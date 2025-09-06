Aug 30, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Courtland Guillory (4) celebrates with Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Reggie Powers III (13) during the second half against the Illinois State Redbirds at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

noon

San José State at Texas — ABC

East Texas A&M at Florida State — ACC Network

UConn at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra

Florida International at Penn State — Big Ten Network

Northwestern State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network

Liberty at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network

Illinois at Duke — ESPN

Virginia at North Carolina State — ESPN2

Central Michigan at Pittsburgh — ESPNU

Sacred Heart at Lehigh — ESPN+

Kennesaw State at Indiana — FS1

Baylor at SMU — The CW

Kent State at Texas State — TNT/HBO Max

Thomas More at Dayton — YouTube

12:15 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State — Fox

12:45 p.m.

Utah State at Texas A&M — SEC Network

1 p.m.

Albany att Delaware State — ESPN+

Bucknell at Marist — ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+

Wagner at Georgetown — ESPN+

Truman State at Butler — FloSports

1:30 p.m.

Ferrum at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Western Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra

Howard at Temple — ESPN+

Presbyterian at Furman — ESPN+

Robert Morris at Youngstown State — ESPN+

2:30 p.m.

North Dakota State at Tennessee State — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Idaho State at New Mexico — Altitude/Mountain West Network

3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky — ABC

Troy at Clemson — ACC Network

Gardner Webb at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra

Grambling State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network

Oklahoma State at Oregon — CBS

UAB at Navy — CBS Sports Network

Kansas at Missouri — ESPN2

Bowling Green at Cincinnati — ESPN+

Bryant at UMass — ESPN+

Lindenwood at Appalachian State — ESPN+

North Texas at Western Michigan — ESPN+

Saint Francis at Buffalo — ESPN+

Texas State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+

The Citadel at Samford — ESPN+

Delaware at Colorado — Fox

Miami (OH) at Rutgers — Peacock

Austin Peay at Georgia — SEC Network Plus

East Tennessee State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus

Fresno State at Oregon State — The CW

4 p.m.

Northern Iowa at Wyoming — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network

West Virginia at Ohio — ESPNU

Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin — FS1

St. Thomas at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN

4:15 p.m.

South Florida at Florida — SEC Network

5 p.m.

Sacramento State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network

Jackson State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+

Utah Tech at Northern Arizona — ESPN+

Arkansas State at Arkansas (at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AR) — SEC Network Plus

6 p.m.

Maine at William & Mary — MASN2/FloSports

Elizabeth City State at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports

Davidson at Elon — WMYV/FloSports

Texas Southern — ACC Network Extra

Cal Poly at Utah — ESPN+

Campbell at East Carolina — ESPN+

Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+

Houston Christian at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

Missouri State at Marshall — ESPN+

Monmouth at Fordham — ESPN+

North Carolina Central at Old Dominion — ESPN+

Richmond at Wofford — ESPN+

Saint Anselm at Merrimack — ESPN+

Virginia State at Norfolk State — ESPN+

Warner at Stetson — ESPN+

Colgate at Villanova — FloSports

Holy Cross at new Hampshire — FloSports

URI at Stony Brook — FloSports

7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Colorado State — Altitude/Mountain West Network

Army at Kansas State — ESPN

Adrian at Valparaiso — ESPN+

Alabama State at Southern — ESPN+

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas — ESPN+

Houston at Rice — ESPN+

Long Island University at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+

Memphis at Georgia State — ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton — ESPN+

Morehead State at Illinois State — ESPN+

North Alabama at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+

North Carolina at Charlotte — ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at Central Florida — ESPN+

South Dakota at Lamar — ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at Murray State — ESPN+

Towson at Morgan State — ESPN+

Tulane at South Alabama — ESPN+

West Georgia at Nicholls — ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Toledo — ESPN+

Alcorn State at Alabama A&M — HBCU Go

Portland State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra

South Carolina State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV

7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Oklahoma — ABC

Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech — ACC Network

Akron at Nebraska — Big Ten Network

Southern Illinois at Purdue — Big Ten Network

Arizona State at Mississippi State — ESPN2

Ball State at Auburn — ESPNU

Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+

Georgia Southern at USC — FS1

Boston College at Michigan State — NBC/Peacock

Louisiana Tech at LSU — SEC Network Plus

7:45 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama — SEC Network

8 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV — CBS Sports Network

McNeese at Louisiana — ESPN+

Stephan F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+

Central Washington at Montana — Scripps Sports Montana/ESPN+

South Dakota State at Montana State — Scripps Sports Montana/ESPN+

9 p.m.

Southern Utah at San Diego — ESPN+

Tennessee-Martin at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+

Tulsa at New Mexico State — ESPN+

10 p.m.

Weber State at Arizona — ESPN+

10:15 p.m.

Stanford at BYU — ESPN

San Diego at Washington State — The CW

11 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Washington — Big Ten Network

midnight

Sam Houston at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i

College Gameday live from University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Iowa, Ames, IA — Fox, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Duke University, Durham, NC — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from Penn State University, State College, PA — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Big 12: Uncovered: Texas Tech Raiders-Wreck ‘Em Tech — TNT/truTV, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Illinois vs. Duke College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3;30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

Michigan vs. Oklahoma College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

CBS College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)