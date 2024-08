Notre Dame wide receivers Logan Saldate (19) and Jordan Faison (6) stretch before a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in South Bend.

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Women’s

Round 1

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Western Bulldogs — Fox Soccer Plus, 7:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Carlton Blues — FS2, 11 p.m.

Brisbane Lions vs. North Melbourne Kangaroos — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

Welterweights, Sala Urbana, Naucalpan, México

Julio Luna vs. Oliver Quintana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. TSG Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Holstein Kiel vs. VfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Werder Bremen vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfB Stuttgart bs. 1. FSV Mainz 05 — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Red Bull Leipzig — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 13

Ottawa Redblacks at BC Lions — TSN1/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pre-Game — TSN1, 6:30 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Kickoff Game, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Clemson vs. Georgia — ABC, noon

John Merritt Classic, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tennessee State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Austin Peay at Louisville — ACC Network, noon

Indiana State at Purdue — Big Ten Network, noon

Illinois State at Iowa — Big Ten Network, noon

Bucknell at Navy — CBS Sports Network, noon

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt — ESPN, noon

Kent State at Pittsburgh — ESPNU, noon

Penn State at West Virginia — Fox, noon

UConn at Maryland — FS1, noon

Davidson at Georgetown — ESPN+, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee-Chattanooga at Tennessee — SEC Network, 12:45 p.m.

Upper Iowa at Butler — FloSports, 1 p.m.

South Dakota State at Oklahoma State — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Towson at Cincinnati — ESPN+, 2:30 p.m.

Portland State at Washington State — The CW, 3 p.m.

Miami (FL) at Florida — ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Syracuse — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Florida International at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (OH) at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Ohio State — CBS, 3:30 p.m.

Merrimack at Air Force — CBS Sports Network, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado State at Texas — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

East Tennessee State at Appalachian State — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at UMass — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Kennesaw State at Texas-San Antonio — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Western Illinois at Northern Illinois — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Nebraska — Fox, 3:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Iowa State — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Boise State at Georgia Southern — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Northern Arizona — ESPN+, 4 p.m.

Old Dominion at South Carolina — SEC Network, 4:15 p.m.

Cal-Davis at Cal — ACC Network Extra, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Diego — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

North Texas at South Alabama — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Stony Brook at Marshall — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Northern Iowa — Panther Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network/ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Virginia — ACC Network Extra, 6 p.m.

Ave Maria at Stetson — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Liberty — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Delaware State at Sacred Heart — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Eastern Kentucky at Mississippi State — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at East Carolina — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Samford at West Georgia — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

South Carolina State at Florida A&M — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at Charleston Southern — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Morgan State at Hampton — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Idaho State at Oregon State — The CW, 6:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Alabama — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at South Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Furman at Mississippi — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7 p.m.

Nevada at Troy — ESPN+, 7 p.m.,

North Alabama at Memphis — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Northern Colorado at Incarnate Word — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Sam Houston at Rice — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tarleton at Baylor — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee-Martin at Kansas State — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Middle Tennessee — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Long Island University at Albany — FloSports, 7 p.m.

UNLV at Houston — FS1, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at URI — WLNE 6.5/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Texas A&M — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Idaho at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at Hawai’i — CBS, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Auburn — ESPN+/SEC Network Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Fresno State at Michigan — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Mississippi at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7:45 p.m.

Georgia State at Georgia Tech — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

Houston Christian at SMU — ACC Network Extra, 8 p.m.

James Madison at Charlotte — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Grambling State at Louisiana — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lamar at Texas State — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Louisiana Tech — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern at McNeese — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southern Illinois at BYU — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Utah State — KMYU/Mountain West Network, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at San Diego State — truTV/Max, 8 p.m.

Southeast Missouri at New Mexico State — ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Missouri State at Montana — Montana Television Network/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Montana State at Utah Tech — ESPN+, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at Arizona — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona State — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Weber State at Washington — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

Announcers: Rece Davis/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Nick Saban//Lee Corso//Jen Lada//Jess Sims//Pete Thamel//”Stanford Steve” Coughlin

College GameDay live from Texas A&M University, College Station, TX — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

B1G Tailgate live from Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Rob Stone/Mark Ingram II/Matt Leinart/Urban Meyer/Brady Quinn//Tom Rinaldi

Big Noon Kickoff live from West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV — Fox, 10 a.m.

