All Times Eastern
noon
San José State at Texas — ABC
East Texas A&M at Florida State — ACC Network
UConn at Syracuse — ACC Network Extra
Florida International at Penn State — Big Ten Network
Northwestern State at Minnesota — Big Ten Network
Liberty at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network
Illinois at Duke — ESPN
Virginia at North Carolina State — ESPN2
Central Michigan at Pittsburgh — ESPNU
Sacred Heart at Lehigh — ESPN+
Kennesaw State at Indiana — FS1
Baylor at SMU — The CW
Kent State at Texas State — TNT/HBO Max
Thomas More at Dayton — YouTube
12:15 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State — Fox
12:45 p.m.
Utah State at Texas A&M — SEC Network
1 p.m.
Albany att Delaware State — ESPN+
Bucknell at Marist — ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Indiana State — ESPN+
Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+
Wagner at Georgetown — ESPN+
Truman State at Butler — FloSports
1:30 p.m.
Ferrum at Virginia Military Institute — ESPN+
2 p.m.
Western Carolina at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra
Howard at Temple — ESPN+
Presbyterian at Furman — ESPN+
Robert Morris at Youngstown State — ESPN+
2:30 p.m.
North Dakota State at Tennessee State — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Idaho State at New Mexico — Altitude/Mountain West Network
3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky — ABC
Troy at Clemson — ACC Network
Gardner Webb at Georgia Tech — ACC Network Extra
Grambling State at Ohio State — Big Ten Network
Oklahoma State at Oregon — CBS
UAB at Navy — CBS Sports Network
Kansas at Missouri — ESPN2
Bowling Green at Cincinnati — ESPN+
Bryant at UMass — ESPN+
Lindenwood at Appalachian State — ESPN+
North Texas at Western Michigan — ESPN+
Saint Francis at Buffalo — ESPN+
Texas State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+
The Citadel at Samford — ESPN+
Delaware at Colorado — Fox
Miami (OH) at Rutgers — Peacock
Austin Peay at Georgia — SEC Network Plus
East Tennessee State at Tennessee — SEC Network Plus
Fresno State at Oregon State — The CW
4 p.m.
Northern Iowa at Wyoming — Altitude 2/Mountain West Network
West Virginia at Ohio — ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at Wisconsin — FS1
St. Thomas at Idaho — SWX Local Sports/ESPN
4:15 p.m.
South Florida at Florida — SEC Network
5 p.m.
Sacramento State at Nevada — Nevada Sports Network/Mountain West Network
Jackson State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN+
Utah Tech at Northern Arizona — ESPN+
Arkansas State at Arkansas (at War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock, AR) — SEC Network Plus
6 p.m.
Maine at William & Mary — MASN2/FloSports
Elizabeth City State at Hampton — Monumental Sports Network/FloSports
Davidson at Elon — WMYV/FloSports
Texas Southern — ACC Network Extra
Cal Poly at Utah — ESPN+
Campbell at East Carolina — ESPN+
Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic — ESPN+
Houston Christian at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
Missouri State at Marshall — ESPN+
Monmouth at Fordham — ESPN+
North Carolina Central at Old Dominion — ESPN+
Richmond at Wofford — ESPN+
Saint Anselm at Merrimack — ESPN+
Virginia State at Norfolk State — ESPN+
Warner at Stetson — ESPN+
Colgate at Villanova — FloSports
Holy Cross at new Hampshire — FloSports
URI at Stony Brook — FloSports
7 p.m.
Northern Colorado at Colorado State — Altitude/Mountain West Network
Army at Kansas State — ESPN
Adrian at Valparaiso — ESPN+
Alabama State at Southern — ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Central Arkansas — ESPN+
Houston at Rice — ESPN+
Long Island University at Eastern Michigan — ESPN+
Memphis at Georgia State — ESPN+
Mississippi Valley State at Tarleton — ESPN+
Morehead State at Illinois State — ESPN+
North Alabama at Southeast Missouri — ESPN+
North Carolina at Charlotte — ESPN+
North Carolina A&T at Central Florida — ESPN+
South Dakota at Lamar — ESPN+
Southeastern Louisiana at Murray State — ESPN+
Towson at Morgan State — ESPN+
Tulane at South Alabama — ESPN+
West Georgia at Nicholls — ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Toledo — ESPN+
Alcorn State at Alabama A&M — HBCU Go
Portland State at North Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+
Bethune-Cookman at Miami (FL) — ACC Network Extra
South Carolina State at South Carolina — SEC Network Plus
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV
7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Oklahoma — ABC
Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech — ACC Network
Akron at Nebraska — Big Ten Network
Southern Illinois at Purdue — Big Ten Network
Arizona State at Mississippi State — ESPN2
Ball State at Auburn — ESPNU
Charleston Southern at Coastal Carolina — ESPN+
Georgia Southern at USC — FS1
Boston College at Michigan State — NBC/Peacock
Louisiana Tech at LSU — SEC Network Plus
7:45 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama — SEC Network
8 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV — CBS Sports Network
McNeese at Louisiana — ESPN+
Stephan F. Austin at Abilene Christian — ESPN+
Central Washington at Montana — Scripps Sports Montana/ESPN+
South Dakota State at Montana State — Scripps Sports Montana/ESPN+
9 p.m.
Southern Utah at San Diego — ESPN+
Tennessee-Martin at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+
Tulsa at New Mexico State — ESPN+
10 p.m.
Weber State at Arizona — ESPN+
10:15 p.m.
Stanford at BYU — ESPN
San Diego at Washington State — The CW
11 p.m.
Cal-Davis at Washington — Big Ten Network
midnight
Sam Houston at Hawai’i — Spectrum Sports Hawai’i
College Gameday live from University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Iowa, Ames, IA — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from Duke University, Durham, NC — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
B1G Tailgate live from Penn State University, State College, PA — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Big 12: Uncovered: Texas Tech Raiders-Wreck ‘Em Tech — TNT/truTV, 11 a.m.
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Illinois vs. Duke College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma State vs. Oregon College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 3;30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
Michigan vs. Oklahoma College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
CBS College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.
College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
