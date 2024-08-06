Aug 4, 2024; Paris, FRANCE; Femke Bol (NED) in women’s 400m hurdles round 1 heats during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Special: Bundesliga Clubs #2-FCH, WOB, FCU, VFB, SVW, B04 — ESPN+, 5;30 p.m.

College Football

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: SMU — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

B1G Football Training Camp: Penn State — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

Day 2, Big Ten Network Studios, Chicago, IL

B1G Live: B1G Volleyball Media Days: Day — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Playing Lessons From the Pros: Céline Boutier — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 4

Free Game

East 5

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Jaíme Macias

New England Revolution vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV, 7:30 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

International League

Worcester Red Sox at Syracuse Mets — Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko: Episode 10 — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at New York Yankees — Bally Sports West/YES, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MASN2/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — NBC Sports Chicago/NBC Sports California, 9:30 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Detroit/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Announcers: Bob Costas/Ron Darling

Milwaukee at Atlanta — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Announcers: Greg Amsinger/Curtis Granderson/Pedro Martinez/Jimmy Rollins

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at Pittsburgh — Padres.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Colorado — SNY/Root Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Cleveland — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis — Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports North/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6;30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NWSL

NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup

Semifinals, CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Gotham FC vs. Angel City — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Kansas City Current vs. North Carolina Courage — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 11

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 11 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Equestrian

Château de Versailles, Versailles, France

Jumping Individual Final — E!, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Sport Climbing

Men’s

Le Bourget Sport Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France

Speed Qualification Seeding — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Greco-Roman and Freestyle Repechages — USA Network, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Greco Roman Semifinals and Medal Rounds/Freestyle Semifinals and Medal Rounds — Peacock, 12:15 p.m.

Basketball

Men’s

Quarterfinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Serbia vs. Australia — USA Network, 8:30 a.m.

France vs. Canada — E!, 12:15 p.m.

Brazil vs. United States — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Basketball Pregame — USA Network, 3:15 p.m.

Skateboarding

Women’s, La Concorde 4, Paris, France

Park Prelims — E!, 8:30 a.m.

Park Final — E!, 11:30 a.m.

Diving

Women’s

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

10m Platform Final — NBC, 9 a.m.

Canoe Sprint

Men’s and Women’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Double 500m Quarterfinals — E!, 10 a.m. (same day coverage)

Table Tennis

Women’s

Round of 16, South Paris Arena 4, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Germany — E!, 10:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Volleyball

Women’s

Quarterfinal, South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

USA Network, 10:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

United States vs. Poland — NBC, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Women’s

Semifinal, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

United States vs. Germany — Telemundo/USA Network, noon

Soccer Pregame — USA Network, 11:45 a.m.

Semifinal, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Brazil vs. Spain — Universo, 3 p.m.

Brazil vs. Spain — E!, 3;45 p.m. (joined in progress)

Daytime — Afternoon

Surfing — NBC, 1 p.m.

Atletisimo y Voleibol de Playa — Universo, 1:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Semifinals: Men’s 400m/Women’s 400m Hurdles//Finals: Women’s Hammer Throw/Men’s Long Jump/Men’s 1500m/Women’s 3000m Steeplechase/Women’s 200m — NBC, 1:35 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Quarterfinal — USA Network, 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Quarterfinal

United States (Hughes/Cheng) vs. Switzerland (Huberli/Brunner) — NBC, 4 p.m.

Water Polo

Women’s

Quarterfinal, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Hungary vs. United States — E!, 2:35 p.m.

Primetime

Track & Field Finals/Diving: Women’s 10m Platform Final — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Skateboarding: Women’s Park Final/Sport Climbing — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Track & Field

Trocadéro, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France

Race Walk Mixed Relay — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Men’s High Jump Qualification/Women’s 100m Hurdles-Round 1/Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification/Men’s 5000m-Round 1/Men’s 800m-Round 1/Women’s 1500m Repechage — USA Network, 4:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Golf

Women’s

Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

1st Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Diving

Men’s, Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

3m Springboard Semifinal — E!, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Basketball

Women’s

Quarterfinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Serbia vs. Australia — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Wrestling

Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Men’s Greco-Roman/Women’s Freestyle Eliminations — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Wednesday)

Sport Climbing

Le Bourget Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France

Men’s Lead Semifinal — E!, 6 a.m. (Wednesday, same day coverage)

Women’s Speed: Quarterfinals/Semifinals/Final — E!, 6:35 a.m. (Wednesday)

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 1

St. Johnstone vs. Aberdeen — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Soccer Champions Tour, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

International Friendly, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Barcelona vs. AC Milan — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Invincible: Billie Jean King — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Invincible: Longevity — NLSE, 11 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Paris Games — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:30 p.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Beyond Limits: Perfect Storm — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4:30 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Stadium Bets — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Start Up — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Oddball with Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilder — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: The Deep End — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)