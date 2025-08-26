All Times Eastern
Australian Rules Football
AFL Men’s — Round 24 (end of regular season)
Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:06 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boxing
The Art of Ward — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.
Carabao Cup
Second Round
Bournemouth vs. Brentford — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
College Basketball
ACC Network Basketball Podcast (series premiere) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.
College Football
Florida Atlantic Football: Zach Kittley Weekly Presser — ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.
Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, noon
Cincinnati Football Presser — ESPN+, noon
North Texas Football Press Conference — ESPN+, noon
Oklahoma Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon
Iowa State Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
SEC Now: Open Mic — SEC Network, 1 p.m.
Colorado Weekly Football Presser — ESPN+, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt Football Press Confrerence — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.
College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Always College Football — ESPNews, 4 p.m.
College Soccer
Men’s
Clemson vs. South Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
DFB-Pokal (German Cup)
First Round
Eintracht Braunschweig vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.
Golf
5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.
Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.
HotelPlanner Tour Series Highlights: 2025 Irish Challenge — Golf Channel, noon
The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.
Big Break: Where Are They Now?: Mallory Blackwelder, Julien Trudeau & Robbie Biershenk — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
Big Break: Where Are They Now?: Sara Brown & Brian Cooper — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights: 2025 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.
Tiger 2000: Mercedes Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.
Tiger 2000: Pebble Beach Pro-Am — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.
Tiger 2000: Bay Hill Invitational — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.
Tiger 2000: The Memorial Tournament — Golf Channel, midnight
Tiger 2000: U.S. Open at Pebble Beach — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
LaLiga
LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.
Dana White’s Contender Series, Week 3 — ESPN+, 8 p.m.
Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.
Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight
MLB
American League
Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto — Twins.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Sacramento — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.
National League
MLB on TBS Tuesday, Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//NBC Sports Philadelphia//SNY, 7 p.m.
MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.
MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.
Interleague
Washington at New York Yankees — MASN2/YES, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Houston — Rockies.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle — Padres.TV/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.
MLB Now — MLB Network, noon
The Just Baseball Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.
MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.
MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
NASCAR
Fox NASCAR Presents Best of Radioactive: Daytona — FS1, 7 p.m.
Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Daytona Recap — FS1, 8 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.
The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.
NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 2:30 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 5 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills: Episode 4 — HBO, 9 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.
Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.
Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.
Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Tricolor al día — TUDN, 7 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Softball
Athletes Unlimited Softball League
All-Star Cup, The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL
Team Netz vs. Team Coffey — ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Team Ricketts vs. Team Kowalik — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon
NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon
The Rich Eisen Show (The Final Days) — The Roku Sports Channel, noon
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.
Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.
SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live at the US Open — ESPN, 11 p.m.
Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 11:30 p.m.
BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.
El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)
Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)
Tennis
United States Tennis Association
US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN Deportes, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.
Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Coco Guaff & Reilly Opelka vs. Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Primetime at the US Open (Louis Armstrong Stadium): Greet Minnen vs. Naomi Osaka & Elmer Moller vs. Tommy Paul — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
UEFA Champions League
Play-offs
2nd Leg, Almaty Ortalyk Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan
Kairat Almaty vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-0)
UEFA Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.
2nd Leg, Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria
Sturm Graz vs. Bodø/Glimt — TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-5)
Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.
Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.
2nd Leg, Alphamega Stadium, Limassol, Cyprus
Pafos FC vs. Crvena Zvezda — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-1)
WNBA
Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/KOMO/KUNS, 7 p.m.
Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/KPHE/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.
Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.