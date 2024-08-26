Sep 6, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia faces Jenson Brooksby of the United States at Arthur Ashe Stadium on day eight of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

College Football

Georgia Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, noon

Tennessee Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:15 p.m.

Alabama Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi State Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Texas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:30 p.m.

Mississippi Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 12:45 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Coaches Press Conferences — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

Arkansas Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

LSU Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 1 p.m.

24/7 College Football — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Auburn Football Press Conference — SEC Network Plus, 2 p.m.

All Access with Syracuse Football — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Washington vs. Oregon State — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

Golf

European Team Solheim Cup Captain’s Picks (from Sky Sports) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Golf Today — Golf Channel, 11:30 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Villarreal vs. Celta de Vigo — ESPN+, 3:20 p.m.

LaLiga News — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

LaLiga Show — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Unleashed: Welcome to the Suga Show — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Queens of the Octagon — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — MLB Network (main)/Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network (backup)/Sportsnet/NESN, 2 p.m. (resumption of suspended game from 06/23/2024)

Kansas City at Cleveland — Bally Sports Kansas City/Bally Sports Great Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Bally Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle — FS1/Bally Sports Sun/Root Sports, 9:30 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Marquee Sports Network/SportsNet Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis — Padres.TV/Bally Sports Midwest, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at Colorado — Bally Sports Florida/Rockies.TV, 8:30 p.m.

Interleague

Houston at Philadelphia — FS1/Space City Home Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New York Yankees at Washington — YES/MASN, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota — Bally Sports South/Bally Sports North, 7;30 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 9 a.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 1:30 p.m.

Off Base — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 6:30 p.m.

MLB In-Game LIVE All Access — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 8 a.m.

GMFB: Overtime — The Roku Channel, 10 a.m.

Fantasy Football Today — CBS Sports Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 4 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

The Insiders — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 2

Cagliari Calcio vs. Como 1907 — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. Juventus — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:45 p.m.

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, noon

CBS Sports Golazo Matchday — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 2:30 p.m.

Soccer

Morning Footy — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Scoreline — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 5 p.m.

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5:30 p.m.

Faitelson sin censura — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Attacking Third — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 10 p.m.

Línea de cuatro — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

South Beach Sessions — DraftKings Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Best of SportsGrid — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

GOJO and Golic — DraftKings Network, 8 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 8 a.m.

The Early Line Live — SportsGrid, 8 a.m.

Morning Buzz — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Peacock, 9 a.m.

Game ON: Spotlight — Women’s Sports Network, 9 a.m.

The Dan LeBatard Show With Stugotz (Local Hour) — YouTube, 9 a.m.

Sportswoman — Women’s Sports Network, 10 a.m.

Nothing Personal with David Samson — DraftKings Network, 10 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — DraftKings Network, 11 a.m.

Up & Adams — FanDuel TV, 11 a.m.

NewsWire Live — SportsGrid, 11 a.m.

The Immortals: Tracks All-Time Greats — NLSE, 11:30 a.m.

B1G Today — Big Ten Network, noon

Midday Rundown — CBS Sports HQ, noon

The Pat McAfee Show — ESPN2, noon

Breakfast Ball (series premiere) — FS1, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — The Roku Channel, noon

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Domonique Foxworth Show — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 2 p.m.

The Pat McAfee Show — YouTube, 2 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2:30 p.m.

Trending Now — CBS Sports HQ, 3 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Ferrall Coast to Coast — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

The GM Shuffle — DraftKings Network, 4 p.m.

ACC PM — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

You Better You Bet — Stadium, 4 p.m.

CBS Sports HQ Spotlight — CBS Sports Network, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 6 p.m.

Gametime Decisions Live — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 6:45 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Gameday Scoreboard and Highlights — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

All the Smoke — DraftKings Network, 7:30 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 7:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 8:45 p.m.

Sportsday — BBC News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsRage Tonight LIVE — SportsGrid, 10 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

Scoreboard Final — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

Sports News Highlights — NLSE, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Color Orange: The Condredge Holloway Story — ESPNU, midnight

Contacto deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 1 a.m. (Tuesday)

TMZ Sports — FS1, 1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

The Bostonian vs. The Book — SportsGrid, 2 a.m. (Tuesday)

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Carly and Michelle — ESPN2/ESPNU, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Maggie and Perloff — YouTube, 6 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis

USTA

US Open, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Queens, New York, NY

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN+/ESPN3, 11 a.m.

Men’s and Women’s 1st Round — ESPN, noon

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 1st Round-Arthur Ashe Stadium — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Primetime at the Open: Men’s and Women’s 1st Round-Louis Armstrong Stadium — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Tennis Channel Live at the US Open — Tennis Channel, 9 a.m.

WNBA

Indiana Fever at Atlanta Dream — NBA TV/WTHR/Peachtree Sports Network/WPCH, 7:30 p.m.

New York Liberty at Phoenix Mercury — NBA TV/WNYW/KPHE, 10 p.m.

Washington Mystics at Seattle Storm — Amazon Prime Video (Seattle only)/KZJO/Monumental Sports Network, 10 p.m.