Announcers: Laura Rutledge/Paul Finebaum/Roman Harper/Jordan Rodgers/Tim Tebow

SEC Nation live from University of Florida, Gainesville, FL — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from West Virginia University — FS1, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Clemson vs. Georgia College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

CBS Sports Confidential: Big Ten Football 2024 — CBS, 1:30 p.m.

CBS College Football Kickoff — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Studio — ABC, 3 p.m.

College Football Today — CBS, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Gamebreak — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Today Update — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 3:30 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

College Football Studio — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Studio — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

College Football Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

College Football Today Update — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Texas A&M College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 7:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Gamebreak — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 11 p.m.

HQ Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m,

College Football Today Recap — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 14: Villafranca del Bierzo to Villablino — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 4

Burnley vs. Blackburn Rovers — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Coventry City vs. Norwich City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7:30 a.m.

Cardiff City vs. Middlesbrough — Paramount+, 7:30 a.m.

Leeds United vs. Hull City — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 a.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 a.m.

EFL League One

Matchday 4

Peterborough United vs. Wrexham — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

English Premier League

Matchday 3

Announcers — World Feed:

Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed:

Everton vs. Bournemouth — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed:

Brentford vs. Southampton — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed:

Ipswich Town vs. Fulham — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed:

Leicester City vs. Aston Villa — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — World Feed:

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Announcers — NBC: Peter Drury/Graeme Le Saux

West Ham United vs. Manchester City — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock, 12:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rebecca Lowe/Tim Howard/Robbie Mustoe

Premier League Mornings — USA Network, 7 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network/Peacock, noon

Goal Zone — Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Qualifying — ESPN2, 9:55 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

3rd Round — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 2 a.m. (Sunday, delayed)

LPGA Tour

FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, MA

3rd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

Featured Group — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

The R&A/USGA

Curtis Cup

Great Britain and Ireland vs. United States, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 2 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Day 2 — Peacock, noon

Day 3 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

PGA Tour

FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

3rd Round

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Woods//Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Group 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2 & 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis

Golf Central Pregame live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, noon

Golf Central live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Milwaukee Mile 250, Milwaukee Mile Speedway, Wisconsin State Fair Park, West Allis, WI

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//George Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Final Warm-Up — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2:15 p.m.

Race 1 — Peacock, 6 p.m.

Pre-Race — Peacock, 5:40 p.m.

Post Race — Peacock, 8:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 4

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid — ESPN+, 10:50 a.m.

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Atlético de Madrid — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

RCD Espanyol de Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

CD Leganés vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Valencia vs. Villarreal — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

ESPN FC Pregame — ESPN+, 10:30 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

Stade Brestois 29 vs. AS Saint-Étienne — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 10:50 a.m.

Montpellier Hérault SC vs. FC Nantes — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:55 p.m.

Toulouse FC vs. Olympique de Marseille — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Espan1ol, 2:55 p.m.

MLB

American League

Boston at Detroit — NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — MLB Network (main)/Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball — Fox, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — MLB Network (main)/Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Dbacks.TV, 8 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco — Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

St. Louis at New York Yankees — MLB Network/Bally Sports Midwest/YES, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Tampa Bay — MLB Network (backup)/Padres.TV/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland — SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago White Sox — WPIX/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado — MASN2/Rockies.TV, 8 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

MLS

Matchday 30

Free Game

Announcers — English: Eric Krakauer/Jalil Anibaba//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Carlos Suárez

Toronto FC vs. D.C. United — Apple TV/TSN3/TSN5, 7:30 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

Announcers — English: Nate Bukaty/Devon Kerr//Spanish: José Bauz/Luis Gerardo Bucci

Charlotte FC vs. Atlanta United — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Diego Tabares//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

FC Cincinnati vs. Montréal Impact — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Chris Wittyngham/Miguel Gallardo//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Walter Rocque

Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Neil Sika/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Carlos Ruiz

Austin FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Tyler Terens/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

Chicago Fire vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Francisco X. Rivera/Warren Barton//Spanish: Adrian Garcia Marquez/Francisco Pinto

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids — Apple TV+, 8:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Mariño

Real Salt Lake vs. New England Revolution — Apple TV+, 9:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jorge Pérez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

LAFC vs. Houston Dynamo — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Diego Valeri

Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers — English: Christian Miles/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Alejandro Luna/Max Cordaro

San José Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United — Apple TV+, 10:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Shep Messing/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Countdown — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

Announcers: Antonella Gonzalez/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS La Previa — Apple TV+, 6:30 p.m.

