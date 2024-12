Dec 3, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The special basketball design for the NBA Cup games sits on the floor near the foul line during a break in the action of the Detroit Pistons game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special Show #10-Analysis I — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Jimmy V Classic

Doubleheader, Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Miami (FL) vs. Tennessee – ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan vs. Arkansas — ESPN, 9 p.m.

College GameDay live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Cairn at Maryland-Baltimore County -= ESPN+, 6 p.m.

North Dakota State at Butler — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

Chestnut Hill at Delaware — FloSports, 6:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Duke — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at Xavier — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Albany at Syracuse — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Davidson — FanDuel Sports Network Southeast/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Apprentice School at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports, 7 p.m.

College of Charleston at Saint Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

URI at Brown — NESNplus/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Coppin State at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Queens — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Harrist-Stowe State at Lindenwood — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Holy Family at Temple — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Monmouth at Princeton — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Carolina Central at West Virginia — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Rutgers — Peacock, 7 p.m.

Southern University NO at Nicholls — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Wyoming at South Dakota — Midco Sports/Summit League Network, 8 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Tennessee State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Troy at Houston — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Providence at DePaul — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Tulane — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

La Sierra at Cal State-Fullerton — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Montana — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Wisconsin at Illinois — Peacock, 9 p.m.

Colorado-Colorado Springs at Denver — Summit League Network, 9 p.m.

Cornell at Cal — ACC Network Extra, 10 p.m.

Long Beach State at San Diego — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at Portland — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Washington — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Nothing But Net — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Bryant at Brown — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

North Dakota State at Tulane — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Ball State at Ohio State — B1G+, 6 p.m.

Albany at Boston University — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Duquesne — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Coppin State at George Washington — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Iona at UMass-Lowell — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Union at Colgate — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Dakota at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Cal State-Bakersfield at Arizona — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Fresno State at USC — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Denver at Colorado — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley at BYU — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

College Football

BTN Live: Purdue Football: Barry Odom Introductory Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 9 a.m.

66th NFF Annual Awards Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

College Football Live — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

The Journey: Big Ten Football — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SEC Inside: Football Championship — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football: 2024 Awards — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

SEC Now: CFP and Postseason Special — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 20

Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, noon

Una Famiglia — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

PGA Championship Highlights: 2024-Xander Schauffele — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

U.S. Open Highlights: 2024-Bryson DeChambeau — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

The Open Highlights: 2024-Xander Schauffele — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga World — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-The Cowboy and The Soldier (Zach Reese, Connor Matthews) — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

MLB

Hot Stove — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

2025 MLB Draft Lottery Special — MLB Network, 5:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight live from the Baseball Winter Meetings, Hilton Anatole Hotel, Dallas, TX — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

NBA Cup

Quarterfinals

Eastern Conference, Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers — TNT/Max: Brian Anderson/Stan Van Gundy//Jared Greenberg//truTV/Max (DataCast): Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Kirk Goldsberry/Jalen Rose

Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks — TNT/truTV (Datacast)/Max/FanDuel Sports Network Fl0rida/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Western Conference, Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Announcers — TNT/Max: Kevin Harlan/Reggie Miller/Candace Parker//Allie LaForce//truTV/Max (DataCast): Adam Lefkoe/Vince Carter/Kirk Goldsberry/Jalen Rose

Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City Thunder — TNT/truTV (DataCast)/Max/KFAA/FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Ernie Johnson/Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal/Kenny Smith

NBA Tip-Off — TNT/truTV/Max, 6:30 p.m.

Inside the NBA — TNT/truTV/Max, midnight

Run It Back — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Run It Back — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Cup In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NBA G League

Austin Spurs at Rio Grande Valley Vipers — ESPN+/KRGV 5.3, noon

Birmingham Squadron at Oklahoma City Blue — ESPN+/WABM, 2:30 p.m.

Cleveland Charge at Iowa Wolves — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego Clippers at Salt Lake City Stars — ESPN+/Jazz+/ClipperVision, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Weekly Slate — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Ross Tucker Football Podcast — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at Pittsburgh — Sportsnet (East/Pacific)/TVA Sports/Altitude/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus — NBC Sports Philadelphia/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 7 p.m.

San José at Carolina — NBC Sports California/FanDuel Sports South, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey — TSN4/ESPN+/hulu, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Islanders — FanDuel Sports West/MSG SportsNet, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Winnipeg — NESN/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Nashville — Sportsnet West/FanDuel Sports Network South, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Edmonton — TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Sportsnet One, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah Hockey Club — ESPN+/hulu, 9:30 p.m.

Florida at Seattle — Scripps Sports/Kraken Hockey Network (KONG), 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver — TVA Sports/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest/Sportsnet Pacific, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: First Shift — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 4 p.m.

NHL Now — NHL Network/Sportsnet One, 5 p.m.

The Point — ESPN2, 6 p.m

Hockey Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs Pre-Game — TSN4, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: Florida at Seattle/St. Louis at Vancouver Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, mdinight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Pregame PowerUp — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Breakfast Ball — FS1, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Invincible — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: Ryen Russillo — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (local hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Facility — FS1, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Driving the Line — Stadium, 3 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m

Speak — FS1, 5 p.m.

Up & Adams — truTV, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5;30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

E60: Pat Tillman: Life, Death, Legacy — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Best of SportsGrid– SportsGrid, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

UEFA Champions League

Matchday 6

League Phase, Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Catalonia, Spain

Girona vs. Liverpool — UniMás/TUDN, 12:25 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, noon

League Phase, Stadion Maksimir, Zagreb, Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m.

Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

League Phase, Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid — UniMás/TUDN, 2:50 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

League Phase, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany

Red Bull Leipzig vs. Aston Villa — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Announcers: Kate Scott/Jamie Carragher/Thierry Henry/Micah Richards

UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Today Post Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

League Phase, BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Inter Milan — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Jan Breydelstadion, Bruges, Belgium

Club Brugge vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Red Bull Arena Salzburg, Salzburg, Austria

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Paris Saint-Germain — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Bayern München — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

League Phase, Stade de Roudourou, Guingamp, France

Stade Brestois 29 vs. PSV Eindhoven — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

The Champions Club — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.