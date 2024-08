Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Women’s

Round 1

Sydney Swans vs. Collingwood Football Club — Fox Soccer Plus, 5 a.m. (Friday)

College Football

Week 1

Howard at Rutgers — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Central State at Morehead State — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Youngstown State at Villanova — FloSports, 6 p.m.

Western Carolina at North Carolina State — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest — ACC Network Extra, 7 p.m.

Central Connecticut State at Central Michigan — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Bowling Green — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Jackson State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Buffalo — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Central Florida — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Mercer — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Gardner-Webb — ESPN+, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Delaware — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Virginia Military Institute at William & Mary — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at St. Thomas — Summit League Network, 7 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas — ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

Duquesne at Toledo — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Quincy at Drake — ESPN+, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

North Dakota State at Colorado — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Alcorn State at UAB — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Lindenwood vs. Kansas (at Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS) — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North American at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Northwestern State at Tulsa — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Tulane — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

North Carolina at Minnesota — Fox, 8 p.m.

Northern State at South Dakota — Midco Sports/ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Murray State at Missouri — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Illinois — Big Ten Network, 9 p.m.

Southern Utah at Utah — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Monmouth at Eastern Washington — SWX Local Sports/ESPN+, 9 p.m.

Sacramento State at San José State — truTV/Max, 10 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPNews, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Pregame — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Countdown — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football In-Game LIVE Prime Time — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

ACC Huddle — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 11:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, midnight

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 12: Ourense Termal to Estación de montaña de manzaneda — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

DP World Tour

British Masters, The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour

FedEx Cup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

1st Round

Announcers: Mike Tirico (host)/Dan Hicks/Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon/Curt Byrum/Kevin Kisner//Notah Begay III//Smylie Kaufman//Jim “Bones” Mackay//John Woods//Cara Banks

Main Feed — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11 a.m.

Marquee Group: Christian Bezuidenhout/Justin Thomas — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:15 a.m.

Featured Hole: 2 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 11:30 a.m.

Featured Group: Tommy Fleetwood/Billy Horschel — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, noon

Featured Groups 1: Tommy Fleetwood/Billy Horschel & Xander Schauffele/Scottie Scheffler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Groups 2: Christian Bezuidenhout/Justin Thomas & Wyndham Clark/Collin Morikawa — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2 & 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9 & 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 1 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Announcers: Rich Lerner/Brandel Chamblee/Johnson Wagner//Todd Lewis

Golf Central Pregame live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

Golf Central live from East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

LPGA Tour

FM Championship, TPC Boston, Norton, MA

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Tom Abbott//Kay Cockerill

1st Round — Peacock, 3:30 p.m.

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m. (same day coverage)

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Girona vs. Osasuna — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Las Palmas vs. Real Madrid — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Complete Highlights Show — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Reno Aces at Albuquerque Isotopes — Stadium, 8:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Main Event: Holm vs. Shevchenko — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Anaheim at Detroit — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (backup)/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston — Bally Sports Kansas City/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

National League

MLB Network Showcase, Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Atlanta at Philadelphia — MLB Network/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: On-Deck Circle — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

MLB Tonight Post Game — MLB Network, 9:30 p.m,

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/Rockies.TV, 3 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Dbacks.TV, 3:30 p.m.

Interleague

Oakland at Cincinnati — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Ohio, 5 p.m.

Baltimore at Los Angeles Dodgers — MASN/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m./MLB Network, 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Greg Olsen — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA

Shaqtin’ a Fool: 2023-24 Season Finale — NBA TV, 7:30 p.m.

Ready or Not: The ’96 Draft-Part 1 — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Ready or Not: The ’96 Draft-Part 2 — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Pushing the Pile — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 1

Studio Shows

Gold Zone: Day 1 — Peacock, 11 a.m.

Gold Medals: Day 1 — USA Network, 4:15 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby

Preliminary Round, Champ de Mars, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Canada — USA Network, 7:30 a.m.

Para Cycling Track

Men’s and Women’s, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France

Qualifying: Women’s C4-5 5000m Time Trial/Men’s C1 3000m Individual Pursuit/Women’s C1-3 3000m Individual Pursuit/Men’s B 4000m Individual Pursuit — USA Network, 9:15 a.m.

Wheelchair Basketball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group B, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

United States vs. Spain — USA Network, 10 a.m.

Para Swimming

Finals, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Men’s 400m Freestyle-S9/Women’s 400m Freestyle-S9/Men’s 100m Backstroke-S1/Men’s 100m Backstroke-S2/Women’s 100m Backstroke-S2/Men’s 100m Butterfly-S14/Women’s 100m Butterfly-S14/Men’s 50m Backstroke-SB3/Women’s 50m Freestyle-S6/Men’s 50m Freestyle-S10/Women’s 50m Freestyle-S10/Men’s 100m Butterfly-S13/Women’s 100m Butterfly-S13/Men’s 200m Freestyle-S5/Women’s 200m Freestyle-S5 — USA Network, 11;45 a.m.

Para Badminton

Men’s and Women’s, Porte de la Chapelle Arena-Court 1/Court 2/Court 3, Paris, France

Singles and Doubles Group Play — USA Network, 3 p.m.

Wheelchair Rugby

Preliminary Round

Group A, Champ de Mars Arena, Paris, 7th arrondissement, France

United States vs. Canada — USA Network, 3:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Day 2

Overnight

Para Swimming & Para Track & Field — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Friday)

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Las Vegas Pickleball Cup, Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Winchester, NV

Round of 16 — Tennis Channel, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 3 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

TMZ Sports — FS1, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 7:30 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

=Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line LIVE — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz: Local Hour — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 9:03 a.m.

Game On — Women’s Sports Network, 9:33 a.m.

Nothing Personal With David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Ringer: East Coast Bias — FanDuel TV, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Breakfast Ball — FS1, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 1:31 p.m.

Early Edge — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 2:01 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

Pablo Torre Finds Out — DraftKings Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 3 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions LIVE — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

The Rally — Stadium, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 6:55 p.m.

Oddball — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Late Night — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

3-Day Weekend: Raleigh — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Great Heisman Race of 1997 — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Friday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 2 a.m. (Friday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Friday)

Forgotten Seasons — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Friday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4:30 a.m. (Friday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carty and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round-Arthur Ashe Stadium — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Phase Draw — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon