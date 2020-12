All Times Eastern

MERRY CHRISTMAS!!!!!

College Basketball

Men’s — Week 5

Wisconsin at Michigan State — Fox, 12:30 p.m.

Maryland at Purdue — FS1, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Fox College Hoops Tip-Off — Fox, noon

Fox College Hoops Extra — Fox, 2:30 p.m.

College Football

Camellia Bowl, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Buffalo Bulls — ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Saturdays In the South: A History of SEC Football

Part One: 1869-1932 — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

Part Two: 1933-1959 — SEC Network, 11:30 a.m.

Part Three: 1960-1970 — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Part Four: 1969-1979 — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Part Five: 1980-1989 — SEC Network, 4 p.m.

Part Six: 1990-1999 — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Part Seven: 2000-2009 — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Part Eight: 2010-Present — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Notre Dame — ESPN2, midnight

Dogs

E60: Man’s Best Friend — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

AKC Fastest Dogs USA — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League World — NBCSN, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

The Open for the Ages — Golf Channel, 5 p.m.

A Very Feherty Christmas: Rory McIlroy — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

A Very Feherty Christmas: Condeleeza Rice — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

A Very Feherty Christmas: Tommy Fleetwood — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

A Very Feherty Christmas: Brooks Koepka — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Hockey

IIHF World Junior Championship

Group A, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Switzerland vs. Slovakia — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Germany vs. Finland — TSN5/NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Group B, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Russia vs. United States — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

TSN IIHF World Junior Championship: Pregame — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

MLB

Epic Innings: Milestones and Memorable Moments — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

Epic Innings: 2020 — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 1 — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Best of Features, Part 2 — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Sights and Sounds — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Jimmie Johnson Tribute — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Miami — ESPN/Fox Sports New Orleans/Fox Sports Sun, noon

Golden State at Milwaukee — ABC, 2:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston — ABC, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN/ABC, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers at Denver — ESPN/Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Altitude, 10:30 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 2 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Fox NFL Special, Louisiana Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints — Fox/NFL Network/Amazon, 4:40 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 2;30 p.m.

Fox NFL Pregame — Fox/NFL Network, 3:30 p.m.

NFL on Fox Postgame — Fox/NFL Network, 7:30 p.m.

NFL GameDay View — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 8:30 p.m.

Soccer

LaLiga: The Best of Matches of 2020 — beIN Sports, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Fútbol Club — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Women in the ACC — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

Packer and Durham: Holiday Hangout — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SEC Yule Log — SEC Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Best of the Dan Patrick Show — Peacock/YouTube, 9 a.m.

30 for 30 Shorts: Mack Wrestles — ESPN2, noon

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Peacock, noon

ESPN Films: Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible — ESPN2, 12:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Infinite Race — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

30 for 30: Lance (Part 1) — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: Lance (Part 2) — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

30 for 30: Be Water — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Long Gone Summer — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

La jugada — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)