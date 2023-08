Jul 31, 2023; Florham Park, NY, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 21

Western Bulldogs vs. Richmond Tigers — FS2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

Baseball

Banana Ball

Savannah Bananas World Tour, Grayson Stadium, Savannah, GA

Party Animals at Savannah Bananas — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Basketball

The Basketball Tournament

$1 Million Championship Game, John A. Daskalakis Athletic Center, Drexel University, Philadelphia, PA

Team Heartfire vs. Bleed Green — ESPN, 7 p.m.

CFL

Week 9

BC Lions at Winnipeg Blue Bombers — TSN1/CBS Sports Network, 8:30 p.m.

CFL on TSN Pregame — TSN1, 8 p.m.

College Football

All Access with Carolina Football — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Cornhole

ACL World Championships

Pro Shootout Championships, Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, Rock Hill, SC

Finals — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

ESPN The Ocho

2023 World Table Hockey Championships — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Red Bull Fierste Ljepper — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

Stern Heads-Up Pinball Invitational — ESPN2, 1 a.m. (Friday)

2020 USA Mullet Championships — ESPN2, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

2021 US Air Guitar Championships — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

2022 Disc Golf Pro Tour Championships — ESPN2, 3 a.m. (Friday)

Jelle’s Marble Runs — ESPN2, 4 a.m. (Friday)

Foosball World Cup — ESPN2, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

World Chase Tag 5 — ESPN2, 5:30 a.m. (Friday)

2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship — ESPN2, 6:30 a.m. (Friday)

eSports

NBA 2K League Post Up — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

FA Community Shield

FA Community Shield Preview Show — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

FIFA Women’s World Cup Today — FS1/FS1 4K (Rob Stone/Alexi Lalas/Karina LeBlanc/Carli Lloyd), 8 a.m.

ESPN FC: Women’s Soccer Special — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

FIFA Women’s World Cup Highlights — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

Wyndham Championship, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

1st Round

Announcers: Golf Channel/Peacock — Steve Sands/Camilo Villegas/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Billy Ray Brown//John Cook

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 6:45 a.m.

Featured Holes: 3, 12, 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:15 a.m.

Featured Groups: Akshay Batta/Sam Burns/Stewart Cink & Billy Horschel/Kevin Streelman/Gary Woodland — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live. 7:30 a.m.

Marquee Group: Shane Lowry/Adam Scott/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 7:45 a.m.

Featured Group 1: Si Woo Kim/J.T. Poston/Webb Simpson — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Cam Davis/Russell Henley/Hideki Matsuyama — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Featured Hole: 15, 16 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 2 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

LPGA Tour/Ladies European Tour

Women’s Scottish Open, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 9 a.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

1st Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 p.m.

Golfing the World: Caribbean — NLSE, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Leagues Cup

Round of 32

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Atlas FC vs. New England Revolution, 8 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC, 8 p.m. — English: Kevin Egan/Miguel Gallardo//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Carlos Suárez

Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United, 8 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Moises Linares/Pablo Mariño

Charlotte FC vs. Cruz Azul, 8:25 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Mark Followill/Steven Caldwell//Spanish: Diego Pessolano/Carlos Hermosillo//FS1: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr

León FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 10:30 p.m. (also on FS1/UniMás/TUDN) — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Mariano Trujillo//FS1: Nate Bukaty/Tony Meola

Fútbol central — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLS Season Pass — Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Pumas UNAM vs. Querétaro FC, 8 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Claudio Suárez

Leagues Cup Countdown — Apple TV (Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Phil Neville), 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup La Previa — Apple TV (Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macías/Carlos Pavón), 7:30 p.m.

Leagues Cup El Resumen — Apple TV (Tony Cherchi/Jaime Macías/Carlos Pavón), 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Leagues Cup Wrap-Up — Apple TV (Jillian Sakovits/Calen Carr/Phil Neville), 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Round Rock Express at Oklahoma City Dodgers — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Reloaded: UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz (03/05/2016) — ESPNews, 7 a.m.

Bellator 274: Gracie vs. Storley (02/19/2022) — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

Bellator 271: Cris Cyborg vs. Sinead Kavanagh (11/12/2021) — CBS Sports Network, 1:30 a.m. (Friday)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox at Texas — MLB Network/NBC Sports Chicago/Bally Sports Southwest, 2 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto — MLB Network/MASN/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Houston at New York Yankees — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Bally Sports West, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia at Miami — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia/Bally Sports Florida, noon

Arizona at San Francisco — MLB Arizona Diamondbacks/NBC Sports Bay Area, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs — Bally Sports Ohio/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

New York Mets at Kansas City — SNY/Bally Sports Kansas City, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis — Bally Sports North/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Oakland at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Motorsports

SRX Racing

Thursday Night Thunder, Berlin Raceway, Marne, MI

Week 4 — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

Dale Jr. Download — Peacock, 6 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 2 p.m.

NBA Today — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NFL Preseason

Week 1

Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, OH

Announcers: Mike Tirico/Cris Collinsworth//Melissa Stark

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns — NBC, 8 p.m.

Football Night in America — NBC (Maria Taylor/Tony Dungy/Jason Garrett/Rodney Harrison/Chris Simms/Matthew Berry/Mike Florio/Jac Collinsworth/Mike Florio), 7 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

Inside Training Camp Live — NFL Network, 2 p.m.

Inside Football — Stadium, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NFL Throwback: 2023 HOF Class Career Highlights — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Gold Jacket Class of 2023 — NFL Network, 8:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

SlamBall

SlamBall League

Week 3, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Paradise, NV

Mob vs. Buzzsaw/Slashers vs. Ozone /Final — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 7 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Box 2 Box — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 1 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Early Line — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Morning After — SportsGrid. 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

The Carton Show — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

The Ringer: Local Angle — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Live on the Line — Stadium, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, noon

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 12:30 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

The Immortals — NLSE, 1:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

E60: Pictures: Once Upon a Time in Anaheim — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

NewsWire — SportsGrid, 2 p.m.

Brother From Another — Peacock, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

Stadium Clubhouse — Stadium, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Game Time Decisions — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 7 p.m.

Game ON — Women Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 9 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime — SportsGrid, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN Radio — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour/WTA Tour

DC Open, Rock Creek Park Tennis Center, Washington, D.C.

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, noon

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — T2, noon

Men’s and Women’s Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 8 p.m.

ATP Tour

Los Cabos Open, Cabo Sports Complex, Los Cabos, Mexico

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 11 p.m.

Courtside Live: Generali Open (ATP)/Prague Open (WTA) — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m. (Friday)

WNBA

Atlanta Dream at Phoenix Mercury — Amazon Prime Video/Bally Sports South/KPHE, 10 p.m.