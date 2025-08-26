Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) shoots the ball against Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist (20) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL Men’s — Round 24 (end of regular season)

Gold Coast Suns vs. Essendon Bombers — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:06 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boxing

The Art of Ward — DraftKings Network, 7 p.m.

Carabao Cup

Second Round

Bournemouth vs. Brentford — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Leeds United — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

College Basketball

ACC Network Basketball Podcast (series premiere) — ACC Network, 5 p.m.

College Football

Florida Atlantic Football: Zach Kittley Weekly Presser — ESPN+, 11:45 a.m.

Cover 3 — CBS Sports Network, noon

Cincinnati Football Presser — ESPN+, noon

North Texas Football Press Conference — ESPN+, noon

Oklahoma Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Iowa State Football Press Conference — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

With the First Pick — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

SEC Now: Open Mic — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

Colorado Weekly Football Presser — ESPN+, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt Football Press Confrerence — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Always College Football — ESPNews, 4 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Clemson vs. South Carolina — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

DFB-Pokal (German Cup)

First Round

Eintracht Braunschweig vs. VfB Stuttgart — ESPN+, 2:40 p.m.

Golf

5 Clubs with Gary Williams — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Fairways of Life with Matt Adams — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

HotelPlanner Tour Series Highlights: 2025 Irish Challenge — Golf Channel, noon

The Smylie Kaufman Show — SportsGrid, 3:30 p.m.

Big Break: Where Are They Now?: Mallory Blackwelder, Julien Trudeau & Robbie Biershenk — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Big Break: Where Are They Now?: Sara Brown & Brian Cooper — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Arnold Palmer Cup Highlights: 2025 — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Tiger 2000: Mercedes Championship — Golf Channel, 9 p.m.

Tiger 2000: Pebble Beach Pro-Am — Golf Channel, 10 p.m.

Tiger 2000: Bay Hill Invitational — Golf Channel, 11 p.m.

Tiger 2000: The Memorial Tournament — Golf Channel, midnight

Tiger 2000: U.S. Open at Pebble Beach — Golf Channel, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

LaLiga

LaLiga al Día — ESPN Deportes, 8 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Anik and Florian — DraftKings Network, 8 p.m.

Dana White’s Contender Series, Week 3 — ESPN+, 8 p.m.

Morning Kombat — DraftKings Network, 9 p.m.

Good Guy/Bad Guy — ESPN2, midnight

MLB

American League

Boston at Baltimore — NESN/MASN, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland — FanDuel Sports Network Sun/CleGuardians.TV, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto — Twins.TV/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox — FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City/Chicago Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Texas — FanDuel Sports Network West/Rangers Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Sacramento — MLB Network (backup)/FanDuel Sports Network Detroit/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

MLB on TBS Tuesday, Citi Field, Queens, New York, NY

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets — TBS/truTV/HBO Max//NBC Sports Philadelphia//SNY, 7 p.m.

MLB on TBS Leadoff — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 6:30 p.m.

MLB on TBS Closer — TBS/truTV/HBO Max, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami — FanDuel Sports Network South/FanDuel Sports Network Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee — Dbacks.TV/FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — SportsNet Pittsburgh/FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco — Marquee Sports Network/NBC Sports Bay Area, 9:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Los Angeles Dodgers — MLB Network (main)/FanDuel Sports Network Ohio/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Washington at New York Yankees — MASN2/YES, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Houston — Rockies.TV/Space City Home Network, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle — Padres.TV/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

The Leadoff Spot — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, noon

The Just Baseball Show — SportsGrid, 1:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: National Pregame Show — MLB Network, 5 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8:30 p.m.

MLB en vivo — UniMás/TUDN, 9 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NASCAR

Fox NASCAR Presents Best of Radioactive: Daytona — FS1, 7 p.m.

Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour: Daytona Recap — FS1, 8 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — Check your local listings/The Roku Sports Channel, 10 a.m.

The Fantasy Life Show — Fubo Sports, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Life on Sirius XM — Fubo Sports, 11 a.m.

NFL Pro Football Today — SportsGrid, 2:30 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Fantasy Focus — ESPNews, 5 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Buffalo Bills: Episode 4 — HBO, 9 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Real Madrid Pass — Fubo Sports, 8 a.m.

Generación Fútbol — ESPN Deportes, 9 a.m.

Football Report — Fubo Sports, 9:30 a.m.

Best of Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5:30 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Tricolor al día — TUDN, 7 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Fútbol W — ESPN+, 8:30 p.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

All-Star Cup, The Stadium at Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Netz vs. Team Coffey — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Team Ricketts vs. Team Kowalik — ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

BetMGM The Daily Tip — Stadium, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Fubo News — Fubo Sports, 9 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Bet Sweats — Stadium, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — Peacock, noon

NewsWire LIVE — SportsGrid, noon

The Rich Eisen Show (The Final Days) — The Roku Sports Channel, noon

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

Golic & Golic — FanDuel Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN BET Live — ESPN2, 3:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Front Office Sports Today — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

Primetime Pregame LIVE — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

We Need to Talk — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6:30 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

All The Smoke — DraftKings Network, 10 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight Live — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 10:45 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt live at the US Open — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Ross Tucker Even Money — DraftKings Network, 11:30 p.m.

BBC Sport — BBC News, 11:45 p.m.

El pelotazo — Telemundo, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 2 a.m. (Wednesday)

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 3 a.m. (Wednesday)

Mystery Crate — DraftKings Network, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 4 a.m. (Wednesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Wednesday)

Tennis

United States Tennis Association

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN Deportes, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, 11:30 a.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Arthur Ashe Stadium): Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Coco Guaff & Reilly Opelka vs. Alexander Zverev vs. Alejandro Tabilo — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime at the US Open (Louis Armstrong Stadium): Greet Minnen vs. Naomi Osaka & Elmer Moller vs. Tommy Paul — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

UEFA Champions League

Play-offs

2nd Leg, Almaty Ortalyk Stadion, Almaty, Kazakhstan

Kairat Almaty vs. Celtic — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:45 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-0)

UEFA Champions League Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

2nd Leg, Wörthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt, Austria

Sturm Graz vs. Bodø/Glimt — TUDN, 2:55 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 0-5)

Fútbol central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 5 p.m.

2nd Leg, Alphamega Stadium, Limassol, Cyprus

Pafos FC vs. Crvena Zvezda — Paramount+/ViX+, 3 p.m. (1st leg aggregate, 2-1)

WNBA

Seattle Storm at Indiana Fever — FanDuel Sports Network Indiana/KOMO/KUNS, 7 p.m.

Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks — NBA TV/KPHE/Spectrum SportsNet, 10 p.m.

Seattle Storm vs. Indiana Fever WNBA In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.