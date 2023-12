Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Boxxer

WBO World Cruiserweight Title, Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom

Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 14

VfB Stuttgart vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

NABC Brooklyn Showcase

Quadrupleheader, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

North Texas vs. Fordham — YES, 11:30 a.m.

Colorado vs. Miami (FL) — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Boston College vs. St. John’s — ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.

Temple vs. UAlbany — YES, 7 p.m.

Brown at Providence — CBS Sports Network, noon

Arkansas-Fort Smith at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at Iowa State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Saint Joseph’s — NBC Sports Philadelphia/ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northwestern — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Buffalo State at Niagara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Johnson (FL) at Stetson — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Ohio Dominican at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Ball State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Montreat at North Carolina-Wilmington — FloSports, 2 p.m.

URI at College of Charleston — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at William & Mary — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at Virginia Commonwealth — MASN/ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Oak HIlls Christian at North Dakota State — WDAY’Z Xtra, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Eastern Illinois — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ecclesia at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Morehead State at North Alabama — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Texas A&M — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Bethany at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Mississippi at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Long Beach State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Saint Francis at Iona — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Tennessee State at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Michigan State at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Tulsa (at BOK Center, Tulsa, OK) — ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.

Grambling State at Washington State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Washington, 8 p.m.

Hawai’i Pacific at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

College Basketball Live Scoreboard — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

B1G Live: Basketball Postgame — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s

2023 Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase

Tripleheader, Mohegan Sun Arena, Mohegan Sun Resort and Casino, Uncasville, CT

Florida State vs. UCLA — ESPN2, noon

South Carolina vs. Utah — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

UConn vs. North Carolina — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Siena at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, noon

Sacred Heart at Iona — ESPN+, noon

UMass-Lowell at UMass — NESN/ESPN+, noon

Northwestern at Maryland — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Penn State at Ohio State — B1G+, 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at South Florida — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Southeast Missouri State at Indiana State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Merrimack — NESNplus, 1 p.m.

Lees-McRae at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 1:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Pittsburgh — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Liberty at North Carolina State — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Radford at Virginia Tech — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Minnesota — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Florida at Tulsa — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Akron at Cleveland State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Appalachian State at Richmond — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Columbia College at Queens University — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Delaware State at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 pm.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina-Greensboro — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at Quinnipiac — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Howard at Tulane — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kansas at Wichita State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Kent State at Duquesne — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Loyola Maryland at Toledo — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Master’s University at Loyola Marymount — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Menlo at Santa Clara — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Pembroke at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Penn at Temple — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Towson at American — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Alabama Huntsville at Shorter — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Chicago State at Butler — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Lincoln Memorial at Wingate — FloSports, 2 p.m.

URI at St. John’s — FloSports, 2 p.m.

West Alabama at Lee — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas — SEC Network, 2 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin — Big Ten Network, 2:30 p.m.

Johnson University (TN) at Lipscomb — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Auburn at Arkansas-Little Rock — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Ball State at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Tarleton State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Marquette at Illinois State — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Prairie View A&M at TCU — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Memphis — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Texas College at Sam Houston — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Auburn-Montgomery at Mississippi College — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Montevallo at Delta State — FloSports, 3 p.m.

West Georgia at West Florida — FloSports, 3 p.m.

Creighton at Wyoming — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Harvard at Boston University — NESNplus, 3 p.m.

Louisiana at LSU — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Samford at Alabama — SEC Network Plus, 3 p.m.

Carolina University at Winthrop — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Hampton at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 4 p.m.

Washington at Washington State — Pac-12 Washington, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary’s at Cal-Davis — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Cal State-Northridge — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Dakota State at Iowa State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

College Football

SEC Now: Bowl Season Preview — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Inside the ACC — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Bowl Mania — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

College Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

College Wrestling

Pittsburgh at Ohio State — Big Ten Network, noon

English Premier League

Matchweek 16

Everton vs. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:55 a.m.

Fulham vs. West Ham United — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Luton Town vs. Manchester City — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United — USA Network (Jon Champion/Graeme Le Saux)/Telemundo, 11:25 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Phil Neville

Premier League Mornings — USA Network/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, 11 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8:30 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1:30 p.m.

Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final, National Indoor Stadium, Beijing, Communist China

Announcers: Andrea Joyce/Tara Lipinski/Johnny Weir

Highlights — NBC, 4 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour Champions

World Champions Cup, The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL

Team Europe vs. Team International vs. Team USA

Final Day — Announcers: Dave Flemming/Andy North/Billy Kratzert/John Maginnes/Suzy Whaley//Michael Collins

Singles Matches — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Singles Matches — ABC, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour/PGA Tour

Grant Thornton Invitational, Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, FL

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Karen Stupples//John Wood//Amy Rogers

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Final Round — NBC/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

Gold Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 16

Atlético de Madrid vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Granada vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN+, 10:05 a.m.

Cádiz CF vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Barcelona vs. Girona — ESPN+, 2:50 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 15

Clermont Foot 63 vs. LOSC Lille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:55 a.m.

FC Metz vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports 5, 8:55 a.m.

RC Strasbourg Alsace vs. Havre Athletic Club — beIN Sports 6, 8:55 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Toulouse — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

FC Lorient vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 2:30 p.m.

The Express — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Express Show — beIN Sports en Español, 4:45 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 5:15 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 5:15 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC 296 Countdown: Edwards vs. Covington — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 2 (03/18/2023) — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

UFC Top 10: Monumental Moments — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

MLB

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

NBA G League

Long Island Nets at Westchester Knicks — MSG Network, 1 p.m.

Raptors 905 at Maine Celtics — NBC Sports Boston, 1 p.m.

Iowa Wolves at Grand Rapids Gold — WHO 13.4, 3 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars at Santa Cruz Warriors — NBA TV/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Austin Spurs at Texas Legends — Urban Edge Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 4:30 p.m.

South Bay Lakers at Ontario Clippers — ClipperVision, 6 p.m.

NFL

Week 14

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Houston at New York Jets — Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Indianapolis at Cincinnati — Tom McCarthy/Jay Feely/James Lofton//Tiffany Blackmon

Jacksonville at Cleveland — Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Tampa Bay at Atlanta — Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen/Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox/Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Boomer Esiason/Phil Simms/Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Carolina at New Orleans — Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Shannon Spake

Detroit at Chicago — Adam Amin/Mark Schlereth//Kristina Pink

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore — Joe Davis/Daryl Johnston//Pam Oliver

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson/Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan/Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL on Fox Postgame Show — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas — Kevin Kugler/Mark Sanchez//Laura Okmin

Seattle at San Francisco — Kevin Burkhardt/Greg Olsen//Erin Andrews//Tom Rinaldi

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City — Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

Denver at Los Angeles Chargers — Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Matt Ryan//AJ Ross

NFL Viewing Maps — the506.com

Sunday Night Football, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Announcers: NBC/Peacock — Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo — Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú//Ariana Figuera

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms/Matthew Berry/Mike Florio

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Peacock Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

Pro Football Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame With Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

NFL Today — Bleav Football, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL RedZone (Scott Hanson) — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Pro Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

Pro Football in-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid 8 p.m.

Gameday Highlights & Headlines — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Football Full Circle — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at Columbus — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/NHL Network/Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Edmonton — Sportsnet/TVA Sports/MSG SportsNet/Sportsnet West, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles at New York Rangers — Bally Sports West/MSG Network, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Montreal — Bally Sports South/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chicago — Sportsnet/Monumental Sports Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Anaheim — TSN3/Bally Sports SoCal, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle — Bally Sports North/Root Sports, 9 p.m.

San José at Vegas — Sportsnet/NBC Sports California/Scripps Sports, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

Afternoon Bonus Coverage: New Jersey at Edmonton — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pregame — TSN3, 7:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Winnipeg at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly: Minnesota at Seattle Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

On the Fly: San José at Vegas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Serie A

Matchday 15

Monza vs. Genoa — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

Salernitana vs. Bologna — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

AS Roma vs. ACF Fiorentina — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 9:30 a.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 10 a.m.

3-Day Weekend: Durham — ESPNews, 10:30 a.m.

Deuces Wild — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Ringer: Wise Guys — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 a.m.

48 Minutes — Bleav Sports, noon

The Charity Stripe — Bleav Sports, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Bad Beats — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 3 p.m.

TrueSouth: Hot Springs — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

TrueSouth — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m.

TrueSouth: St. Augustine — SEC Network, 5 p.m.

TrueSouth: Dublin, GA — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

TrueSouth — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Snipes and Stripes — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

E60: The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Rink Shrinks — Bleav Sports, 8 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8:15 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

Are You Serious Sports — Bleav Sports, 10 p.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 10 p.m.

SportsDay — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

All Access The ACC Life — ACC Network, midnight

The Coach JB Show — Bleav Sports, midnight

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

WNBA

WNBA Draft Lottery — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Women’s Super League

Matchday 9

Arsenal vs. Chelsea — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.