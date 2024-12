Credit: Netflix

All Times Eastern

Merry Christmas!!!

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

2024 Paris Olympics: Women’s Golf Final Round (08/10/2024) — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

2024 Paris Olympics: Men’s Golf Final Round (08/04/2024) — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Hockey

NHL Tonight: 2025 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

TSN: 2025 World Junior Championship Preview — NHL Network 11 p.,m.

NBA

Christmas Day Games

Announcers — ESPN/ABC: Ryan Ruocco/Cory Alexander//Cassidy Hubbarth//ESPN2/Disney+/ESPN+ (Dunk the Halls): Drew Carter/Monica McNutt/Daisy Duck

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks — ESPN/ABC, noon

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Announcers: Mark Jones/Jay Bilas//Jorge Sedano

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks — ESPN/ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Dave Pasch/Tim Legler//Katie George

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics — ESPN/ABC, 5 p.m

Announcers: Malika Andrews/Bob Myers/Kendrick Perkins/Stephen A. Smith//Shams Charania

NBA Countdown — ESPN/ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Mike Breen/Doris Burke/Richard Jefferson//Lisa Salters

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Michael Grady/Stephanie White//Angel Gray

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns — ESPN/ABC, 10:30 p.m.

NFL

Week 17

NFL Christmas Gameday, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Announcers: Ian Eagle/Nate Burleson/J.J. Watt//Melanie Collins//Stacey Dales

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers — Netflix/KCTV/KDKA, 1 p.m.

NFL Christmas Gameday, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Greg Olsen//Jamie Erdahl//Steve Wyche

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texas — Netflix/WJZ/KHOU, 4:30 p.m.

Announcers: (In Los Angeles) Kay Adams/Drew Brees/Robert Griffin III/Mina Kimes/Manti Te’o//(In Pittsburgh) Laura Rutledge/Devin McCourty/Jason McCourty

NFL Christmas Gameday Pregame — Netflix, 11 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans NFL Football In-Gane LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 4:30 p.m

NHL

Top Shelf: Best of 2024 — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Network Rink Reels-Hockeyland — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

2024: Making Every Moment More — FanDuel TV, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Influential with Katty Kay: Magic Johnson — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The New York Sack Exchange — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

E60: Second Wind: The Boomer and Gunner Esiason Story — ESPN2, midnight

Sports Millions — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)