Ohio State mascot Brutus interacts with Lee Corso on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Week 1

Kickoff Game

ACC vs. SEC, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Bob Wischusen/Louis Riddick/Kris Budden

Syracuse vs. Tennessee — ABC, noon

Orange Blossom Classic

HBCU, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker

Howard vs. Florida A&M — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Duquesne at Pittsburgh — ACC Network, noon

Ball State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon

Florida Atlantic at Maryland — Big Ten Network, noon

Virginia Military Institute at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon

Mississippi State at Southern Mississippi — ESPN, noon

Northwestern at Tulane — ESPNU, noon

Merrimack at Kent State — ESPN+, noon

Richmond at Lehigh — ESPN+, noon

Texas at Ohio State — Fox, noon

North Dakota State at The Citadel — WDAY/WDAZ/ESPN+, noon

Toledo at Kentucky — SEC Network, 12:45 p.m.

Cumberland at Tennessee Tech — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Davidson — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Central Connecticut at UConn — WWAX, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Boston College — ACC Network Extra, 2 p.m.

Butler at Northern Iowa — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at West Virginia — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Virginia University of Lynchburg at Valparaiso — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Furman — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Old Dominion at Indiana — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Hampton at Jackson State — HBCU Go, 3 p.m.

Chadron State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Florida State — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Nevada at Penn State — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Bucknell at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Iowa State — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 3;30 p.m.

Temple at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Montana State at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

Maine at Liberty — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Arkansas — SEC Network, 4:15 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Tennessee State — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Tennesese-Chattanooga at Memphis — ESPN+, 4:30 p.m.

Murray State at East Tennessee State — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Virginia — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Albany at Iowa — FS1, 6 p.m.

Allen at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Illinois State at Oklahoma — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at North Carolina Central — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Mercer — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Weber State at James Madison — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Wofford at South Carolina State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Texas-San Antonio at Texas A&M — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sacramento State at South Carolina State — Midco Sports/ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Eastern Washington at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Christian at McNeese — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Morgan State at South Alabama — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Western Kentucky — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Thomas More at Southern Illinois – ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Vanderbilt — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Florida — SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

LSU at Clemson — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri State at USC — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso agt Utah State — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Michigan — NBC, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Houston Christian — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Arkanas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia State at Mississippi — SEC Network, 7:45 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Idaho State at Southern Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at North Texas — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Portland State at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Sul Ross State at Texas-Rio Grande Valley — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

East Texas A&M at SMU — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Bryant at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Fresno State — FS1, 9:30 p.m

Idaho at Washington State — The CW, 10 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Arizona State — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

Cal at Oregon State — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Hawai’i at Arizona — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Washington — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Utah at UCLA — Fox, 11 p.m.

Big Noon Kickoff Presents Bear Bets: CFB Week 1 — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: A COllege Football Podcast: Week 1 Preview — FS1, 7:30 a.m.

College GameDay live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (Lee Corso’s last headgear pick) — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH (also featuring Lee Corso’s last headgear pick) — Fox, 9 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Clemson University, Clemson, SC — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from the University of Maryland, College Park, MD — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Nation live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:45 a.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Texas vs. Ohio State College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

Confidential Countdown: Big Ten Football 2025 — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.,m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Alabama vs. Florida State College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: Portland State vs. BYU — BYUtv, 6 p.m.

LSU vs. Clemson College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

CBS College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

College Football Studio — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Inside the 12 — truTV, 9 p.m.

Big 12 Uncovered — truTV, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Big 12 Football Pregame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, midnight

College Football Final — ESPN2, midnight

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Big 12 Football Postgame — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, 2 a.m. (Sunday)