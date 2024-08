Jul 31, 2024; Nanterre, France; Katie Ledecky (USA) in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Men’s

Round 21

North Melbourne Kangaroos vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs. Hawthorn Hawks — Fox Soccer Plus, 11 p.m.

Essendon Bombers vs. Fremantle Dockers — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

St. Kilda Saints vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Baseball

Exhibition

Banana Ball World Tour, Louisville Slugger Field, Louisville, KY

Savannah Bananas vs. The Party Animals — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

WBA/WBO Interim World Super Welterweight Title, BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov — ESPN+ pay per view, 6 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

Edmonton Elks at Saskatchewan Roughriders — TSN1/TSN3/TSN5/CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football

The Big 10 Show — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College GameDay Featured — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.

ESPN8: The Ocho

Microsoft Excel World Championship Finals — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

ProSayulita SUP OPEN — ESPN2, 7:30 a.m.

Battle of the Buoy 2 — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

2023 National Putting Tour Final — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

2024 Forehand Strike U.S. Open — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

SXY National Beach Final Invitational — ESPN2, 9:30 a.m.

CarJitsu Championship — ESPN2, midnight

Ultimate Tire Wrestling — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Major League Paintball — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

The 2023 OneWheel World Championship-Race for the Rail — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

2023 FootGolf World Cup — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

2023 World Table Table Hockey Championship — ESPN2, 2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

CROSSNET Sand Series: SoCal — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Grass Drag Racing Season Opener — ESPN2, 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

2022 AUDL Championship — ESPN2, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Franklin Rock River Stone Skipping — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

World Sign Spinning Championship — ESPN2, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Teqball World Series: Tulsa 2024 — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

eSports

SportsCenter Special: The Madden ’25 Ratings — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Golf

PGA Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Portland Classic, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, OR

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Fox Chapel Golf Club, Pittsburgh, PA

3rd Round — Peacock, 2 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 8 p.m. (same day coverage)

PGA Tour Originals: Credentialed-Greater Hartford Open — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup

MLS/Liga MX

Group Stage — Matchday 3

Free Games

West 1

Announcers — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Jesús Bracamontes

C.F. Monterrey vs. Pumas UNAM — Apple TV/Univision/TUDN, 10 p.m.

Fútbol central — Univision/TUDN, 9 p.m.

West 7

Announcers — English: Blake Price/Paul Dolan//Spanish: Moíses Línares/Pablo Mariño

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Club Tijuana — Apple TV, 10 p.m.

MLS Season Pass — Subscription Required

East 3

Announcers — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Sammy Sadovnik/Diego Valeri

Tigres UANL vs. Inter Miami — Apple TV+, 8 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo

League Cup La Previa — Apple TV, 7 p.m.

Announcers: Kevin Egan/Andrew Wiebe/Bradley Wright-Phillips

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV, midnight

Announcers: Tony Cherchi/Miguel Gallardo/Pavel Pardo

League Cup El Resumen — Apple TV, midnight

Minor League Baseball

International League

Louisville Bats at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders — Stadium, 1 p.m.

Miscellaneous

The 2024 World’s Strongest Man — CBS, 3 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Prelims — ESPN2, noon

Main Card — ABC, 3 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Post Show: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

UFC 287: Pereira vs. Adesanya 2 (04/08/2023) — ESPNews, midnight

MLB

American League

Baseball Night in America, Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Baseball Night in America, Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

Tampa Bay at Houston — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Fox Saturday Baseball Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/YES, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Boston at Texas — NESN/Bally Sports Southwest, 7 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota — NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports North, 7 p.m.

National League

Baseball Night in America, Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH

San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Midwest/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Wisconsin/MASN, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh — Dbacks.TV/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta — Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports Southeast, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego — Rockies.TV/Padres.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Oakland — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports California, 9 p.m.

New York Mets at Anaheim — MLB Network (backup)/SNY/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle — MLB Network (main)/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NBA

High Tops: Best of the 2023-24 Regular Season — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

High Tops: Best of the 2024 NBA Playoffs — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony — ESPN/NFL Network, noon

Hall of Fame Saturday — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

Inside Training Camp — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Olympics

Games of the XXXIII Olympiad

Day 8

Studio Shows

Hosts: Jac Collinsworth/Akbar Gbajabiamila/Matt Iseman/Scott Hanson/Andrew Siciliano

Gold Zone: Day 8 — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 8 p.m.

Resúmen del dia Paris 2024 — Telemundo, midnight

Top Olympic Highlights: Best of Paris — Peacock, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Fencing

Grand Palais-Podium Piste, Paris, France

Women’s Sabre Team Quarterfinals — E!, 7 a.m.

Women’s Sabre Team Bronze Medal Match & Gold Medal Match — E!, 1 p.m.

Golf

Men’s, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

3rd Round, Part 2 — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round

Pool B, South Paris Arena 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Japan vs. Kenya — Peacock, 7 a.m.

Hockey

Women’s

Pool B, Stade Yves-du-Manoir-Pitch 2, Colombes, France

United States vs. South Africa — USA Network, 7:15 a.m.

Pool B, Stade Yves-du-Manoir-Pitch 1, Colombes, France

Communist China vs. France — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Daytime — Morning

Archery/Soccer — E!, 7:50 a.m.

Basketball & More — Universo, 8 a.m.

Men’s Skeet Shooting/Women’s 25m Pistol Finals — CNBC, 11:45 a.m.

Tennis

Stade Roland-Garros, Paris, 16th arrondissement, France

Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match — Peacock, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Match — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Table Tennis

Women’s

South Paris Arena 4-Table 1, Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Gold Medal Match — USA Network, 8:45 a.m.

Soccer

Women’s

Quarterfinal, Parc des Princes, Paris, France

United States vs. Japan — USA Network/Telemundo, 9 a.m.

