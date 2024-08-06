All Times Eastern
Bundesliga
Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga Clubs #2-FCH, WOB, FCU, VFB, SVW, B04 — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.
College Football
Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
ACC Football Road Trip: SMU — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
B1G Football Training Camp: Penn State — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.
College Volleyball
Big Ten Volleyball Media Days
Day 2, Big Ten Network Studios, Chicago, IL
B1G Live: B1G Volleyball Media Days: Day — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Golf
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
Playing Lessons From the Pros: Céline Boutier — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.
Leagues Cup
MLS/Liga MX
Group Stage — Matchday 4
Free Game
East 5
Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaíme Macias
New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
International League
Worcester Red Sox at Syracuse Mets — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 10 — ESPN, 10 p.m.
Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Anaheim at New York Yankees — Bally Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
National League
MLB on TBS Tuesday, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA
Announcers: Bob Costas/Ron Darling
Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.
Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh — Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Arizona at Cleveland — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports North/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6;30 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBA
NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
NWSL
NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup
Semifinals, CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Gotham FC vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.
Olympics
Games of the XXXIII Olympiad
Day 11
Studio Shows
Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano
Gold Zone: Day 11 — Peacock, 7 a.m.
Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.
Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.
Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight
Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Monday)
Equestrian
Château de Versailles, Versailles, France
Jumping Individual Final — E!, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)
Sport Climbing
Men’s
Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France
Speed Qualification Seeding — USA Network, 7 a.m.
Wrestling
Men’s and Women’s, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France
Greco-Roman and Freestyle Repechages — USA Network, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)
Greco Roman Semifinals and Medal Rounds/Freestyle Semifinals and Medal Rounds — Peacock, 12:15 p.m.
Basketball
Men’s
Quarterfinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France
Serbia vs. Australia — USA Network, 8:30 a.m.
France vs. Canada — E!, 12:15 p.m.
Brazil vs. United States — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.
Basketball Pregame — USA Network, 3:15 p.m.
Skateboarding
Women’s, La Concorde 4, Paris, France
Park Prelims — E!, 8:30 a.m.
Park Final — E!, 11:30 a.m.
Diving
Women’s
Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France
10m Platform Final — NBC, 9 a.m.
Canoe Sprint
Men’s and Women’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France
Double 500m Quarterfinals — E!, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)
Table Tennis
Women’s
Round of 16, South Paris Arena 4, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France
United States vs. Germany — E!, 10:30 a.m. (same day coverage)
Volleyball
Women’s
Quarterfinal, South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France
USA Network, 10:15 a.m. (same day coverage)
United States vs. Poland — NBC, 11 a.m.
Soccer
Women’s
Semifinal, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France
United States vs. Germany — Telemundo/USA Network, noon
Soccer Pregame — USA Network, 11:45 a.m.
Semifinal, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France
Brazil vs. Spain — Universo, 3 p.m.
Brazil vs. Spain — E!, 3;45 p.m. (joined in progress)
Daytime — Afternoon
Surfing — NBC, 1 p.m.
Atletisimo y Voleibol de Playa — Universo, 1:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Semifinals: Men’s 400m/Women’s 400m Hurdles//Finals: Women’s Hammer Throw/Men’s Long Jump/Men’s 1500m/Women’s 3000m Steeplechase/Women’s 200m — NBC, 1:35 p.m.
Beach Volleyball
Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France
Quarterfinal — USA Network, 2:15 p.m.
Women’s Quarterfinal
United States (Hughes/Cheng) vs. Switzerland (Huberli/Brunner) — NBC, 4 p.m.
Water Polo
Women’s
Quarterfinal, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France
Hungary vs. United States — E!, 2:35 p.m.
Primetime
Track & Field Finals/Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final — NBC, 8 p.m.
Late Night
Skateboarding: Women’s Park Final/Sport Climbing — NBC, 11:35 p.m.
Track & Field
Trocadéro, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France
Race Walk Mixed Relay — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France
Men’s High Jump Qualification/Women’s 100m Hurdles-Round 1/Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification/Men’s 5000m-Round 1/Men’s 800m-Round 1/Women’s 1500m Repechage — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Golf
Women’s
Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France
1st Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Diving
Men’s, Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France
3m Springboard Semifinal — E!, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Basketball
Women’s
Quarterfinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France
Serbia vs. Australia — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
Wrestling
Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France
Men’s Greco-Roman/Women’s Freestyle Eliminations — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)
Sport Climbing
Le Bourget Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France
Men’s Lead Semifinal — E!, 6 a.m. (Wednesday, same day coverage)
Women’s Speed: Quarterfinals/Semifinals/Final — E!, 6:35 a.m. (Wednesday)
Scottish Premiership
Matchday 1
St. Johnstone vs. Aberdeen — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Men’s
Soccer Champions Tour, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Real Madrid vs. Chelsea — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
International Friendly, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD
Barcelona vs. AC Milan — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.
Invincible: Billie Jean King — NLSE, 9 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
Invincible: Longevity — NLSE, 11 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Paris Games — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.
Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
Beyond Limits: Perfect Storm — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Paris Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Stadium Bets — Stadium, 6 p.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SEC Start Up — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.
Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Deep End — ESPN, 9 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)