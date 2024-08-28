Arc de Triomphe is pictured in Paris, Thursday, Aug., 8, 2024.

All Times Eastern

Bundesliga

Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Carabao Cup

2nd Round

West Ham United vs. Bournemouth — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

College Football

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

UCLA vs. BYU — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling

La Vuelta a España

Stage 11: Campus Tecnològico Cortizo. Padrón — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

On the Range — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Special: The Life – Scottie Scheffler — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.

Road to the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Real Valladolid vs. CD Leganés — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Atlético de Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcalona — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 3;20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Minor League Baseball

Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Round Rock Express — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 08/27)

Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Houston at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Washington — Amazon Prime Video/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS

Matchday 29

Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV (free game), 7:30 p.m.

NBA

Basketball Stories: Indiana Glory — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Paralympics

17th Summer Paralympic Games

Day 0

Opening Ceremony — USA Network, 2 p.m.

2024 Paris Paralympics Preview Show — USA Network,

Day 1

Para Swimming

Men’s and Women’s, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

Preliminary Heats — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Wheelchair Basketball

Men’s Preliminary Round

Group A, Bercy Arena, Paris, France

Great Britain vs. Germany — USA Network, 6:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday}

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round-Arthur Ashe Stadium — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round-Louis Armstrong Stadium — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — Monumental Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.

Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — Bally Sports North Extra/KPHE, 10 p.m.

New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — WWOR/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.