Dec 8, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (94) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

College Basketball

Men’s

Regent at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bob Jones at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Virginia — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Campbell at The Citadel — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Evansville — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

New Mexico State at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

St. Ambrose at Drake — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

College Basketball Live: Coaching Legends — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Women’s

East Carolina at Hampton — FloSports, 11 a.m.

Boston University at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Dakota at Drake — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Bellarmine — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

UConn at Notre Dame — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Grambling at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois — B1G+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Georgia Southern Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 11:15 a.m.

Bowden Blitz SEC Podcast — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Southern Mississippi Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

The AFCA Good Works Team: SEC Edition — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Awards — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

2024 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament

Pittsburgh Region

Regional Semifinals, Petersen Events Center, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Anne-Marie Anderson/Nicole Branagh//Michella Chester

Missouri vs. Kentucky — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Oregon vs. Pittsburgh — ESPN2, 3;30 p.m.

Game On: Women’s Volleyball — ESPN2, noon

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Studio — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Studio — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville Region

Regional Semifinals, Freedom Hall, Louisville, KY

Announcers: Eric Frede/Emily Ehman//Ci Michel

Florida vs. Stanford — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Purdue vs. Louisville — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Studio — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

At the Net — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

2nd Round — Golf Channel 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf Today — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Michael Jack Schmidt (premiere) — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at Boston — NBA TV/FanDuel Sports Network/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Miami — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet 360/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans — NBC Sports California/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network, 8 p.m.

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet East/Sportsnet 360, 7 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NBA G League

Rio Grande Valley Vipers at Osceola Magic — ESPN+/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego Clippers at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/CiipperVision/Jazz+, 9 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Valley Suns — ESPN+/KPHE, 9 p.m.

NFL

Week 15

Thursday Night Football, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Announcers — English: Al Michaels/Kirk Herbstreit//Kaylee Hartung//Spanish: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Mayra Gomez

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers — Amazon Prime Video/Twitch/KTTV/KTVU, 8:15 p.m.

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Ryan Fitzpatrick/Tony Gonzalez/Richard Sherman/Andrew Whitworth//Albert Breer//Taylor Rooks

TNF Tonight — Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Thursday Night Kickoff — Amazon Prime Video/KTTV/KTVU, 8 p.m.

TNF Post Game Show — 11:15 p.m.

TNF Nightcap — 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — Draft Kings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:15 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Toronto — Victory+/Sportsnet Ontario, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia — Sportsnet Pacific/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey – FanDuel Sports Network West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montréal — SportsNet Pittsburgh/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Washington at Columbus — Monumental Sports Network/FanDuel Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New York Islanders — Chicago Sports Network/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas — FanDuel Sports Network/Victory+, 8 p.m.

San José at St. Louis — NBC Sports California Plus/FanDuel Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg — Scripps Sports/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota — ESPN+/hulu/Sportsnet West, 8:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Utah Hockey Club at Colorado — KUPX/Altitude/KTVD, 9 p.m.

Boston at Seattle — Sportsnet (East/Ontario)/NESN/Kraken Hockey Network/KONG, 10 p.m.

Florida at Vancouver — TVA Sports/Scripps Sports/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — Sportsnet Ontario, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Tampa Bay at Calgary/Utah Hockey Club at Colorado Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Boston at Seattle/Florida at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 3:38 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

E60: No Place Like Nebraska — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:49 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

E60: Only The Strong Survive — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 8:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

UEFA Europa League

Matchday 6

League Phase, Doosan Arena, Plzen, Czechia

Viktoria Plzeň vs. Manchester United — TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, noon

League Phase, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

AS Roma vs. SC Braga — CBS Sports Network, 12:45 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

League Phase, Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Ajax vs. SS Lazio — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m./CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Golazo! Show — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon