Aug 6, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shoots against Brazil guard Georginho de Paula (32) in the second half in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football
AFL — Men’s
Round 22
Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

CFL
Week 10
Saskatchewan RoughRiders at Ottawa Redblacks — TSN1/TSN5/CFL+, 7:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1/TSN5, 7 p.m.

College Football
Always College Football — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
College GameDay Featured — ESPNU, 4 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip: Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Inside College Football: Big Ten Preview — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Football Training Camp: Ohio State — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.
Inside College Football: Old Faces … New Places — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Inside College Football: Orientation 2024 — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

Golf
PGA Tour
Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC
1st Round
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.
Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.
Marquee Group: Justin Rose/Jordan Spieth/Will Zalatoris & Brian Harman/Billy Horschel/Robert MacIntyre — ESPN+, 7:15 a.m.
Featured Groups: Akshay Bhatia/Sungjae Im/Shane Lowry & J.T. Poston/Brendon Todd/Cameron Young with Keegan Bradley/Lucas Glover/Si Woo Kim & Nick Dunlap/Davis Riley/Jhonattan Vegas — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.
Featured Group 1: Nick Dunlap/Davis Riley/Jhonattan Vegas — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Featured Group 2: Brian Harman/Billy Horschel/Robert MacIntyre — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Featured Hole: 15 — ESPN+, 3 p.m.
Featured Hole: 16 — ESPN+. 3 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

USGA
U.S. Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, OK
Round of 16 — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LaLiga
LaLiga 2024/25-Preseason — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Leagues Cup
MLS/Liga MX
Free Games
Round of 32, Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX
Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: John Laguna/Claudio Suarez
Tigres UANL vs. C.F. Pachuca — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Round of 32, PayPal Park, San José, CA
Announcers — English: Rodolfo Landeros/Warren Barton//Spanish: Pablo Ramirez/Jesús Bracamontes
San José Earthquakes vs. Club Necaxa — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 11 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required
Round of 32, Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart
Inter Miami vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Round of 32, Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Martin Zuñiga
Seattle Sounders vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe
Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo
Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Andrew Wiebe
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo
Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV+, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Minor League Baseball
International League
Rochester Red Wings at Buffalo Bisons — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori 2 (06/12/2021) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.
UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier (07/02/2022) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB
American League
Anaheim at New York Yankees — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto — MLB Network (main)/MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle — Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

National League
San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, noon/MLB Network (backup), 4 p.m. (same day coverage)
Milwaukee at Atlanta — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports South, 12:20 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Colorado — MLB Network (main)/SNY/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona — NBC Sports Philadelphia/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (main), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague
Tampa Bay at St. Louis — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

NBA
Beyond the Arc — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason
Week 1
Announcers — WJZY (Anish Shroff/Steve Smith, Jr.)/WBZ (Scott Zolak/Jason McCourty/Devin McCourty)
Carolina at New England — NFL Network/WJZY/WBZ, 7 p.m.

NFL GameDay Kickoff — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Announcers — WJBK (Jason Ross Jr./Golden Tate)/WNYW (Bob Papa/Carl Banks/Phil Simms)
Detroit at New York Football Giants — WJBK/WNYW, 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Gold Jacket Celebration — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL GameDay Final — NFL Network, 10 p.m.

Olympics
Games of the XXXIII Olympiad
Day 13
Studio Shows
Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano
Gold Zone: Day 13 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Telemundo, noon
Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.
Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.
Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight
Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Canoe Sprint
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France
Men’s Canoe Doubles 500m/Kayak Four 500m and Women’s Kayak Four 500m Finals — E!, 7 a.m.

Golf
Women’s
Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
2nd Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Table Tennis
Men’s, South Paris Arena 4-Table 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France
Team Semifinal — USA Network, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Rhythmic Gymnastics
Porte de la Chapelle Arena, Paris, France
Individual All-Around Qualification: Part 1 of 2 — E!, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)
Individual All-Around Qualification: Part 2 of 2 — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Water Polo
Women’s
Semifinal, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France
Netherlands vs. Spain — USA Network, 8:35 a.m.
Australia vs. United States — USA Network, 1:35 p.m.

Diving
Men’s
Final, Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France
Men’s 3m Springboard — E!, 9 a.m.

Volleyball
Women’s
Semifinal, South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France
Brazil vs. United States — NBC, 10 a.m.
Turkiye vs. Italy — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Taekwondo
Grand Palais, Paris, France
Women’s 57kg Semifinals/Men’s 68kg Semifinals — USA Network, 10:15 a.m.

Soccer
Men’s
Bronze Medal Match, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France
Egypt vs. Morocco — Telemundo, 10:45 a.m.

Beach Volleyball
Women’s
Semifinals, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Switzerland (Huberli/Brunner) vs. Canada (Melissa/Brandie) — E!, 11 a.m.
Brazil (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. Australia (Maraife/Clancy) — E!, 3 p.m.

Men’s
Semifinal, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Germany (Ehlers/Wickler) vs. Norway (Mol/Sorum) — NBC, noon
Qatar (Cherif/Ahmed) vs. Sweden (Ahman/Hellvig) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Basketball
Men’s
Semifinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France
France vs. Germany — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.
United States vs. Serbia — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — USA Network, 2:45 p.m.

Handball
Women’s
Semifinal, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France
Sweden vs. France — E!, noon (same day coverage)
Norway vs. Denmark — E!, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Track & Field
Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Women’s 1500m Semifinals//Finals: Women’s Long Jump/Men’s Javelin/Men’s 200m/Women’s Heptathlon: Day 1/Women’s 400m Hurdles/Men’s 110m Hurdles — NBC, 1:35 p.m.

Primetime
Track & Field Finals/Diving-Men’s 3m Springboard Final/Beach Volleyball — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night
Sport Climbing-Men’s Speed Final/Canoe Sprint-Sprint Finals — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Day 14
Marathon Swimming
Open Water, Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France
Men’s 10 km — USA Network, 1:35 a.m. (Friday)

Golf
Women’s
Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
3rd Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Diving
Men’s
Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France
10m Platform Preliminary — E!, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Track & Field
Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Women’s Heptathlon: Day 2/Men’s and Women’s 4×400 Relay Round 1/Men’s 800m Semifinals/Women’s 100m Hurdles Semifinal — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Wrestling
Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France
Men’s Freestyle 74kg/125kg and Women’s Freestyle 62kg Eliminations — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Sport Climbing
Men’s
Le Bourget Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France
Men’s Boulder & Lead, Final Lead — E!, 6:40 a.m.

Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Paris Games LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.
Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Live on the Line — Stadium, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPNews, 1 p.m.
Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Lombardi Line — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 3 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
SportsLine Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Paris Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
ESPN Presents Never Tell Me The Odds: Top Sports Seen in Stars Wars — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)
Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Friday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Friday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis
ATP Tour/WTA Tour
Canadian Open Tennis Tournament
ATP Tour: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/WTA Tour: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Day Session: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.
Evening Session: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 10:30 a.m.
Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