Soccer Pregame — USA Network, 8:50 a.m.

Quarterfinal, Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France

Spain vs. Colombia — Universo, 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Colombia — E!, 11:50 a.m. (joined in progress)

Quarterfinal, Stade Vélodrome, Marseille, France

Canada vs. Germany — Telemundo, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes, France

France vs. Brazil — Universo, 3 p.m.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s and Women’s

Apparatus Finals, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Men’s Floor Exercise/Women’s Vault/Men’s Pommel Horse — E!, 9:15 a.m.

Women’s Vault — NBC, 10:20 a.m.

Canoe Slalom

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium, Vaires-sur-Marne, France

Men’s and Women’s Kayak Cross Heats — USA Network, 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Cross Heats — USA Network, 11:45 a.m.

Water Polo

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group A, Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France

Montenegro vs. United States — USA Network, 10:35 a.m.

Basketball

Men’s Group Phase

Group C, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, Paris, France

Puerto Rico vs. United States — Telemundo, 11 a.m.

Puerto Rico vs. United States — NBC, 11:15 a.m.

Serbia vs. South Sudan — CNBC, 3 p.m.

Daytime — Afternoon

Boxing — CNBC, 12:15 p.m.

Rowing: Eights Finals — USA Network, 12:30 p.m.

3×3 Basketball — CNBC, 12:45 p.m.

Badminton: Women’s Doubles Gold Medal Match — CNBC, 1:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball: Women’s — CNBC, 2:15 p.m.

Natación y Atletismo — Telemundo, 3 p.m.

Rowing: Single Sculls, Eight — NBC, 3:45 p.m.

Track & Field

Evening Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Men’s Decathlon-Day 2/Finals: Men’s Shot Put/Women’s Triple Jump/Mixed 4×400 Relay/Women’s 100m — NBC, 1:10 p.m.

Men’s Decathlon-Day 2/Finals: Men’s Shot Put/Women’s Triple Jump/Mixed 4×400 Relay/Women’s 100m — USA Network, 1:10 p.m.

Swimming

Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Finals: Men’s 100m Butterfly/Women’s 200m Individual Medley/Women’s 800m Freestyle/Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay — NBC, 2:30 p.m.

3×3 Basketball

Women’s, La Concorde, Paris, France

Play-in Games — USA Network, 4 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Lucky Loser Round Match — CNBC, 4:45 p.m.

Primetime

Swimming: Finals/Track & Field: Finals/Artistic Gymnastics: Women’s Vault Finals — NBC, 8 p.m.

Late Night

Canoe Slalom: Kayak Cross Heats/3×3 Basketball — NBC, midnight

Golf

Men’s, Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

Final Round, Part 1 — Golf Channel, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Beach Volleyball

Eiffel Tower Stadium-Centre Court, Paris, France

Men’s or Women’s Round of 16 Match — CNBC, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Track & Field

Morning Session, Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France

Qualifying Heats: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase/Women’s Hammer Throw/Women’s 200m/Men’s Long Jump/Men’s 110m Hurdles/Women’s 400m Hurdles — USA Network, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Handball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group B, South Paris Arena 6, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Egypt vs. Argentina — CNBC, 5 a.m. (Sunday)

Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary Round

Pool Cm South Paris Arena 1, Paris, 15th arrondissement, France

Italy vs. Turkiye — E!, 5:30 a.m. (Sunday, same day coverage)

Daytime — Early Morning

Track & Field/Volleyball — Telemundo, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Archery: Men’s Individual — CNBC, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Pickleball

Major League Pickleball

Kansas City Open, Elite Tennis and Wellness, Overland Park, KS

St. Louis Shock vs. Dallas Flash/LA Mad Drops vs. Utah Black Diamonds/Columbus Sliders vs. St. Louis Shock — FS1, 2 p.m.

Soccer

Men’s

Club International Friendly, Illerstadion, Kempten, Germany

FC Augsburg vs. Leicester City — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Stadio Centro d’Italia – Manlio Scopigno, Rieti, Italy

AS Roma vs. Olimpiacos — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 11 a.m.

Club International Friendly, Roazhon Park, Rennes, France

Stade Rennais vs. Real Sociedad — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Stadio Adriatico – Giovanni Cornacchia, Pescara, Italy

Juventus vs. Brest — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Club International Friendly, Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Real Betis vs. Al Ittihad — ESPN+, 3 p.m.

FC Series, Ohio Stadium, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Manchester City vs. Chelsea — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup Showcase, Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Announcers — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Eduardo Biscayart

Club América vs. Aston Villa — Apple TV/TUDN, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer Champions Tour, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Rivals in Red Tour, Williams-Brice Stadium, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

Manchester United vs. Liverpool — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, midnight

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 2, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Wallace vs. Team McQuillin — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Team Lorenz vs. Team Kilfoyl — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

30 for 30: The U — ESPNU, 7 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 7 a.m.

Marty & McGee — SEC Network, 7 a.m.

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

30 for 30: The U: Part 2 — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

Gameday Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, noon

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, noon

Invincible: Marc Márquez — NLSE, 1 p.m.

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 1 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, 1 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

The Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Click: Olympics Tech — BBC News, 2:30 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

In the Company of Heroes — NBC, 4:15 p.m.

SC Featured: The 900 Turns 25 — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

SEC Storied: Saturday Night Lights — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

The Best of the Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Paris Games In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

30 for 30: Dude Perfect: A Very Long Shot — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Sunday)

Best of The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Women’s Doubles Final — Tennis Channel, noon

Women’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Men’s Semifinals — Tennis Channel, 7 p.m.

WTA All Access — Tennis Channel, 6:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Matchday 23

Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC — CBS, 4 p.m.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchnight — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 9:30 p.m.