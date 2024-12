Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Matchday 12

1. FSV Mainz 05 vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. Eintracht Frankfurt — ESPN+, 11:20 a.m.

Bundesliga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Cathedral Classic Invitational

Day 2, The Palestra, Philadelphia, PA

Maine vs. Navy — ESPN+, noon

Penn vs. Elon — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Lafayette Classic

Day 3, Kirby Sports Center, Lafayette College, Easton, PA

Niagara vs. Long Island University — ESPN+, noon

Binghamton vs. Lafayette — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Alcorn State at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

New Jersey Institute of Technology at UMass — ESPN+, noon

Norfolk State at Stony Brook — SNY/FloSports, 1 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Kansas State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Penn State — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

Fairfield Dickinson at Fairfield — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Fordham — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

North Carolina-Asheville at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Minnesota — B1G+, 3 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Troy — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Florida at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

North Alabama at Wofford — Nexstar/ESPN+, 4 p.m.

California Baptist at Central Florida — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame (MD) at American — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Boston University — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Missouri State at Oral Roberts — Summit League Network, 4 p.m.

South Carolina State at Xavier — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

Denver at Portland — KRCW/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Regent at Longwood — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Mercyhurst at San Francisco — ESPN+, 7 p.m,

Women’s

Columbia at Duke — ACC Network, noon

Bloomsburg at Niagara — ESPN+, noon

Southern Mississippi at UAB — ESPN+, noon

North Dakota State at College of Charleston — FloSports, noon

Salem at Marshall — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at Ball State — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Creighton at Tulsa — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Cornell at Northwestern — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Maine at Indiana — B1G+, 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Memphis at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

New Jersey Institute of Technology at Saint Peter’s — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

UMass at Siena — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Xavier at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Lafayette at Monmouth — FloSports, 2 p.m.

Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at DePaul — Marquee Sports Network/FloSports, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Baylor — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

North Texas at New Mexico — Mountain West Network, 3 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Kansas State — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Fordham at Stony Brook — FloSports, 4 p.m.

UCLA at Hawai’i — Spectrum SportsNet Hawai’i, 7:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Final — ESPN, 1 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

Maine at RPI — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood at Michigan State — B1G+, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Announcers: Courtney Lyle/Katie George/Holly McPeak

NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament Selection Show — ESPN, 6 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 13

Announcers — USA Network: Joe Speight/Stephen Warnock

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa — USA Network/Telemundo, 8:25 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Everton — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Fulham — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Announcers — USA Network: Jon Champion/Lee Dixon/Graeme Le Saux

Liverpool vs. Manchester City — USA Network/Telemundo, 10:55 a.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 10:30 a.m.

Goal Zone — USA Network, 1 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Telemundo, 8 a.m.

La Liga Premier 3er tiempo — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

The Men in Blazers Show — Peacock, 2 p.m.

FA Cup

Second Round Proper

Burton Albion vs. Tamworth — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Reading vs. Harborough Town — ESPN+, 8:55 a.m.

Solihull Moors vs. Bromley — ESPN+, 10:10 a.m.

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail International Circuit, Lusai, Qatar

Race — ESPN2, 10:55 a.m.

Grand Prix Sunday — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

F1: Checkered Flag — ESPN3, 1 p.m.

Golf

Ladies European Tour

Andalucía Costa del Sol Open d’España, Real Club Guadalhorce Golf, Malaga, Spain

Final Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 15

Villarreal vs. Girona — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Real Madrid vs. Getafe — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 10 a.m.

Rayo Vallecano vs. Athletic Club Bilbao — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 12:15 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis — ESPN Deportes/ESPN+, 2:55 p.m.

LaLiga Highlights Show — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 13

Montpellier Hérault vs. LOSC Lille — beiN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 8:50 a.m.

Toulouse vs. AJ Auxerre — beIN Sports Xtra en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Olympique Lyonnais vs. OGC Nice — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:55 a.m.

Olympique de Marseille vs. AS Monaco — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:35 p.m.

Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Express Preview en Español, 2:30 p.m.

NBA

Indiana at Memphis — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando at Brooklyn — FanDuel Sports Network Florida/YES, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, 6 p.m.

Miami at Toronto — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Sportsnet One, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at New York — Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network/MSG Network, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Houston — FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers at Utah — Spectrum SportsNet/KJZZ, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Portland — KFAA/KATU 2.2, 9 p.m.

Denver at Los Angeles Clippers — Altitude/FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, 10 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento — KENS/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

NBA Action — NBA TV, 5 p.m.

NBA TV Pregame Show — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Raptors Pre-Game — Sportsnet One, 5:30 p.m.

NBA TV Postgame Show — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime Live — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Monday)

NBA G League

Sioux Falls Skyforce at Motor City Cruise — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

Capital City Go-Go at Westchester Knicks — The Roku Channel/MSG Network, 3 p.m.

