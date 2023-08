Oct 22, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Hawaii Warriors kicker Matthew Shipley (2) punts late in the game at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

AFL — Round 24 (end of regular season)

Hawthorn Hawks vs. Fremantle Dockers — Fox Soccer Plus, 9 a.m. (same day coverage)

Port Adelaide Power vs. Richmond Tigers — Fox Soccer Plus, 10:30 p.m.

Sydney Swans vs. Melbourne Demons — FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

Carlton Blues vs. Greater Western Sydney Giants — FS2, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Basketball

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023

Group Stage

Group F, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Slovenia vs. Venezuela — ESPN+, 7:30 a.m.

Group B, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Serbia vs. Communist China — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Group C, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

United States vs. New Zealand — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

Group G, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Spain vs. Côte d’Ivoire — ESPN+, 9:30 a.m.

Group A, Smart Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City, Philippines

Italy vs. Dominican Republic — ESPN+, 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Group E, Okinawa Arena, Okinawa, Japan

Australia vs. Germany — ESPN+, 4:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Group D, Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Montenegro vs. Egypt — ESPN+, 4:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Group H, Indonesia Arena, Jakarta, Indonesia

Lebanon vs. Canada — ESPN+, 5:45 a.m. (Sunday)

Big3

Championship, The O2 Arena, London, England, United Kingdom

Celebrity All-Star Game: Team Webull vs. Team Prize Picks — CBS, noon

Final: Enemies vs. Triplets — CBS, 1 p.m.

Boxing

Top Rank Boxing

IBF/WBA/WBO Heavyweight World Championship, Tarczyński Arena Wrocław, Wroclaw, Poland

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois — ESPN+, 2 p.m.

Top Rank Boxing

Heavyweights, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Tulsa, OK

Jared Anderson vs. Andriy Rudenko — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 2

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

1. FC Köln vs. WfL Wolfsburg — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Sport-Club Freiburg vs. SV Werder Bremen — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

SV Darmstadt 98 vs. 1. FC Union Berlin — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

VfL Bochum 1848 vs. Borussia Dortmund — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — ESPN+, 12:20 p.m.

Goal Arena-The Bundesliga Konferenz — ESPN+, 9:20 a.m.

CFL

Week 12

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions — TSN1/CFL+, 7 p.m.

College Football

Week 0

College Football Classic, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Announcers: Noah Eagle/Jason Garrett//Zora Stephenson//Terry McAulay (rules analyst)

Navy vs. Notre Dame — NBC/Peacock, 2:30 p.m.

FCS Kickoff, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Announcers: Roy Philpott/Roddy Jones//Taylor McGregor

Mercer vs. North Alabama — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

MEAC/SWAC Challenge, Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Announcers: Tiffany Greene/Jay Walker//Harry Lyles, Jr./Quint Kessenich

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State — ABC, 7:30 p.m.

Texas-El Paso at Jacksonville State — CBS Sports Network, 5:30 p.m.

UMass at New Mexico State — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Albany — FloSports, 7 p.m.

Ohio at San Diego State — FS1, 7 p.m.

Hawai’i at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose State at USC — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Florida International at Louisiana Tech — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

College Football Today — SportsGrid, 9 a.m.

College GameDay — ESPN/ESPNU (Rece Davis/Lee Corso/Kirk Herbstreit/Desmond Howard/Pat McAfee/Jen Lada/Jess Sims/Pete Thamel/”Stanford Steve” Coughlin), 10 a.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

The Pregame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

The Joel Klatt Show — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Football Postgame — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

College Volleyball

Women’s

Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge, Maturi Pavilion, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN

Wisconsin vs. TCU — Big Ten Network, 5:30 p.m.

Baylor at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 8 p.m.

BTN Live: Game Break — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Creighton at Purdue — Big Ten Network, 3:30 p.m.

Cycling

Vuelta a España

Announcers: Bob Roll/Christian Vande Velde

Stage 1: Barcelona (Team Time Trial) — Peacock, 12:40 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 3

Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur — USA Network/Universo, 7:25 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Fulham — USA Network/Universo, 9:55 a.m.

