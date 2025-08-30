All Times Eastern
Week 1
Kickoff Game
ACC vs. SEC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Louis Riddick/Kris Budden
Syracuse vs. Tennessee — ABC, noon
Orange Blossom Classic
HBCU, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker
Howard vs. Florida A&M — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Duquesne at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon
Ball State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon
Florida Atlantic at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon
Virginia Military Institute at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon
Mississippi State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN, noon
Northwestern at Tulane — ESPNU, noon
Merrimack at Kent State — ESPN+, noon
Richmond at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon
Texas at Ohio State — Fox, noon
North Dakota State at The Citadel — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+, noon
Toledo at Kentucky — SEC Network, 12:45 p.m.
Cumberland at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Central Connecticut at UConn — WWAX, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.
Butler at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Virginia University of Lynchburg at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.
Old Dominion at Indiana — FS1, 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
Hampton at Jackson State — HBCU Go, 3 p.m.
Chadron State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Alabama at Florida State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Nevada at Penn State — CBS, 3:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Iowa State — Fox, 3:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 3;30 p.m.
Temple at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.
Montana State at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.
Maine at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4:15 p.m.
North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
Tennesese-Chattanooga at Memphis — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.
Murray State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Albany at Iowa — FS1, 6 p.m.
Allen at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Illinois State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Presbyterian at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Webber International at Stetson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Weber State at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Wofford at South Carolina State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.
Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Sacramento State at South Carolina State — Midco Sports/ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Eastern Washington at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Christian at McNeese — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Morgan State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Southeast Missouri at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Thomas More at Southern Illinois – ESPN+, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.
Long Island University at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.
LSU at Clemson — ABC, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri State at USC — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-El Paso agt Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Michigan — NBC, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Arkanas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:45 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Diego — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Idaho State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Lamar at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Portland State at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Sul Ross State at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
East Texas A&M at SMU — ACC Network, 9 p.m.
Bryant at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Fresno State — FS1, 9:30 p.m
Idaho at Washington State — The CW, 10 p.m.
Cal-Davis at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Arizona State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.
Cal at Oregon State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
Hawai’i at Arizona — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado State at Washington — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Utah at UCLA — Fox, 11 p.m.
Big Noon Kickoff Presents Bear Bets: CFB Week 1 — FS1, 7 a.m.
The Joel Klatt Show: A COllege Football Podcast: Week 1 Preview — FS1, 7:30 a.m.
College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Lee Corso’s last headgear pick) — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (also featuring Lee Corso’s last headgear pick) — Fox, 9 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
B1G Tailgate live from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.
SEC Nation live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:45 a.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Texas vs. Ohio State College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
Confidential Countdown: Big Ten Football 2025 — CBS, 1:30 p.m.
College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.,m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
Alabama vs. Florida State College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: Portland State vs. BYU — BYUtv, 6 p.m.
LSU vs. Clemson College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
CBS College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
College Football Studio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
Inside the 12 — truTV, 9 p.m.
Big 12 Uncovered — truTV, 9:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Big 12 Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, midnight
College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
Big 12 Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2 a.m. (Sunday)