MLS El Resume — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Kaylyn Kyle/Sacha Kljestan/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS 360 — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Nacho Piatti/Giovanni Savarese

MLS 360 en Español — Apple TV+, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Sacha Kljestan/Shep Messing/Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS Wrap-Up — Apple TV+, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

A Very Long Sponsor Race Title 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Announcers: Rick Allen/Steve Letarte//Kim Coon//Dave Burns//Marty Snider

Practice and Qualifying — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports App, 10:30 a.m.

Race — USA Network, 3:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green — USA Network, 3 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series

Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Jeff Burton/Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Kim Coon//Marty Snider

Qualifying — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

Victory Lane Review: Daytona — USA Network, 2:30 p.m.

NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

NWSL

Matchday 18

Racing Louisville vs. Seattle Reign — Ion, 7;30 p.m.

Houston Dash vs. Utah Royals — Ion, 9:30 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Pre Match Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

NWSL on Ion Post Match Show — Ion, 11:30 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 3

Studio Shows

Gold Zone: Day 3 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Para Archery

Women’s, Invalides, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Individual W1 Gold Medal Match — CNBC, 7 a.m. (same day coverage)

Goalball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Pool A, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. France — CNBC, 7:15 a.m.

Para Track & Field

Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Women’s Javelin Throw-F13/Men’s Shot Put-F12/Women’s Discus Throw-F57/Men’s 5000m-T13/Women’s 5000m-T54/Men’s 1500m-T46/Women’s Long Jump-T64//Round 1: Women’s 100m-T38/Men’s 400m-T11 — CNBC, 8:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Para Cycling Track

Finals, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France

Women’s C1-3 500m Time Trial/Men’s C1-3 1000m Time Trial/Men’s C4 4000m Individual Pursuit-Gold and Bronze Medal Races/Men’s C5 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold and Bronze Medal Races — CNBC, 8:45 a.m.

Wheelchair Rugby

Preliminary Round

Group B, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement

Denmark vs. Australia — CNBC, 9:30 a.m. (same day coverage)

Wheelchair Basketball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group B, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Netherlands vs. United States — CNBC, 10 a.m.

Women’s Preliminary Round

Group B, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Netherlands vs. United States — CNBC, 4 p.m. (same day coverage)

Para Swimming

Evening Session, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Men’s and Women’s 100m Backstroke-S12/Men’s and Women’s 200m Freestyle-S14/Men’s and Women’s 100m Backstroke-S8/Men’s and Women’s 400m Freestyle-S13/Men’s 50m Backstroke-S1/Men’s and Women’s 50m Backstroke-S2/Men’s and Women’s 200m Individual Medley-SM7/Men’s and Women’s 50m Freestyle-S11 — CNBC, 11:30 a.m.

Para Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Finals: Women’s Shot Put-F37/Men’s Club Throw-F32/Men’s Javelin Throw-F57/Women’s 1500m-T13/Men’s 100m-T38/Women’s 400mT11/Women’s 100m-T38/Men’s Long Jump-T63/Men’s 5000m-T54/Men’s 100m-T12/Women’s 400m-T47//Round 1: Women’s 200m-T36//Men’s 400m-T11 Semifinals — CNBC, 1 p.m.

Day 4

Para Triathlon

Men’s and Women’s, Pont Alexandre III, Paris, France

Men’s and Women’s PWTC/Men’s PTS3/Men’s and Women’s PTS2– CNBC, 5 a.m. (same day coverage)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Las Vegas Pickleball Cup, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Winchester, NV

Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Semifinals — FS2, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 3

Bologna vs. Empoli — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Lecce vs. Cagliari — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

SSC Napoli vs. Parma Calcio 1913 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

SS Lazio vs. AC Milan — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, midnight

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: 24/25 Rolex TP World Championship — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, 10 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

TMZ Sports Weekend — FS1, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Hometown Roots — NBC, 11 a.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:30 a.m.

E60: Only The Strong Survive — ESPNews, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

My Name is Dany Garcia — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

E60: Blood Brothers — ESPNews, 1 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

26.2 to Life — ESPNews, 1:30 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Pittsburgh — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

TrueSouth — ESPNU, 3:30 p.m.

30 for 30: I’m Just Here for the Riot — ESPNews, 3:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

E60: No Easy Victories: The 1994 New York Rangers — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

TrueSouth: Hot Springs — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Charlotte — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

HQ Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: No Scope: The Story of FaZe Clan — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: American Son — ESPNews, 9:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, noon

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 28

Detroit City FC vs. Hartford Athletic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 p.m.

Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Washington Mystics — NBC Sports Boston/Monumental Sports Network, 3 p.m.