Osceola Magic at Mexico City Capitanes — The Roku Channel, 5 p.m.

Stockton Kings at San Diego Clippers — ClipperVision/Cox California, 9:30 p.m

NFL

Week 13

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots – Spero Dedes/Adam Archuleta//Aditi Kinkhabwala

Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons – Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals – Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders – Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty//AJ Ross

NFL on CBS — 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts – Andrew Catalon/Tiki Barber/Jason McCourty//AJ Ross

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – Kevin Harlan/Trent Green//Melanie Collins

Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders – Ian Eagle/Charles Davis//Evan Washburn

Announcers: Adam Schein/Kyle Long/Amy Trask/Brock Vereen//Jonathan Jones//Katie Mox//Jeff Ratcliffe

That Other Pregame Show — CBS Sports Network, 8 a.m.

Announcers: James Brown/Nate Burleson/Bill Cowher/Matt Ryan/JJ Watt//Jonathan Jones

The NFL Today — CBS, noon

NFL on Fox — 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings – Joe Davis/Greg Olsen//Pam Oliver

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars – Kevin Kugler/Daryl Johnston//Laura Okmin

Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets – Adam Amin/Mark Sanchez//Kristina Pink

Announcers: Charissa Thompson/Julian Edelman/Michael Vick/Charles Woodson//Peter Schrager

Fox NFL Kickoff — Fox, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Curt Menefee/Terry Bradshaw/Jimmy Johnson/Howie Long/Michael Strahan//Jay Glazer

Fox NFL Sunday — Fox, noon

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox, 4 p.m.

NFL on Fox — 4:05 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints – Kenny Albert/Jonathan Vilma//Megan Olivi

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers – Chris Myers/Mark Schlereth//Jen Hale

NFL on CBS — 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens – Jim Nantz/Tony Romo//Tracy Wolfson

NFL Viewing Maps — 506sports.com

Sunday Night Football, Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Announcers — NBC/Peacock: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark//Universo: Miguel Gurwitz/Rolando Cantú/Ariana Figuera

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills — NBC/Peacock/Universo, 8:20 p.m.

Announcers: Maria Taylor/Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison/Devin McCourty/Chris Simms//Mike Florio//Matthew Berry

Football Night in America — NBC, 7 p.m.

Sunday Night Kickoff — NBC, 8 p.m.

Sunday Night Football en Universo — Universo, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Jac Collinsworth/Tony Dungy/Rodney Harrison

Sunday Night Football Final — Peacock, 11:30 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Handoff: NFL — DraftKings Network 9 a.m.

Announcers: Rich Eisen/Colleen Wolfe/Steve Mariucci/Gerald McCoy/Kurt Warner/Cynthia Frelund//Mike Garofalo//Tom Pelissero//Ian Rapoport

NFL GameDay Morning — NFL Network, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Mike Greenberg/Tedi Bruschi/Randy Moss/Rex Ryan/Alex Smith//Adam Schefter

Sunday NFL Countdown — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Now — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

The Ringer Sunday Pregame — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry — Peacock, 11 a.m.

VSiN’s Pro Football Tailgate Show — DraftKings Network, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Host: Scott Hanson

NFL RedZone — Check your local listings, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Announcers: Rhett Lewis/Patrick Claybon/Pep Hamilton/Scott Pioli/Ron Rivera/Marc Ross/Steve Smith, Jr.

NFL GameDay Live — NFL Network, 4:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 5 p.m.

HQ Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Chris Berman/Booger McFarland

NFL Primetime — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Host: Chris Rose

NFL GameDay Highlights — NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL Pro Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

Vancouver at Detroit — Sportsnet Pacific/Sportsnet One/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago — FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Chicago Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Montréal at Boston — Sportsnet/RDS/NESN, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas — TSN3/Victory+, 4:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim — TSN5/RDS/Victory+, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Jets Pre-Game — TSN4, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Montréal at Boston Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Winnipeg at Dallas Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7:30 p.m.

On the Fly: Ottawa at Anaheim Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

On the Fly — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

PWHL

Opening Weekend

New York Sirens at Minnesota Frost — TSN4/MSG SportsNet 2, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 14

Torino FC vs. SSC Napoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 a.m.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs. SS Lazio — Paramount+, 9 a.m.

ACF Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan — CBS Sports Network, noon

Lecce vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

E60: No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:02 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

E60: Remember the Blue & Yellow — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 8 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

E60: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11:42 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Best of GoJo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

E60: Unrivaled — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Play That Changed College Football — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPN, 3 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Dickie V — ESPNews, 6:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 8:25 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: Chasing Tyson — ESPN, 8:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

E60: Sacred Dot — SEPNews, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

30 for 30: 42 to 1 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

SC Featured: The Speech — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Play McLuck Now — SportsGrid, midnight

Don’t Ever Give Up — ESPN2, midnight

La jugada — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 12:02 a.m. (Monday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Monday)

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)