Brentford vs. Crystal Palace — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Everton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest — Peacock, 10 a.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United — Universo, 12:25 p.m.//NBC/Peacock (Peter Drury/Lee Dixon), 12:30 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 7 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 7 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), 9:30 a.m.

Goal Rush — Peacock, 10 a.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, noon

Premier League Live — USA Network (Rebecca Lowe/Robbie Earle/Robbie Mustoe), noon

Formula 1

FIA Formula One World Championship

Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Qualifying — ESPN, 8:55 a.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

FedExCup Playoffs

Tour Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GA

3rd Round

Announcers: Golf Channel — Rich Lerner/Frank Nobilo/Curt Byrum//Colt Knost//Arron Oberholser//CBS — Jim Nantz/Trevor Immelman/Ian Baker-Finch/Frank Nobilo//Colt Knost//Mark Immelman//Dottie Pepper//Amanda Renner

Featured Group 1: Jordan Spieth/Si Woo Kim — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:15 p.m.

Featured Holes: 2, 15 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:30 p.m.

Featured Group 2: Tommy Fleetwood/Rickie Fowler — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 12:45 p.m.

Main Feed — Golf Channel/Peacock, 1 p.m.

Featured Holes: 9, 17 — ESPN+/PGA Tour Live, 2:15 p.m.

Main Feed — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour Champions

The Ally Challenge, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, MI

2nd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 3 p.m.

USGA

U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Waverley Country Club, Portland, OR

Announcers: Tom Abbott/Judy Rankin//Kay Cockerill//Paige Mackenzie

3rd Round — Peacock, 4 p.m.

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 5 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Canadian Women’s Open, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Announcers: Grant Boone/Morgan Pressel/Jim Gallagher, Jr.//Angela Stanford//Karen Stupples

3rd Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 7 p.m.

Korn Ferry Tour

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

Boise Open, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, ID

3rd Round — Golf Channel, 11 p.m. (same day coverage)

DP World Tour

Czech Masters, Albatross Golf Resort, Prague, Czech Republic

Final Round — Golf Channel/Peacock, 6 a.m. (Sunday)

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

USA Gymnastics

U.S. Gymnastics Championships, SAP Center, San José, CA

Announcers: Terry Gannon/Tim Daggett/Samantha Peszek//John Roethlisberger

Men’s Competition: Day 1 — CNBC, 10:30 a.m. (delayed from 08/24)

Women’s Competition: Day 1 — CNBC, 4:30 p.m. (delayed from 08/25)

Men’s Competition: Day 2 — CNBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m. (live)

IndyCar

NTT IndyCar Series

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, IL

Announcers: Kevin Lee/Townsend Bell/James Hinchcliffe//Georgia Henneberry//Dillon Welch

Practice — Peacock, 10:45 a.m.

Qualifying — Peacock, 2 p.m.

Final Practice — Peacock, 5:30 p.m.

LaLiga

Matchday 3

Cádiz CF vs. UD Almería — ESPN+, 12:50 p.m.

Granada vs. RCD Mallorca — ESPN+, 1:20 p.m.

Sevilla vs. Girona — ESPN+, 3:25 p.m.

Ligue 1

Round 3

Olympique de Marseille vs. Stade Brestois 29 — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 12:50 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. RC Lens — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 2:55 p.m.

Stade Rennais vs. Havre AC — beIN Sports/beIN Sports en Español, 6:50 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 12:30 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

The Ligue 1 Show en Español — beIN Sports en Español, 6:30 a.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night

Holloway vs. The Korean Zombie, Singapore Indoor Stadium, Kallang, Singapore

Main Card — ESPN+, 8 a.m.

Combate Global

Featherweights, Unipro Univision Studios, Miami, FL

Jair Pérez vs. Mauricio Eguiluz — Paramount+, 9:30 p.m.

Jair Pérez vs. Mauricio Eguiluz — Univision/TUDN, 11 p.m. (same night coverage)

UFC Unleashed: Namajunas vs. Andrade — ESPNews, 7 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Namajunas vs. Jedrzejczyk 2 — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Main Event: Teixeira vs. Evans/Namajunas vs. Torres — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

UFC Fight Flashback: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 (12/02/2017) — ESPNews, 10 p.m.

