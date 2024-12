Dec 6, 2024; West Point, NY, USA; Army Black Knights linebacker Andon Thomas (51) celebrates after his interception against the Tulane Green Wave during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern



Boxing

BOXXER

IBF/WBC Women’s Welterweight Title Unification, Exhibition Centre, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Natasha Jonas vs. Ivana Habazin — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

Middleweights, Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Baja California, México

Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfL Bochum 1848 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. Bayern München — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Holstein Kiel — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

FC St. Pauli vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 12:20 a.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase

Doubleheader, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort & Casino, Uncasville, CT

Fordham vs. Bryant — CBS Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Providence vs. St. Bonaventure — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Compete 4 Cause Classic

SEC vs. ACC, Comerica Center, Frisco, TX

LSU vs. SMU — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Hall of Fame Series

WCC vs. Big East, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Gonzaga vs. UConn — Fox, 8 p.m.

Holiday Hoopsgiving

Tripleheader, State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Auburn vs. Ohio State — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Florida — SEC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Grand Canyon vs. Georgia — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Indy Classic

Doubleheader, Gainsbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Purdue vs. Texas A&M — CBS, noon

Butler vs. Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

Doubleheader, Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

Central Florida vs. Tulsa — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Florida State vs. Tulane — ACC Network, 4:30 p.m.

Memphis at Clemson — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

UMass-Boston at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, noon

South Carolina State at Furman — ESPN+, noon

Long Island University at Missouri — SEC Network Plus, noon

Western Illinois at South Dakota — Summit League Network, noon

Coppin State at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 12:30 p.m.

Wichita State at DePaul — FS1, 1 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Maine at Canisius — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Rider — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Toledo at Youngstown State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at UMass-Lowell — NESN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina-Asheville — WYCW/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State vs. High Point (at Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC) — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Murray State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Longwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Queens at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas State at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

South Carolina Upstate at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse — ACC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern State at Cal — ACC Network Extra, 3 p.m.

Ball State at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Brescia at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Johnson at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas-Arlington — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Carolina State at Kansas — ESPN, 3:15 p.m.

South Florida at Utah State — KMYU/Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

La Salle at North Carolina — The CW, 4 p.m.

Bryn Athyn at Maryland-Eastern Shore — Delmarva Sports Network, 4 p.m.

Central Michigan at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Florida International at Stetson — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Pepperdine — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Ohio at Marshall — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Wagner at New Jersey Institute of Technology — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Western New Mexico at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Central Arkansas (at Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, AR) — SEC Network Plus, 4 p.m.

IU Indianapolis at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at West Virginia — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Cal-Irvine at Oregon State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Missouri State at Washington State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Florida — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Portland State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Austin Peay — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Utah Valley at Jacksonville State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno State — Mountain West Network, 5 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky — ESPN, 5:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Illinois — Fox, 5:30 p.m.

Middle Georgia State at Troy — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+< 5:30 p.m.

McNeese vs Mississippi State (at Cadence Bank Arena, Tupelo, MS) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Belmont at Richmond — MASN/ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Saint Francis at Niagara — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Marquette at Dayton — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Davidson — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Albany — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Mount St. Mary’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Wilmington at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Radford at Utah — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Elon — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (at Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Eastern Kentucky (at Seabury Center, Berea College, Berea, KY) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Pacific (OR) at Seattle — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Walla Walla at Idaho State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bowling Green at Missouri-Kansas City — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Alabama — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wyoming vs. BYU (at Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT) — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Texas Southern at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San José State — Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Sacramento State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Cal-Santa Barbara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, midnight

College Basketball Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 4;30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 5 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Aquinas (MI) at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Youngstown State at Ohio State — B1G+, noon

LeMoyne-Owen at Seton Hall — FloSports, 1 p.m.

High Point at Stetson — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Arkansas-Little Rock at Missouri State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Northwestern State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Creighton at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Mercyhurst at Robert Morris — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Post at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Schreiner at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Albany — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at Buffalo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Queens (NC) — ESPN+, 2 p.,m.

Merrimack at Providence — FloSports, 2 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Michigan — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Lamar at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Maryland-Easten Shore at George Mason — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Troy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh-Johnstown at Colgate — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Cal-San Diego at California Baptist — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Weber State at Seattle — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Cal State-Northridge at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Chapman University at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

UCLA at Long Beach State — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stonehill at Rider — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sonoma State at Saint Mary’s — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Gonzaga — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Westcliff at Grand Canyon — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah at Washington — Big Ten Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 16

Army-Navy Game

Northwest Stadium, Landover, MD

Announcers: Brad Nessler/Gary Danielson//Jenny Dell

Army vs. Navy — CBS, 3 p.m.

