Caroline Marks of the United States prepares to ride a wave at the Olympics Surfing competition in Tahiti. (Photo credit: ISA/Tim McKenna)

All Times Eastern

College Football

24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

ACC Football Road Trip: Wake Forest — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Football Training Camp: Maryland — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Big Ten Volleyball Media Days

Day 1, Big Ten Network Studios, Chicago, IL

B1G Live: B1G Volleyball Media Days: Day 1 — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 16: Summer Olympics — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 4

Free Games

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Warren Barton//Spanish: Moíses Linares/Pablo Mariño

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC — Apple TV, 8 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martin Zuñiga

Houston Dynamo vs. Real Salt Lake — Apple TV, 9 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Roque//FS1: Mike Watts/Tony Meola

Deportivo Toluca vs. Sporting Kansas City — Apple TV/FS1/UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Fútbol central — UniMás/TUDN, 8 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Club León vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Philips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Pavel Pardo/Carlos Pavón

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Philips

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 11 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Pavel Pardo/Carlos Pavón

Leagues Cup El Resumen– Apple TV+, 11 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-The Hype is Real (Bo Nickal) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-Age is Just a Number (Raul Rosas, Jr.) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-For My Country (Nazim Sadykov, Farid Basharat) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Kansas City — NESN/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Houston at Texas — Space City Home Network/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Chicago/NBC California, 9:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Philadelphia at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

New York Mets at St. Louis — MLB Network/SNY/Bally Sports Midwest, 5:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami — Bally Sports Ohio/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington — NBC Sports Bay Area/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Interleague

Arizona at Cleveland — Dbacks.TV/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports North/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

NBA

NBA Today — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 10

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 10 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Beach Volleyball

Women’s

Round of 16, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Spain (M. Alvarez/Moreno) vs. Netherlands (Stam/Schon) — USA Network, 7:15 a.m.

Men’s

Round of 16, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

United States (Partain/Benesh) vs. Italy (Cottafava/Nicolai) — NBC, 11 a.m.

Women’s

Round of 16, Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Canada (Melissa/Brandie) vs. United States (Nuth/Kloth) — NBC, noon

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s

Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Greco-Roman/Freestyle Qualifications & Eliminations — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Semifinals — Peacock, 3 p.m.

Diving

Women’s, Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, Paris, France

10m Platform Semifinals — E!, 9 a.m./NBC, 9:30 a.m.

Shooting

Châteauroux Shooting Centre, Châteauroux, France

Skeet Mixed Team Bronze Medal Match/Gold Medal Match — USA Network, 9 a.m.

Daytime — Morning

Gimnasia Artistica — Telemundo, 10 a.m.

Canoe Slalom

Women’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Kayak Cross Semifinals & Final — USA Network, 10:15 a.m.

Sport Climbing

Women’s Speed

Le Bourget Climbing Venue, Le Bourget, France

Qualification Elimination Heats — USA Network, 11 a.m. (same day coverage)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s

Semifinal, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Spain vs. United States — USA Network, 11:30 a.m.

Men’s

Semifinal, La Concorde 1, Paris, France

USA Network, 1:45 p.m. (same day coverage)

Women’s

La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Bronze Medal Game — E!, 3 p.m.

Men’s

La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Bronze Medal Game — E!, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s

La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Gold Medal Game — NBC, 4 p.m.

Men’s

La Concorde 1, Paris, France

Gold Medal Game — NBC, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Semifinal, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Morocco vs. Spain — E!/Telemundo, noon

Semifinal, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

France vs. Egypt — Universo, 3 p.m.

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group A, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Croatia vs. United States — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Surfing

Teahupo’o, Tahiti

Men’s Semifinals: Peru (Alonso Correa) vs. France (Kauli Vaast)/Brazil (Gabriel Medina) vs. Australia (Jack Robinson) — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Women’s Semifinals: United States (Caroline Marks) vs. France (Johanne Defay)/Brazil (Tatiana Weston-Webb) vs. Costa Rica (Brisa Hennessy) — Peacock, 2:12 p.m.

Men’s Bronze Medal Match — Peacock, 3:24 p.m.

Women’s Bronze Medal Match — Peacock, 4:05 p.m.

Men’s Gold Medal Match — Peacock, 4:46 p.m.

Women’s Gold Medal Match — Peacock, 5:27 p.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Men’s Pole Vault/Women’s Discus Throw/Women’s 5000/Women’s 800//Round 1 Heats: Men’s Steeplechase/Men’s 200m Round 1//Semifinals: Women’s 200m — NBC, 1 p.m.

Artistic Swimming

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Team Technical Routine — E!, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Men’s

Quarterfinal, South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Brazil — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Primetime

Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s Balance Beam/Floor Exercise Finals/Track & Field Finals/Triathlon Mixed Relay Finals — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

3×3 Basketball: Men’s and Women’s Finals — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Volleyball

Women’s

South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Quarterfinal — Peacock, 3 a.m. (Tuesday)

Diving

Men’s

Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

3m Springboard Preliminary — E!, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Track & Field

Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Women’s 1500m Round 1/Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification/Men’s 110m Hurdles Repechage/Women’s Long Jump Qualification/Women’s 400m Repechage/Men’s 400m Hurdles Repechage/Men’s 200m Repechage — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Tuesday)

Basketball

Men’s

Quarterfinal, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Germany vs. Greece — E!, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Wrestling

Men’s and Women’s, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Greco-Roman and Freestyle Repechages — Peacock, 5 a.m. (Tuesday)

Golf

Golf Central: Paris Preview — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Sailing

Roucas-Blanc Marina, Marseille, France

Men’s Kite — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Women’s Kite — Peacock, 6:10 a.m. (Tuesday)

Mixed Dinghy — Peacock, 6:15 a.m. (Tuesday)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Paris Games Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPNews, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Paris Games — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Kaplan and Crew — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Paris Games Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Th GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

TechXplore: Paris Olympics & Paralympics — BBC News, 4:55 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Paris Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Click: Olympics Tech — BBC News, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

30 for 30: American Son — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)Tim

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

Cooligans — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)