MLB

American League

Cleveland at Toronto — MLB Network/Bally Sports Great Lakes/Sportsnet, 3 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle — Bally Sports Kansas City/Root Sports, 4 p.m.

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay — YES/Bally Sports Sun, 4 p.m.

Houston at Detroit — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/Bally Sports Detroit, 6 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago White Sox — NBC Sports California/NBC Sports Chicago, 7 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

National League

Atlanta at San Francisco — FS1/Bally Sports Southeast/NBC Sports Bay Area, 4 p.m.

Washington at Miami — MASN2/Bally Sports Florida, 4 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee — MLB San Diego Padres/Bally Sports Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia — Fox, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Arizona — Bally Sports Ohio/MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, 9 p.m./MLB Network, 10 p.m. (joined in progress)

Interleague

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston — Spectrum SportsNet LA/NESN, 4 p.m.

Anaheim at New York Mets — Bally Sports West/SNY, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Baltimore — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/MASN, 7 p.m.

Play Ball — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Network Breakdown — MLB Network, 10:30 p.m.

Blue Jays Central — Sportsnet, 2:30 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Baseball Night in America Pregame — Fox, 6:30 p.m.

MLB Big Inning — MLB Network, 8 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

Matchday 28

Free Games — All Games on Apple TV

Atlanta United vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Chris Wittyngham/Kyndra de St. Aubin//Spanish: Pablo Ramírez/Carlos Ruiz

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tony Husband/Ross Smith//Spanish: Moisés Linares/Pablo Mariño

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m. (also on TSN2) — English: Ed Cohen/Greg Sutton//Spanish: Juan Arango/Carlos Suárez//French: Frédéric Lord/Vincent Destouches

FC Dallas vs. Austin FC, 8:30 p.m. — English: Mark Followill/Lori Lindsey//Spanish: Raúl Guzmán/Sonny Guadarrama

Sporting Kansas City vs. San José Earthquakes, 8:30 p.m. — English: Adrian Healey/Jamie Watson//Spanish: Alejandro Luna/Francisco Pinto

MLS 360, 7 p.m. — Liam McHugh/Shep Messing/Nigel Reo-Coker/Bradley Wright-Phillips//Christina Unkel (rules analyst)

MLS Season Pass — All Games on Apple TV+ (subscription required)

Charlotte FC vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Steve Cangialosi/Danny Higginbotham//Spanish: Bruno Vain/Andrés Agulla

Columbus Crew vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Eric Krakauer/Lloyd Sam//Spanish: Oscar Salazar/Luis Gerardo Bucci//French: Matt Cullen/Sébastien Le Toux

FC Cincinnati vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Keith Costigan/Maurice Edu//Spanish: Alejandro Figueredo/Jaime Macías

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m. — English: Jake Zivin/Taylor Twellman//Katie Witham//Spanish: José Hernandez/Eduardo Biscayart//Antonella González

Orlando City SC vs. St. Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m. — English: Tyler Terens/Devon Kerr//Spanish: Sergio Ruiz/Miguel Gallardo

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo, 8:30 p.m. — English: Max Bretos/Brian Dunseth//Spanish: Jesús Acosta/Diego Arrioja

LA Galaxy vs. Chicago Fire, 10:30 p.m. — English: Callum Williams/Calen Carr//Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera/Marcelo Balboa

Portland Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 10:30 p.m. — English: Mark Rogondino/Heath Pearce//Spanish: Rodolfo Landeros/Martín Zuñiga//French: Jeremy Filosa/Hassoun Camara

Inter Miami Pregame, 7 p.m. — English — Kevin Egan/Sacha Klejstan/Mike Petke/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Diego Valeri

MLS Countdown, 7 p.m. — Andrew Wiebe/Matt Doyle/Mike Grella

MLB La Previa, 7 p.m. — Stefano Fusaro/Chelsea Cabarcas/Daniel Chapela

Inter Miami Postgame, 9:30 p.m. — English — Kevin Egan/Sacha Klejstan/Mike Petke/Taylor Twellman//Spanish: Tony Cherchi/Eduardo Biscayart/Diego Valeri

MLS El Resumen, 12:30 a.m. — Stefano Fusaro/Chelsea Cabarcas/Daniel Chapela (Sunday)

MLS Wrap-Up, 12:30 a.m. — Andrew Wiebe/Matt Doyle/Mike Grella (Sunday)

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL

Announcers: Rick Allen/Jeff Burton/Dale Earnhardt, Jr./Steve Letarte//Dave Burns//Parker Kilgerman//Marty Snider

Race — NBC/Peacock, 7:30 p.m.

