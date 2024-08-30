Aug 29, 2024; Paris, France; Fans at the game against Spain during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Beatty-USA TODAY

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Women’s

Round 1

West Coast Eagles vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 7 a.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Gold Coast Suns vs. St. Kilda Saints — FS2, 3 a.m. (Saturday)

Geelong Cats vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Adelaide Crows — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Smith’s Ballpark, Salt Lake City, UT

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — truTV/Max, 9 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

1. FC Union Berlin vs. FC St. Pauli — ESPN+, 2:20 p.m.

College Football

Week 1

Lehigh at Army — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Florida Atlantic at Michigan State — Big Ten Network, 7 p.m.

Temple at Oklahoma — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Maine — WFVX (Maine)/FloSports, 7 p.m.

Elon at Duke — ACC Network, 7:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Wisconsin — FS1, 9 p.m.

TCU at Stanford — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show: Big Noon Conversations: Matt Rhule — FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Penn State at Tennessee — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oregon — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 13: Lugo to Puerto de Ancares — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

EFL Championship

Matchday 4

Luton Town vs. Queens Park Rangers — Paramount+, 3 p.m.

English Premier League

Premier League Transfer Deadline Special (from Sky Sports) — Peacock, noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 7:25 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 10:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Peacock, 7:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Saturday, delayed)

LPGA Tour

FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, MA

2nd Round

Announcers — Golf Channel: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

Featured Group: Megan Khang/Ko Jin-Young — ESPN+, 7:55 a.m.

Main Feed — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

The R&A/USGA

Curtis Cup

Great Britain and Ireland vs. United States, Sunningdale Golf Club, Berkshire, England, United Kingdom

Day 1 — Golf Channel/Peacock, 8 a.m.

Day 1 — Peacock, noon

PGA Tour

FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

2nd Round

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Woods//Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 9, 15, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Group — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Groups 1 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2 & 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis

Golf Central Pregame live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

The First Cut — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

Olympique Lyonnais vs. RC Strasbourg Alsace — beIN Sports, 2:35 p.m.

The Express Preview — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 4:45 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Dana White’s Contender Series: Next Level-Age is Just a Number (Raul Rosa, Jr.) — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O’Malley (08/19/2023) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Friday Night Baseball, Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Announcers: Wayne Randazzo/Dontrelle Willis//Heidi Watney

Seattle Mariners at Anaheim Angels — Apple TV+, 9;30 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 9 p.m.

Boston at Detroit — NESN/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Texas — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota — Sportsnet/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

National League

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — MLB Network/Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 12:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia — Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington — Marquee Sports Network/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Miami at San Francisco — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Florida/NBC Sports Bay Area, 10:15 p.m.

Interleague

Friday Night Baseball, Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Announcers: Alex Faust/Ryan Spilborghs//Tricia Whitaker

San Diego Padres at Tampa Bay Rays — Apple TV+, 6:50 p.m.

Announcers: Lauren Gardner/Xavier Scruggs/Russell Dorsey

Friday Night Baseball Pre-Game — Apple TV+, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland — MLB Network (backup)/SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Midwest/YES, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Chicago White Sox — WPIX/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado — MASN2/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Network Strike Zone — Check your local listings, 7 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 7:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NBA

The Ultimate Draft — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

God Bless Football — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Inside the NFL: Season Preview — The CW, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Matchday 18

Portland Thorns vs. Bay FC — Amazon Prime Video, 10 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 2

Studio Shows

Gold Zone: Day 2 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Gold Medals: Day 2 — USA Network, 3:55 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby

Preliminary Round

Group A, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Japan — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

Goalball

Men’s

Preliminary Round, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Brazil — USA Network, 9:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Wheelchair Basketball

Women’s Preliminary Round

Group B, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Germany vs. United States — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Midday

Para Swimming Finals & Para Track & Field Finals — USA Network, 11:45 a.m.

Primetime

Opening Ceremony Replay — NBC, 9 p.m.

Day 3

Overnight

Para Swimming & Para Track & Field — CNBC, 5 a.m. (Saturday)

Wheelchair Rugby

Preliminary Round

Group A, Champ-de-Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

Germany vs. United States — CNBC, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Las Vegas Pickleball Cup, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Winchester, NV

Quarterfinals– Tennis Channel, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals — FS2, 7 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 3

Venezia vs. Torino — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9;30 a.m.

‘Golazo’ Today — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 7:28 a.m.

30 for 30: American Son — ESPNews, 7:30 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 7:58 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 11:58 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Breakfast Ball — FS1, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:28 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Missin Curfew — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m,

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Good Follow — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Durham — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 10:30 p.m.

Scoreboard Final– CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, midnight

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network. midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Saturday)

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 3rd Round — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics Diamond League

Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Finals — Peacock, 3 p.m.

UEFA Europa League

League Phase Draw — TUDN/CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings — Ion, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces — Ion, 10 p.m.

New York Liberty at Seattle Storm — Ion, 10 p.m.

WNBA Today — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Pregame Show — Ion, 7 p.m.

WNBA on Ion Game Break Show — Ion, 9:30 p.m.