Aug 7, 2024; Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France; Lilia Vu (USA) hits from the fairway on the 3rd hole n the first round of women’s individual stroke play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Le Golf National. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 22

Brisbane Lions vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 11:30 p.m.

Fremantle Dockers vs. Geelong Cats — FS1, 2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Melbourne Demons vs. Port Adelaide Power — FS2, 5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Essendon Bombers vs. Gold Coast Suns — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF World Featherweight World Championship, Tingley Coliseum, Albuquerque, NM

Weigh-In — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

IBF Flyweight World Championship, Restaurante Arroyo, Mexico City, Mexico

Angel Ayala vs. Dave Apolinario — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

CFL

Week 10

Calgary Stampeders at Toronto Argonauts — TSN1/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1, 7 p.m.

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: Duke — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Indiana — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Coppa Italia

1st Round

Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore, Reggio Emilia, Italy

Sassuolo vs. Cittadella — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

English Football League

Matchday 1

Blackburn Rovers vs. Derby County — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Preston North End vs. Sheffield United — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

2nd Round

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

Marquee Group: Brian Harman/Billy Horschel/Robert MacIntyre & Justin Rose/Jordan Spieth/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Keegan Bradley/Lucas Glover/Si Woo Kim & Nick Dunlap/Davis Riley/Jhonattan Vegas with Akshay Bhatia/Sungjae Im/Shane Lowry & J.T. Poston/Brendon Todd/Cameron Young — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Featured Group 1: J.T. Poston/Brendon Todd/Cameron Young — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Justin Rose/Jordan Spieth/Will Zalatoris — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+. 3 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, OK

Quarterfinals — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Round of 32

Free Games

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Columbus Crew vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Diego Tabares

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Mariño//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Philadelphia Union vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Club América vs. Atlas FC — Apple TV/FS1/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — TUDN, 9 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

FC Cincinnati vs. Santos Laguna — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaime Macías

D.C. United vs. Mazatlán FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

Orlando City SC vs. Cruz Azul — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Deportivo Toluca vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez

St. Louis City SC vs. Portland Timbers — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Raul Guzman/Carlos Ruiz

FC Juárez vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, midnight

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, midnight

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Live: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

UFC The Walk: Whitaker vs. Adesanya — ESPNews, 5:30 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Pre-Show: Tybura vs. Spivac 2 — ESPN+, 5:35 p.m.

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay — MASN2/Bally Sports Sun, 6:50 p.m.

Houston at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Space City Home Network/NENS, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto — NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Texas at New York Yankees — Bally Sports Southwest/YES, 7 p.m.

National League

Friday Night Baseball, American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game Show — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

San Diego at Miami — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Bally Sports Florida, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports Southeast/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Washington — Bally Sports West/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City — Bally Sports Midwest/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

New York Mets at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/SNY/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 11 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 11:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Announcers — WAGA: Justin Kutcher/D.J. Shockley/Coy Wire//Jen Hale//WFOR: Steve Goldstein/Kim Bokamper//Mike Cugmo

Atlanta at Miami — WAGA/WFOR, 7 p.m.

Announcers — KTRK: Kevin Kugler/John Harris/N.D. Kalu//Shelby Coppedge//KDKA: Bob Pompeani/Charlie Batch//Missi Matthews

Houston at Pittsburgh — NFL Network/KTRK/KDKA, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Announcers — WCAU: Scott Graham/Ross Tucker//Dave Spadaro//WMAR: Gary Sandusky/Rod Woodson//Evan Washburn

Philadelphia at Baltimore — WCAU 10.2/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus/WMAR, 7:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 14

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 13 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Women’s

Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

3rd Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Modern Pentathlon

Men’s

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Semifinal A: Riding Show & Jumping — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France

Group All-Around Qualification — E!, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Individual All-Around Final — E!, 8:30 a.m.

Canoe Sprint

Men’s

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Canoe Single Finals — E!, 7:50 a.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Colombes, France

Argentina vs. Belgium — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Gold Medal Match, Stade Yves-du-Manoir, Colombes, France

Netherlands vs. Communist China — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Water Polo

Men’s

Semifinal, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

USA Network, 8:30 a.m.

Peacock, 1:35 p.m.

Diving

Women’s

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

3m Springboard Final — NBC, 9 a.m.

Soccer

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Spain vs. Germany — Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Men’s

Gold Medal Match, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

France vs. Spain — Telemundo/USA Network, noon

Table Tennis

Men’s

Gold Medal Match, South Paris Arena 4-Table 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Peacock, 9 a.m.

Breaking

B-Girls

La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Qualifier Battle/Round Robin — E!, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinals/Semifinals/Finals — E!, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Men’s

Bronze Medal Game, South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Italy vs. United States — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Basketball

Women’s

Semifinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

United States vs. Australia — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

France vs. Belgium — Peacock, 3 p.m./USA Network, 4 p.m. (joined in progress)

Basketball Pregame — NBC, 11:15 a.m.

Wrestling

Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s Freestyle 57kg/74kg/86kg/125kg and Women’s Freestyle 57kg/62kg Semifinals/Bronze Medal Matches/Gold Medal Matches — Peacock, 12:15 p.m.

Cycling Track

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France

Men’s Sprint Finals/Women’s Madison Final — E!, 12:25 p.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Women’s 4x400m Relay/Women’s Shot Put/Men’s 4x100m Relay/Women’s 400m/Men’s Triple Jump/Women’s Heptathlon: Day 2/Women’s 10,000m/Men’s 400m Hurdles — NBC, 1:35 p.m.

Handball

Men’s

Semifinal, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Germany vs. Spain — USA Network, 2 p.m. (same day coverage)

Slovenia vs. Denmark — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

USA Network, 3 p.m.

Artistic Swimming

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Duet Technical Routine — E!, 3:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

Primetime

Track & Field Finals/Diving: Women’s 3m Springboard Final/Beach Volleyball Women’s Final/Breaking — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Sport Climbing/Artistic Swimming — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Day 15

Track & Field

Men’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Marathon — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

Women’s

Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Final Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Diving

Men’s

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

10m Platform Semifinal — E!, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Handball

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

CNBC, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Women’s

Bronze Medal Team Match, South Paris Arena 4-Table 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Peacock, 4 a.m. (Saturday)

Sport Climbing

Women’s

Le Bourget Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France

Boulder & Lead, Final Boulder — Peacock, 4:15 a.m. (Saturday)

Water Polo

Women’s

Bronze Medal Match, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Peacock, 4:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Basketball

Men’s

Bronze Medal Match, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

USA Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Wrestling

Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s Freestyle 65kg/97kg//Women’s 76kg Eliminations — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Canoe Sprint

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium-Flat Water, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Semifinals/Women’s Canoe Single 200m Semifinals/Women’s Kayak Single 500m Finals/Men’s Kayak Single 1000m Finals — Peacock, 5:10 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Ne twork, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter Featured: The Michigan — ESPNews, 8 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Thru the Ringer — FanDuel TV, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

30 for 30: American Son — ESPNews, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Short List: Lucky 7’s — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9:30 a.m.

Invincible: Billie Jean King — NLSE, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SEC Storied: Thunder and Lightning — ESPNU, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m..

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m,

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final– CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

All The Smoke — DraftKings, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

Canadian Open Tennis Tournament

ATP Tour: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/WTA Tour: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Day Session: Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Evening Session: Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 25

FC Tulsa vs. Orange County — ESPN+, 11 p.m.