adam Amin/Mark Sanchez//Kristina Pink

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

The O.T. — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo/Peacock: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Adriana Figuera

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks — NBC/Universo/Peacock, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Handoff: NFL — DraftKings Network 9 a.m.

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Colleen Wolfe/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Kurt Warner/Cynthia Frelund//Mike Garofalo//Tom Pelissero//Ian Rapoport

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Tedi Bruschi/Randy Moss/Rex Ryan/Alex Smith//Adam Schefter

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

The Ringer Sunday Pregame — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

VSiN’s Pro Football Tailgate Show — DraftKings Network, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Host: Scott Hanson

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Berman/Booger McFarland

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Chris Rose

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks — NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

New York Islanders at Chicago — NHL Network/MSG SportsNet/Chicago Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto — MSG Western New York/TSN4, 5 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/FanDuel Sports Network South, 5 p.m.

New York Rangers at St. Louis — MSG Network/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Minnesota — NHL Network/Scripps Sports/FanDuel Sports Network North, 6 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 4:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Scottish League Cup

Knockout Round

Final, Hampden Park, Glascow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Celtic vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10:30 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 16

Bologna vs. ACF Fiorentina — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. Hellas Verona — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Como 1907 vs. AS Roma — Paramount+, noon

AC Milan vs. Genoa CFC — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:03 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:01 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Best of GoJo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 1 — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 2 — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 3 — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 4 — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 5 — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 5:15 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:16 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 6 — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:21 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 7 — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:19 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 8 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 9 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode 10 — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Women’s Super League

Matchday 10

Everton vs. Manchester City — ESPN+, 7:25 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal — ESPN+, 9:25 a.m.