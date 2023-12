Dec 10, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal by forward Jesper Brett (63) during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jack Jones Classic

Big East vs. Mountain West, Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, NV

UNLV vs. Creighton — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Basketball — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at Presbyterian — ESPN+, noon

Incarnate Word at Rice — ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Regent at Howard — Monumental Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Bryn Athletic at Princeton — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Norfolk State at Stony Brook — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Appalachian State at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Florida International at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Toledo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Boston University at Dartmouth — NESN/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Murray State at Mississippi State — SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas State at Louisville — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Chicago State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Longwood at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee at Liberty — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Alabama State at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 8 p,m.

Eastern Kentucky at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Portland Bible at Eastern Washington — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Utah State at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Weber State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Women’s

Grambling State at Minnesota — B1G+, noon

Freed-Hardeman at Tennesee-Martin — ESPN+, noon

Incarnate Word at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Piedmont University at North Florida — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fisher College at Bryant — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Anderson (SC) at Catawba — FloSports, 5;30 p.m.

Carson-Newman at Tusculum — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at Mars Hill — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Limestone at Newberry — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Union (KY) at Lincoln Memorial — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Wingate at Coker — FloSports, 5:30 p.m.

Howard at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Louisiana — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Radford at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

LaGrange at Samford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia-Wise at Emory & Henry — FloSports, 7:30 p.m.

Illinois-Chicago at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Northwestern at DePaul — FloSports, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at St. Thomas (MN) — Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Texas at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona, 9 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Bowl Preview — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

2024 SEC Football Schedule Reveal — ESPN/SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Bart Starr: America’s Quarterback — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10 p.m.

CONCACAF Champions Club

Sorteo Copa de Campeones CONCACAF 2024 — TUDN, 6:55 p.m.

2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup Draw — FS2, 7 p.m.

FA Cup

2nd Round Proper

Middlesbrough vs. Hull City — ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Mauritius Open, Heritage La Réserve Golf Club, Heritage Bel Ombre, Mauritius

1st Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

2023 Notah Begay III Girls Junior National Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2023 Marco Simone Golf & Country Club — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open Highlights: 2023: Allison Corpuz — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2023 Women’s Open: Lilia Vu — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2023 The Senior Open: Alex Cejka — Golf Channel, 11:30 p.m.

Hockey

AHL

Charlotte Checkers at Lehigh Valley Phantoms — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 2 (03/18/2023) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Welterweight Stunners — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Prime 9: Top 9 Greatest Left Fielders — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Prime 9: Centerfielders — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Washington — Bally Sports New Orleans/Monumental Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto — Bally Sports Southeast/Sportsnet One, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Miami — Bally Sports Southeast/Bally Sports Sun, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Milwaukee — Bally Sports Indiana/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio — NBA TV/Spectrum SportsNet/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Houston — Bally Sports Southeast/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at Phoenix — YES/KPHE/KTVK, 9 p.m.

New York at Utah — MSG Network/KJZZ, 9 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

NBA Basketball In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Postgame — Sportsnet One, 10 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Birmingham Squadron at Osceola Magic — WABM/Bally Sports Florida, 10:30 a.m.

Wisconsin Herd at Indiana Mad Ants — ESPN+/WACY, 6 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Greensboro Swarm at College Park Skyhawks — ESPN+/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: Fantasy Football — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime: Week 15 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: Second Acts — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Wednesday Night Hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins at Montreal Canadiens — Sportsnet/RDS/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

NHL on TNT

Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils — TNT/Max (Kenny Albert/Eddie Olczyk/Brian Boucher)/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche — TNT/Max (Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang)/Sportsnet/Altitude, 10 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic (season premiere) — TNT, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Henrik Lundqvist

NHL on TNT Face Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

NHL on TNT Postgame — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Anaheim at New York Islanders — Bally Sports SoCal/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles — TVA Sports/TSN3/Bally Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Short List — NLSE. 1 p.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

News & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

In-Game Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

B1G Women’s Sports Report — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Minister of Defense — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

B1G Trailblazers: Seth Meyers — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

The B1G Moment: 54-51 — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 11 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 12:35 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group G, Stadion Rajko Mitić, Belgrade, Serbia

Red Star Belgrade vs. Manchester City — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Group G, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Young Boys — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group F, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group H, Bosuilstadion, Antwerp, Belgium

Royal Antwerp vs. Barcelona — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Group E, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Announcers: Dre Cordero/Ray Hudson

Atlético de Madrid vs. SS Lazio — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Guillem Balagué//Anita Jones//Poppy Miller/Christina Unkel

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group H, Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal

FC Porto vs. Shakhtar Donetsk — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:55 p.m.

Group E, Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

Celtic vs. Feyenoord Rotterdam — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group F, St James’ Park, Newcastle, England, United Kingdom

Newcastle United vs. AC Milan — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Nico Cantor/Freddie Ljungberg

The Golazo Show — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

UCL Sound — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.