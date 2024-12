Nov 22, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Wilson NBA ball for the Emirates Cup during warmup before the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Golden State Warriors at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Columbia College at Presbyterian — ESPN+, noon

Norfolk State at Baylor — ESPN+, noon

Bluefield at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Long Island University at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Bryant at St. John’s — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Villanova — FS1, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Notre Dame — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Louisville — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

IU Indianapolis at Purdue Fort Wayne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Maine at Duquesne — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Wright State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Delaware State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at East Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southern Virginia at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

University of the Cumberlands at Northern Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Howard — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee at Wisconsin-Green Bay — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Colgate at Kentucky — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Utah Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at San Diego State — Cox San Diego/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

South Dakota State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network, 10 p.m.

Stanislaus State at San Francisco — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Women’s

UMass at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 11 a.m.

Presbyterian at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 1 p.m.

South Carolina State at Winthrop — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Furman at North Carolina-Asheville — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue Fort Wayne at IU Indianapolis — ESPN+, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Davidson at North Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina-Greensboro at North Carolina — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers — B1G+, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Kansas — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Randolph at Liberty — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin-Milwaukee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Providence — FloSports, 7 p.m.

St. John’s at Hofstra — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Butler — FloSports, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Jacksonville State –ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Wesleyan at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Tech at SMU — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

Jackson State at Minnesota — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Tarleton State at Nebraska — B1G+, 8 p.m.

Southern at Texas — SEC Network Plus, 8 p.m.

Iowa State at Iowa — FS1, 9 p.m.

California Baptist at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

San Diego State at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

Valparaiso Football Head Coach Introductory Press Conference — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

B1G Live: 2025 Football Schedule Release — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Championship Drive — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

SEC Now: 2025 SEC Football Schedule Reveal — SEC Network/ESPN2, 7 p.m.

SEC Now: 2025 SEC Football Schedule Reveal — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

Bowl Mania — ESPN, 9:35 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Deion Sanders — FS1, midnight

EFL Championship

Matchday 20

West Bromwich Albion vs. Coventry — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

Alfred Dunhill Championship, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malelane, South Africa

1st Round — Golf Channel 5 a.m. (Thursday)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

PGA Tour Classics: 2024 Presidents Cup Highlights-USA — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

U.S. Women’s Open Highlights: 2024: Yuka Sato — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2024 Women’s Open-Lydia Ko — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

R&A Highlights: 2024 Senior Open-K.J. Choi — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-Never Give Up (Carlos Prates, Mitch Ramirez) — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Barn Burners — ESPNews, midnight

UFC Unleashed: Comebacks — ESPNews, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Jomboy Talkin Baseball — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA Cup

Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke//Katie George

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks — ESPN/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/MSG Network, 7:13 p.m.

Annnouners: Malika Andrews/Chiney Ogwumike/Kendrick Perkins/Michael Wilbon

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Courtside — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Western Conference, Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Announcers — TNT/Max: Spero Dedes/Grant Hill//Stephanie Ready//truTV/Max: Tim Doyle/Vince Carter/Kirk Goldsberry/Dennis Scott

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets — TNT/truTV (DataCast)/Max, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Hoop Collective — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

NBA G League

College Park Skyhawks at Westchester Knicks — ESPN+/MSG Network, 11 a.m.

Maine Celtics at Long Island Nets — ESPN+/YES app, 7 p.m.

Motor City Cruise at Wisconsin Herd — ESPN+/WACY, 7 p.m.

Memphis Hustle at Mexico City Capitanes — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors at Stockton Kings — ESPN+/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GFMB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Ross Tucker Fantasy Feast — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Slimetime; Week 14 — Nickelodeon, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Week 14 — The CW, 9 p.m.

NFL Films Presents — FS1, 11 p.m.

NFL Films Presents: What Are the Odds? — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL on TNT

Announcers: Brendan Burke/Jennifer Botterill/Darren Pang

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres — TNT/truTV/Max, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Liam McHugh/Paul Bissonnette/Anson Carter/Wayne Gretzky

NHL on TNT Faceoff — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday Night Hockey

Anaheim Ducks at Ottawa Senators — Sporstnet/TVA Sports/Victory+/KCOP, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

Road to the NHL Winter Classic: Episode 2 — TNT/truTV/Max, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9:25 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p,m,

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 5 p.m.

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:40 p.m.

The B1G Story: Tom Izzo Back Home Again — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:42 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Inside ACCess — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:05 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid– SportsGrid, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 6

League Phase, Estadio Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Atlético de Madrid vs. ŠK Slovan Bratislava — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m./CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

League Phase, Stade Pierre Mauroy, Villeneuve d’Ascq, France

LOSC Lille vs. SK Sturm Graz — Paramount+, 12:45 p.m.

League Phase, Westfalenstadion, Dortmund, Germany

Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

League Phase, Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs. Crvena zvezda — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

League Phase, Emirates Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Arsenal vs. AS Monaco — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Lisbon, Portugal

Benfica vs. Bologna FC 1909 — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Stadion Feijenoord (De Kuip), Rotterdam, Netherlands

Feyenoord Rotterdam vs. Sparta Praha — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy

Juventus vs. Manchester City — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

VfB Stuttgart vs. Young Boys — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.