Dec 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (98) skates the puck up ice during a power play in the first period against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Showtime Championship Boxing

Mayweather vs. McGregor (08/26/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Mayweather vs. Pacquiao (05/02/2015) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Mayweather vs. Canelo (09/14/2023) — CBS Sports Network, 11 p.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Germany Calling-The Bundesliga Welcomes Europe — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Long Island University at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Monmouth at Seton Hall — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Alcorn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Duke — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bethel at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bowie State at George Washington — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maryland-Baltimore County at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern-New Orleans at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at Radford — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at North Carolina A&T — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Pfeiffer at Campbell — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Tennessee — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

IUPUI at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at Southern Illinois — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Avila at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sterling at Tarleton — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Illinois-Chicago — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Coppin State at Georgetown — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Northwestern State at Boise State — KTVB-DT2/Mountain West Network, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Oregon — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Tip-Off Show — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s

New Orleans at Central Florida — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Wheeling University at Morehead State — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Harris-Stowe at Lindenwood — ESPN+, noon

San Diego State at Seattle — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Monmouth at Lafayette — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Salem at Marshall — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Jacksonville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Delaware at Virginia Commonwealth — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

McMurry at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Rivals Down South — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

eSports

Inside Look: 2023 Global Gaming Expo — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

FA Cup

2nd Round Proper

Barnet vs. Newport County — ESPN+, 2:35 p.m.

Golf

World Amateur Team Championship Highlights — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

2023 Notah Begay III Boys Junior National Championship — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Masters Highlights: 2023: Jon Rahm — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2023: Brooks Koepka — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

U.S. Open Golf Highlights: 2023: Wyndham Clark — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2023: Brian Harman — Golf Channel, midnight

Hockey

Champions Hockey League

Quarterfinals

2nd Leg, Kivikylän Areena, Rauma, Finland

Lukko Rauma vs. Dynamo Pardubice — TSN2/NHL Network, 11:30 a.m.

2nd Leg, Löfbergs Arena, Karlstad, Sweden

Färjestad Karlstad vs. Skellefteå AIK — TSN2/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

DC & RC — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

UFC 296 Countdown: Edwards vs. Covington — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Prime 9: Third Basemen — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

Prime 9: Top 9 Shortstops — MLB Network, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NBA

Cleveland at Boston — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas — TNT (Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller//Chris Haynes)/Spectrum SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago — Altitude/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix — TNT (Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Jared Greenberg), 10 p.m.

Sacramento at Los Angeles Clippers — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports SoCal, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Tip-Off — TNT, 7 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Inside the Association — Stadium, 3 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA CrunchTime: Best of CrunchTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBABet — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA G League

Sioux Falls at Motor City Cruise — Motor City Facebook Live, 11 a.m.

Texas Legends at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — Urban Edge Network/KRGV, noon

Capital City Go-Go at Long Island Nets — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats at Raptors 905 — NBA TV Canada, 7:30 p.m.

Rip City Remix at G League Ignite — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Stockton Kings — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at South Bay Lakers — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 14 — The CW, 8 p.m.

Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins: Episode 4 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Scripps Sports/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Ottawa — Bally Sports South/TSN5, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Rangers — TSN4/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis — ESPN (Bob Wischusen/Kevin Weekes//Emily Kaplan), 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports South, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Vegas — Sportsnet One/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Edmonton — ESPN (John Buccigross/Ray Ferraro//Leah Hextall)/Sportsnet West, 10 p.m.

Florida at Seattle — Bally Sports Florida/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver — Bally Sports Sun/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at San José — TSN3/NBC Sports California, 10:30 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet, 4:30 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2 (Steve Levy/Mark Messier/P.K. Subban), 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pregame — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Kickin’ It: Andrés Cantor — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Fútbol club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

One for the Ages — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Thru The Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Red Corner/Blue Corner — Stadium, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Latest News & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Crew — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

All ACC — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p,m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Group Stage — Matchday 6

Group B, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Arsenal — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Group B, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, Lens Agglo, France

RC Lens vs. Sevilla — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Group A, Old Trafford, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Manchester United vs. Bayern München — Univision/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Group C, Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany

1. FC Union Berlin vs. Real Madrid — Galavisión, 2:50 p.m.

Group D, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

Announcers: Clive Tyldesley/Rob Green

Inter Milan vs. Real Sociedad — CBS Sports Network, 2:55 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Abdo/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards//Peter Schmeichel//Christina Unkel

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Group C, Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

SSC Napoli vs. SC Braga — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Group A, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

FC Copenhagen vs. Galatasaray — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Group D, Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Benfica — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Nico Cantor/Freddie Ljungberg

The Golazo Show — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

UCL Sound — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 6 p.m.