Inside College Football: Army-Navy March On — CBS Sports Network, noon

Inside College Football: Army-Navy Tailgate — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Celebration Bowl

HBCU, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker//Quint Kessenich

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State — ABC, noon

NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision Tournament

Quarterfinal, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, South Dakota State University, Bookings, SD

Announcers: Jay Alter/Rocky Boiman//Marilyn Payne

Incarnate Word at South Dakota State — ESPN, noon

Quarterfinal, DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillon, SD

Announcers: Ted Emrich/Taylor McHargue

Cal-Davis at South Dakota — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Fargodome, North Dakota State University, Fargo, ND

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Sam Acho//Lauren Sisler

Mercer at North Dakota State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II Football Tournament

Semifinal, Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at Cleveland Field, Valdosta, GA

Announcers: Doug Sherman/Charles Arbuckle

Minnesota State at Valdosta State — ESPN+, noon

Semifinal, Top Taggart Field, Ferris State University, Big Rapids, MI

Announcers: Shawn Kenney/Ryan Cavanaugh

Slippery Rock at Ferris State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Salute To Veterans Bowl

Mid-American Conference vs. Sun Belt Conference, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Announcers: Wes Durham/Tom Luginbill//Dana Boyle

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 2 p.m.

Navy vs. Army College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Fowler/Desmond Howard/Tim Tebow/Andre Ward//Holly Rowe//Marty Smith

Heisman Trophy Ceremony — ESPN, 8 p.m.

College Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Vermont at Union — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Minnesota — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Northeastern at Merrimack — NESN, 6 p.m.

Notre Dame at Ohio — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan — B1G+, 7 p.m.

St. Cloud State at North Dakota — Midco Sports, 7 p.m.

RPI at Mercyhurst — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver — Altitude 2, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Pittsburgh Region

Regional Final, Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Anne-Marie Anderson/Nicole Branagh//Michella Chester

Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Louisville Region

Regional Final, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Announcers: Eric Frede/Emily Ehman//Ci Michel

Stanford vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Sam Gore/Jennifer Hoffman

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Studio — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Game On: Women’s Volleyball — ESPNU, noon

EFL Championship

Matchday 21

Bristol City vs. Queens Park Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Preston North End vs. Leeds United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Middlesbrough vs. Millwall — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 20

Wrexham vs. Cambridge United — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Newcastle United vs. Leicester City — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Everton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Liverpool vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Ipswich Town — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — NBC: Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux

Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Premier League Multiview — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Golf

LPGA Tour/PGA Tour

Grant Thornton Invitational, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples. FL

Announcers: Steve Sands/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//John Wood

Foursomes — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Foursomes — NBC/Peacock, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour

Q-School, TPC Sawgrass (Dye’s Valley Course)/Sawgrass Country Club (East-West Course), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL

3rd Round — NBC Sports app, 1 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

Final Round — Golf Channel 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 17

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. CA Osasuna — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

RCD Mallorca vs. Girona FC — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Sevilla vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Madrid — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Stade de Reims vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:50 p.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports en Esspañol, 5 p.m. (same day coverage)

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Covington vs. Buckley, Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

Prelims — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Prelims — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

Main Event — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Covington vs. Buckley — ESPN+, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

UFC Unleashed: Lightweight Title — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Best of Madison Square Garden — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

MLB

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

World Series Highlights — MLB Network, noon

Top Finishes of 2024 — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NBA Cup

Knockout Round

Eastern Conference Semifinal, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers — TNT/Max: Brian Anderson/Reggie Miller/Stan Van Gundy//Allie LaForce//truTV (DataCast): Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Candace Parker/Kirk Goldsberry

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/truTV/Max, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 3:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinal, T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, NV

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — ABC, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ABC, 8 p.m.

NBA Cup Semi-Final In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Wisconsin Herd at Cleveland Charge — WACY, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Osceola Magic — tubi/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Birmingham Squadron at Texas Legends — WABM/KFAA/Urban Edge Network, 8:45 p.m.

San Diego Clippers at Santa Cruz Warriors — tubi/ClipperVision/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Inside the NFL; Week 14 — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Matchup — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

NFL Films Presents: Leap of Faith — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

NHL

Hockey Night in Canada

Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers — Sportsnet/Scripps Sports, 4 p.m.

Montréal Canadiens at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet (East/West)/City TV/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators — Sportsnet One/TVA Sports 2/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Detroit Red Wings — Sportsnet (Ontario/Pacific)/CBC/NHL Network/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 7 p.m.

Boston Bruins at Vancouver Canucks — Sportsnet (East/Ontario/Pacific)/CBC/NESN, 10 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Calgary Flames — Sportsnet West/Sportsnet One/City TV/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central Saturday — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/CBC/NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

After Hours — Sportsnet/Sportsnet One/Sportsnet 360/CBC, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Chicago at New Jersey — Sportsnet/NHL Network/Chicago Sports Network/MSG SportsNet, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Rangers — TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network West/MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network North, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Columbus — Victory+/KCOP/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington — MSG Western New York/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado — FanDuel Sports Network South/Altitude, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at San José — KUPX/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: St. Louis at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Nashville at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Vancouver/Florida at Calgary/Tampa Bay at Seattle/Utah at San José Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Serie A

Matchday 16

Cagliari Calcio vs. Atalanta BC — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Udinese Calcio vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Juventus vs. Venezia — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Lecce vs. AC Monza — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Misión Europa — Univision/TUDN, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

ESPN Fútbol Center — ESPN Deportes, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of GoJo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:53 a.m.

Best of The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

E60: No Place like Nebraska — ESPNU, 1 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 1:57 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 5:04 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5;30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7:15 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:59 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Atlanta — ACC Network, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)