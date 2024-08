Aug 5, 2024; Paris, France; Taryn Kloth (USA) hits the ball against Canada during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Eiffel Tower Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

ACC Football Road Trip: North Carolina — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

Golf

USGA

U.S. Women’s Amateur, Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, OK

Round of 64 — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

The Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Hockey

Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Preliminary Round, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

United States vs. Germany — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Canada vs. Sweden — TSN1/TSN5/NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Free Games

Round of 32, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

LAFC vs. Austin FC — Apple TV+/FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Round of 32, BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Pumas UNAM — Apple TV/UniMás/TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Durham Bulls at Norfolk Tides — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Perfect Game TV — Stadium, 6 p.m.

MLB

American League

Houston at Texas — MLB Network (backup)/Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 3:30 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Yankees — Bally Sports West/Amazon Prime Video, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — MLB Network (bakup)/Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — FS1/Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 6:45 pm.

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Cleveland — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports North/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Talkin’ Baseball — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Doctor — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 12

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 12 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Noticias Olímpicas — Telemundo, noon

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Women’s

Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

1st Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Skateboarding

Men’s

La Concorde 4, Paris, France

Park Prelims — USA Network, 7:05 a.m.

Park Final — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Water Polo

Men’s

Quarterfinal, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Croatia vs. Spain — E!, 8 a.m.

United States vs. Croatia — USA Network, 1 p.m.

Sport Climbing

Le Bourget Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France

Women’s Speed Final — NBC, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

Diving

Women’s

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

3m Springboard Preliminary — E!, 9:10 a.m.

Handball

Men’s

Quarterfinal, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Germany vs. France — USA Network, 9:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Denmark vs. Sweden — USA Network, 2:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

Volleyball

Men’s

Semifinal, South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Poland vs. United States — NBC/Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Italy vs. France — E!, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Beach Volleyball

Women’s

Quarterfinal, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Spain (M. Alvarez/Moreno) vs. Canada (Melissa/Brandie) — E!, 11 a.m.

Brazil (Ana Patricia/Duda) vs. Latvia (Tina/Anastasija) — NBC, noon

Spain (Herrera/Gavira) vs. Norway (Mol/Sorum) — E!, 3 p.m.

Men’s

Quarterfinal, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Qatar (Cherif/Ahmed) vs. United States (Partain/Benesh) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Cycling Track

Men’s/Women’s

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France

Team Pursuit Finals & Sprint Round of 16 — E!, noon

Wrestling

Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s Greco-Roman Semifinals & Medal Matches/Women’s Freestyle Medal Matches — Peacock, 12:15 p.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Women’s Pole Vault/Men’s Discus/400m Semifinals/Men’s Steeplechase//Semifinals: Men’s 110m Hurdles/Men’s 400m Hurdles/Men’s 200m/Women’s 400m — NBC, 1 p.m.

Artistic Swimming

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Team Acrobatic Routine — E!, 1:40 p.m.

Basketball

Women’s

Quarterfinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Nigeria vs. United States — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — USA Network, 3:15 p.m.

Primetime

Track & Field Finals/Diving — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Skateboarding/Sport Climbing — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Marathon Swimming

Open Water, Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France

Women’s 10K — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

Golf

Women’s

Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

2nd Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Diving

Women’s

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

3m Springboard Semifinal — E!, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Table Tennis

Men’s

South Paris Arena 4, Table 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Team Semifinal — Peacock, 4 a.m. (Thursday)

Track & Field

Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Women’s Heptathlon: Day 1/Women’s Shot Put Qualification/Women’s 100m Repechage/Men’s 4×100 Relay Round 1/Men’s 800m Repechage — USA Network, 4:05 a.m. (Thursday)

Canoe Sprint

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Women’s Canoe Single 200m Heats/Men’s Canoe Double 500m Semifinals — Peacock, 4:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Modern Pentathlon

North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France

Men’s Individual: Fencing Ranking Round — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Wrestling

Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s Greco-Roman Repechage/Men’s and Women’s Freestyle Round of 16/Quarterfinals — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Sport Climbing

Le Bourget Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France

Women’s Boulder & Lead: Semifinal Lead — E!, 5:45 a.m. (Thursday, same day coverage)

Men’s Speed Final — Peacock, 6:35 a.m. (Thursday)

Soccer

Men’s

International Club Friendly, Estadio Municipal de La Línea de la Concepción, La Línea de la Concepción, Spain

Real Bétis vs. Cádiz CF — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

International Club Friendly, St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, Hampshire, England

Southampton vs. SS Lazio — ESPN+, 2:25 p.m.

International Club Friendly, U-Power Stadium, Monza, Italy

Inter Milan vs. Al-Ittihad — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Good Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 3, ECU Softball Stadium, East Carolina University, Greenville, SC

Team McQuillen vs. Team Kilfoyl — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Team Lorenz vs. Team Palacios — ESPN2, 7:30 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited Softball Studio — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.,m.

Missin’ Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Underdogs — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Paris In-Games LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p,m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

SportsRage Late Night LiVE — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Maggie & Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

ATP Tour: IGA Stadium, Montreal, Quebec, Canada/WTA Tour: Sobeys Stadium, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Day Session: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 11 a.m.

Evening Session: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.