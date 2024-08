Aug 2, 2024; Nanterre, France; Leon Marchand (France) in the men’s 200-meter individual medley final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Baseball

High School

Hank Aaron Invitational Showcase Game, Truist Park, Cumberland, GA

Team Aaron vs. Team Robinson — MLB Network, 8 p.m. (delayed from 8/3)

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

Championship, Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Fox, 2 p.m.

Big3

Week 8, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

3’s Company vs. Enemies/Ghost Ballers vs. Tri-State/Triplets vs. Bivouac — CBS, 3 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Toronto Argonauts at Calgary Stampeders — TSN1/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Bleav in the Big 10 — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

ESPN8: The Ocho

Roofball World Championships — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

2024 Hamlin Adult Big Wheel races — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

ESPN Presents Never Tell Me The Odds: Top Sports Seen in Star Wars — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

World Axe Throwing League — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Slippery Stairs — ESPN2, 10 a.m.

Golf

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

Final Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

Finla Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh, PA

Final Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Free Games

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart//FS1: Josh Eastern/Tony Meola

Philadelphia Union vs. Cruz Azul — Apple TV/FS1/UniMâs/TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol.central — UniMás/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Warren Barton//Spanish: John Laguna/Martin Zuñiga//FS1: Joe Malfa/Jamie Watson

Seattle Sounders vs. Club Necaxa — Apple TV/FS1, 10:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suarez

Atlanta United vs. Santos Laguna — Apple TV+, 4 p.m.

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Pablo Mariño

C.F. Pachuca vs. Toronto FC — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Ross Smith//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Orlando City SC vs. Atlético de San Luis — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Daniel Chapela

St. Louis City SC vs. FC Juárez — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

C.D. Guadalajara vs. LA Galaxy — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Philips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV+, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Philips

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo

Leagues Cup El Resumen– Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Monday)

Minor League Baseball

International League

Omaha Storm Chasers at Rochester Red Wings — Stadium, 1 p.m.

MLB

American League

Baltimore at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/MASN/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports Detroit, 1:30 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet/YES, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston — Bally Sports Sun/Space City Home Network, 2 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

National League

MLB Sunday Leadoff, Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

Announcers: John Sadak/Javier Lopez//Jim Day

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds — The Roku Channel, noon

MLB Sunday Leadoff Pregame — The Roku Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Sunday Night Baseball, Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers: Karl Ravech/David Cone/Eduardo Pérez//Buster Olney

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Brown/Trevor May/Mike Petriello

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs: Statcast Edition — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Connors/Xavier Scruggs/Jeff Passan

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN/ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (main)/Dbacks.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 1:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN2, 1:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — Rockies.TV/Padres.TV, 4 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

New York Mets at Anaheim — MLB Network (main)/SNY/Bally Sports West, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Plays of the Month: July 2024 — MLB Network, noon

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

NFL

Inside Training Camp — NFL Network, noon

NHL

Stanley Cup Film: 1971-Montréal/Chicago — NHL Network, 1 p.m.

Stanley Cup Film: 1974-Philadelphia/Boston — NHL Network, 1:30 p.m.

Stanley Cup Film: 1975-Philadelphia/Buffalo — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Stanley Cup Film: 1976-Montréal/Philadelphia — NHL Network, 2:30 p.m.

Welcome to the NHL — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 9

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 9 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

Men’s, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Final Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Phase

Pool A, South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

France vs. United States — NBC, 7 a.m.

Pool B, South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Brazil vs. Poland — Universo, 3 p.m.

Boxing

Men’s and Women’s, North Paris Arena, Villepinte, France

Semifinals — CNBC, 7:10 a.m.

Archery

Men’s, Esplanade des Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Individual Quarterfinals/Individual Semifinals/Bronze Medal Match/Gold Medal Match — USA Network, 7:15 a.m.

Beach Volleyball

Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Round of 16 — E!, 7:15 a.m.

Round of 16 — CNBC, 3 p.m.

Round of 16 — NBC, 4 p.m.

Cycling

Trocadéro, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France

Women’s Road Race — CNBC, 8 a.m.

Table Tennis

Men’s, South Paris Arena 4-Table 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Bronze Medal Match: Brazil (Hugo Calderano) vs. France (Felix LeBrun) — E!, 8 a.m. (same day coverage)

Gold Medal Match: Sweden (Truis Moregard) vs. Communist China (Fan Zhendong) — USA Network, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

Daytime — Morning

Tenis y más — Universo, 8 a.m.

Boxeo — Telemundo, 9:30 a.m.

Cycling & More — NBC, 11:10 a.m.

Fencing

Men’s Grand Palais, Paris, France

Foil Team Semifinals — E!, 8:30 a.m.

Tennis

Men’s, Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France

Singles Gold Medal Match: Serbia (Novak Djokovic) vs. Spain (Carlos Alcaraz) — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Women’s Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France

Doubles Gold Medal Match: Italy (Errani/Paolini) vs. AIN (Andreeva/Shnaider) — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Apparatus Finals, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Men’s Rings/Women’s Uneven Fars/Men’s Vault — NBC, 9 a.m.

Canoe Slalom

Men’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Kayak Cross Heats — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s, Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Kayak Cross Heats — E!, 10:45 a.m.

Basketball

Women’s Group Phase

Group C, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, France

Germany vs. United States — Telemundo/USA Network, 11 a.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Women’s 50m Freestyle/Men’s 1500m Freestyle/Men’s 4×100 Medley Relay/Women’s 4×100 Medley Relay — NBC, 12:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Men’s 400m Round 1//Semifinals: Men’s 100m/Women’s 800m/Men’s 1500m//Finals: Women’s High Jump/Men’s Hammer Throw/Men’s 100m — NBC/USA Network/Telemundo, 1 p.m.

3×3 Basketball

Men’s, La Concorde, Paris, France

Play-In Games — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Primetime

Swimming Finals/Track & Field Finals/Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s Uneven Bars & Men’s Vault Finals — NBC, 7 p.m.

Late Night

Canoe Slalom/3×3 Basketball — NBC, 11:35 p.m.

Triathlon

Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France

Mixed Relay — USA Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Diving

Women’s, Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

10m Platform Preliminary — E!, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Track & Field

Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1/Men’s Discus Throw Qualifications/Women’s Pole Vault Qualification/Women’s 400m Hurdles Repechage/Men’s 400m Repechage/Men’s Discus Throw/Women’s 400m Round 1 — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Monday)

Artistic Gymnastics

Apparatus Finals, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Men’s Parallel Bars/Women’s Balance Beam/Men’s Horizontal Bars/Women’s Floor Exercise — E!, 5:45 a.m. (Monday)

Golf

Golf Central: Paris Preview — Golf Channel, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

Kansas City Open, Elite Tennis and Wellness, Overland Park, KS

Texas Ranchers at Columbus Sliders/AZ Drive vs. New York Hustlers/Utah Black Diamonds vs. St. Louis Shock/LA Mad Drops vs. Orlando Squeeze — FS1, 2 p.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 1

Celtic vs. Kilmarnock — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

Soccer

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Best of GoJo and Golic– DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Immortals: Elite Tennis Players — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Sunday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: BAMA SB — ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Germany vs. United States Gametime Decisions Weekend Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN, 12:30 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

In the Arena: Serena Williams: Point of No Return — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Immortals: Olympic Champs — NLSE, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

La jugada — Univision, midnight

Best of Gojo and Golic — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Monday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Monday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, noon

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.