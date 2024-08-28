Arc de Triomphe is pictured in Paris, Thursday, Aug., 8, 2024.
All Times Eastern

Bundesliga
Bundesliga Weekly — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Carabao Cup
2nd Round
West Ham United vs. Bournemouth — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Newcastle United — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2 p.m.

College Football
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

College Soccer
Women’s
UCLA vs. BYU — Big Ten Network, 10 p.m.

Cycling
La Vuelta a España
Stage 11: Campus Tecnològico Cortizo. Padrón — Peacock, 8:50 a.m.

Golf
PGA Tour
FedExCup Playoffs
Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA
On the Range — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Special: The Life – Scottie Scheffler — Golf Channel, 5:30 p.m.
Road to the Presidents Cup — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LaLiga
Matchday 3
Athletic Club Bilbao vs. Valencia — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.
Real Valladolid vs. CD Leganés — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.
Atlético de Madrid vs. RCD Espanyol de Barcalona — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.
Real Sociedad vs. Deportivo Alavés — ESPN+, 3;20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

Minor League Baseball
Pacific Coast League
Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Round Rock Express — Stadium, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

MLB
American League
Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 4 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 5 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 08/27)
Anaheim at Detroit — Bally Sports West/Bally Sports Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (main)/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

National League
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — MLB Network (backup)/Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 12:30 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee — NBC Sports Bay Area/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
New York Mets at Arizona — SNY/Dbacks.TV, 9:30 p.m./MLB Network (backup), 10:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague
Houston at Philadelphia — MLB Network (main)/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Oakland at Cincinnati — NBC Sports California/Bally Sports Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Washington — Amazon Prime Video/MASN, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota — MLB Network (backup)/Bally Sports South/Bally Sports North, 7:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Thursday)

MLS
Matchday 29
Philadelphia Union vs. Columbus Crew — Apple TV (free game), 7:30 p.m.

NBA
Basketball Stories: Indiana Glory — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Paralympics
17th Summer Paralympic Games
Day 0
Opening Ceremony — USA Network, 2 p.m.

2024 Paris Paralympics Preview Show — USA Network,

Day 1
Para Swimming
Men’s and Women’s, Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France
Preliminary Heats — USA Network, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

Wheelchair Basketball
Men’s Preliminary Round
Group A, Bercy Arena, Paris, France
Great Britain vs. Germany — USA Network, 6:15 a.m. (same day coverage)

Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Thursday}

Tennis
USTA
US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round — ESPN, noon
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round-Arthur Ashe Stadium — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 2nd Round-Louis Armstrong Stadium — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA
Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever — NBA TV/NBC Sports Boston/Bally Sports Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky — Monumental Sports Network/Marquee Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Atlanta Dream at Seattle Storm — Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH/Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO, 10 p.m.
Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury — Bally Sports North Extra/KPHE, 10 p.m.
New York Liberty at Los Angeles Sparks — WWOR/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

