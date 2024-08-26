All Times Eastern
College Football
Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon
Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.
Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi State Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Texas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.
Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
Arkansas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.
LSU Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.
24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.
Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.
All Access with Syracuse Football — ACC Network, 7 p.m.
College Soccer
Men’s
Washington vs. Oregon State — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
Golf
European Team Solheim Cup Captain’s Picks (from Sky Sports) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.
Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.
Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.
PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.
LaLiga
Matchday 3
Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.
LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.
LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.
Mixed Martial Arts
UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 8 p.m.
UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 9 p.m.
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (backup)/Sportsnet/NESN, 2 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 06/23/2024)
Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Seattle — FS1/Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.
Interleague
Houston at Philadelphia — FS1/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New York Yankees at Washington — YES/MASN, 6:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports North, 7;30 p.m.
MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.
Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.
MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.
Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.
MLB In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.
Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.
NFL
Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.
GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.
Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.
NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.
NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.
The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.
Serie A
Matchday 2
Cagliari Calcio vs. Como 1907 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.
Hellas Verona vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.
Soccer
Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.
Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.
ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.
Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.
Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.
Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.
Sports News & Talk
South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.
Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.
GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.
Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.
The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.
Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.
The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.
Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.
The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.
Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.
Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.
The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.
Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.
NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.
The Immortals: Tracks All-Time Greats — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.
B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon
Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon
The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon
Breakfast Ball (series premiere) — FS1, noon
The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.
The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.
Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.
Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.
Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.
ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.
You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.
Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.
Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.
SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.
Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.
Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.
Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.
SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.
Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.
Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.
SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.
SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNU, midnight
Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight
SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)
TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)
Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)
Tennis
USTA
US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.
Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 1st Round-Arthur Ashe Stadium — ESPN, 7 p.m.
Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 1st Round-Louis Armstrong Stadium — ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.
WNBA
Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/WTHR/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.
New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/WNYW/KPHE, 10 p.m.
Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Monumental Sports Network, 10 p.m.