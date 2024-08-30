All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL — Women’s
Round 1
West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 7 a.m.
Essendon Bombers vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Gold Coast Suns vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)
Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Baseball
Exhibition
Banana Ball World Tour, Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City, UT
Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — truTV/Max, 9 p.m.
Bundesliga
Matchday 2
1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.
College Football
Week 1
Lehigh at Army — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.
Florida Atlantic at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.
Temple at Oklahoma — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Maine — WFVX (Maine)/FloSports, 7 p.m.
Elon at Duke — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Wisconsin — FS1, 9 p.m.
TCU at Stanford — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Matt Rhule — FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
College Volleyball
Women’s
Penn State at Tennessee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.
Cycling
La Vuelta a España
Stage 13: Lugo to Puerto de Ancares — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.
EFL Championship
Matchday 4
Luton Town vs. Queens Park Rangers — Paramount+, 3 p.m.
English Premier League
Premier League Transfer Deadline Special (from Sky Sports) — Peacock, noon
Formula 1
FIA Formula One World Championship
Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.
Practice 2 — ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.
Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
Golf
DP World Tour
British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom
2nd Round — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.
2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)
LPGA Tour
FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, MA
2nd Round
Announcers — Golf Channel: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill
Featured Group: Megan Khang/Ko Jin-Young — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.
Main Feed — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)
The R&A/USGA
Curtis Cup
Great Britain and Ireland vs. United States, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom
Day 1 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.
Day 1 — Peacock, noon
PGA Tour
FedEx Cup Playoffs
Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA
2nd Round
Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Woods//Cara Banks
Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.
Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.
Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon
Featured Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon
Featured Groups 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Groups 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Holes: 2 & 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Featured Holes: 9 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.
Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.
Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis
Golf Central Pregame live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.
Golf Central live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.
The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.
LaLiga
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Ligue 1
Round 3
Olympique Lyonnais vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.
The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.
The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-Age is Just a Number (Raul Rosa, Jr.) — ESPNews, 7 p.m.
UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (08/19/2023) — ESPNews, midnight
MLB
American League
Friday Night Baseball, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA
Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney
Seattle Mariners at Anaheim Angels — Apple TV+, 9;30 p.m.
Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.
Boston at Detroit — NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.
National League
Milwaukee at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 6:45 p.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)
Miami at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.
Interleague
Friday Night Baseball, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL
Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker
San Diego Padres at Tampa Bay Rays — Apple TV+, 6:50 p.m.
Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey
Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Midwest/YES, 7 p.m.
New York Mets at Chicago White Sox — WPIX/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado — MASN2/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Off Base — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
NBA
The Ultimate Draft — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Inside the NFL: Season Preview — The CW, 9 p.m.
NWSL
Matchday 18
Portland Thorns vs. Bay FC — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.
Paralympics
17th Summer Paralympic Games
Day 2
Studio Shows
Gold Zone: Day 2 — Peacock, 11 a.m.
Gold Medals: Day 2 — USA Network, 3:55 p.m.
Wheelchair Rugby
Preliminary Round
Group A, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France
United States vs. Japan — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.
Goalball
Men’s
Preliminary Round, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France
United States vs. Brazil — USA Network, 9:15 a.m. (same day coverage)
Wheelchair Basketball
Women’s Preliminary Round
Group B, Bercy Arena, Paris, France
Germany vs. United States — USA Network, 10 a.m.
Midday
Para Swimming Finals & Para Track & Field Finals — USA Network, 11:45 a.m.
Primetime
Opening Ceremony Replay — NBC, 9 p.m.
Day 3
Overnight
Para Swimming & Para Track & Field — CNBC, 5 a.m. (Saturday)
Wheelchair Rugby
Preliminary Round
Group A, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France
Germany vs. United States — CNBC, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Pickleball
PPA Tour
Las Vegas Pickleball Cup, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Winchester, NV
Quarterfinals– Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.
Quarterfinals — FS2, 7 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 3
Venezia vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.
Inter Milan vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9;30 a.m.
‘Golazo’ Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:28 a.m.
30 for 30: American Son — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 7:58 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:58 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon
Breakfast Ball — FS1, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:28 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.
Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m,
Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
3-Day Weekend: Durham — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.
Scoreboard Final– CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.
TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network. midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)
Tennis
USTA
US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN, noon
Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
Track & Field
World Athletics Diamond League
Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
Finals — Peacock, 3 p.m.
UEFA Europa League
League Phase Draw — TUDN/CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.
WNBA
Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — Ion, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces — Ion, 10 p.m.
New York Liberty at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.
WNBA Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.
WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.
WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.