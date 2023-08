Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the USA hits to Laura Siegemund of Germany on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Group F, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Slovenia vs. Cape Verde — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Group B, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Communist China vs. Puerto Rico — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group C, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Greece vs. New Zealand — ESPN+, 8:40 a.m.

Group G, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Iran vs. Spain — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Out of Pocket — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Breaking the Huddle — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

Utah vs. Utah Valley — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain, 8 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

Volleyball Day in Nebraska, Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE

Nebraska-Omaha vs. Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Volleyball Pregame — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Arkansas — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Stage 5: Morella to Burriana — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2010 Ryder Cup-Europe at Celtic Manor — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Ryder Cup Highlights: 2016-United States at Hazeltine — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Golf’s Greatest Rounds: 2018 Ryder Cup-Le Golf National — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

LaLiga

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Women — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Heavyweight Brawls — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore — NBC Sports Chicago/MASN2, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota — Bally Sports Great Lakes/Bally Sports North, 1 p.m.

Houston at Boston — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NESN, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle — NBC Sports California/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Detroit — YES/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

National League

San Diego at St. Louis — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco — Bally Sports Ohio/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado — Bally Sports South/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Anaheim at Philadelphia — Bally Sports West/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Washington at Blue Jays — MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami — MLB Nework/Bally Sports Sun/Bally Sports Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Texas at New York Mets — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southwest/SNY, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Bally Sports Kansas City, 8 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 29

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: Jose Hernandez/Eduardo Biscayart//Antonella González

New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jenn Hildreth/Lori Lindsey//Bruno Vain/Tony Cherchi

New York City FC vs. Montréal Impact, 7:30 p.m. — English: Dre Cordero/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Pablo Mariño/French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

Toronto FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Ross Smith//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Carlos Suárez//French: Olivier Brett/Patrice Bernier

Houston Dynamo vs. Columbus Crew, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Devon Kerr//Spanish: John Laguna/Francisco Pinto

Minnesota United vs. Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Juan Arango/Walter Roque

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Tom Bogert/Sacha Klejstan/Nigel Reo-Coker/Bradley Wright-Phillips/Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

Charlotte FC vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders, 8:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Jorge Perez-Navarro/Marcelo Balboa

Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 8:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Cobi Jones//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Sonny Guadarrama//French: Matt Cullen/Hassoun Camara

St. Louis City SC vs. FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

Portland Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Ramses Sandoval/Mariano Trujillo

San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Diego Arrioja

Announcers: Michelle Gingras/Shep Messing/Andrew Wiebe

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m.

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Announcers: Stefano Fusaro/Melissa Ortiz/Carlos Pavon

MLS La Previa, 7 p.m.

MLS El Resumen, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

Basketball Stories: Shaq: The Rookie Season — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Slow News Day — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 5 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsline Picks & Previews — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

30 for 30: What Carter Lost — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 8 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Postgame Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

Headlines & Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 3 a.m. (Thursday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s Singles 2nd Round/Men’s and Women’s Doubles 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s Singles 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Sebastian Ofner vs. Frances Tiafoe/Petra Kvitova vs. Caroline Wozniacki — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Louis Armstrong Stadium): Elena Rybakina vs. Ajla Tomljanovic/Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Taylor Fritz — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Playoffs

2nd Leg, Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Golazo Network/TUDN, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 2-2)

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

2nd Leg, AEK Arena – Georgios Karapatakis, Athens, Greece

AEK Athens vs. Royal Antwerp — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 0-1)

2nd Leg, Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

FC København vs. Raków Częstochowa — Paramount+, 2:50 p.m. (Aggregate 1-0)