Announcers: Marty Snider/Brad Daugherty/Dale Jarrett/Kyle Petty

Countdown to Green: Daytona — NBC/Peacock, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race — Peacock, 11 p.m.

NBA

Inside the Association — Stadium, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

NFL Preseason

Week 3

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings — KPNX (Dave Pasch/Ron Wolfley//Dani Sureck)/KMSP (Paul Allen/Pete Bercich//Ben Leber), 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears — WIVB (Andrew Catalon/Steve Tasker//Cynthia Frelund)/WFLD (Adam Amin/Jim Miller//Lou Canellis)

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs — NFL Network/WEWS (Chris Rose/Joe Thomas/Aditi Kinkhabwala//KSHB (Ari Wolfe/Trent Green//Kimmi Chex//Matt McMullen), 1 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers — KING (Kate Scott/Michael Bennett/Michael Robinson)WGBA/WTMJ (Kevin Harlan/John Kuhn//Lance Allan)

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders — WKRC (Mike Watts/Anthony Muñoz/Marisa Contipelli)/WRC (Chick Hernandez/Brian Mitchell//Logan Paulsen), 6 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants — NFL Network/WNBC (Bob Papa/Carl Banks/Howard Cross//Bruce Beck), 6 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — WBAL (Gerry Sandusky/Rod Woodson//Evan Washburn)/WFLA (Chris Myers/Ronde Barber//Dan Lucas), 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars — WFOR (Steve Goldstein/Kim Bokamper//Mike Cugno//Johanna Torres)/WJAX (Brian Sexton/Bucky Brooks//Brent Martineau), 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys — KVVU (Jason Horowitz/Rich Gannon/Matt Millen)/KTVT (Bill Jones/Isaiah Stanback/Michael Irvin//Hailey Sutton), 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos — NFL Network/KABC (Andrew Siciliano/Andrew Whitworth//Curt Sandoval)/KUSA (Steve Levy/Ryan Harris//Arielle Orsuto), 9 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, noon

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight: Metropolitan Division Needs — NHL Network, 5 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Central Division Needs — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Atlantic Division Needs — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pacific Division Needs — NHL Network, midnight

NWSL

Matchday 17

Announcers: Lisa Carlin/Jill Loyden

Houston Dash vs. Kansas City Current — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 p.m.

Pickleball

PPA Tour

Kansas City Open, Elite Tennis and Wellness, Overland Park, KS

Men’s and Women’s Doubles — Amazon Prime Video, 11 a.m.

Scottish Premiership

Matchday 3

Ross County vs. Rangers — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 a.m.

Serie A

Matchday 2

Frosinone Calcio vs. Atalanta BC — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 12:30 p.m.

AC Monza vs. Empoli FC — Paramount+, 12:30 p.m.

Hellas Verona vs. AS Roma — CBS Sports Network, 2:45 p.m.

AC Milan vs. Torino FC — Paramount+, 2:45 p.m.

Serie A Full Impact — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8 a.m.

Inside Serie A — CBS Sports Golazo Network, 8:30 a.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Pre-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 2 p.m.

Calcio e Cappuccino Post-Match Show — CBS Sports Network, 4:45 p.m.

Soccer

ESPN FC — ESPN+, 5 p.m.

República deportiva: fútbol fanaticos — Univision/TUDN, 7 p.m.

Softball

Athletes Unlimited

Week 5, Parkway Bank Sports Complex, Rosemont, IL

Team Denham vs. Team Gibson — ESPN+, 3:30 p.m.

Team Flippen vs. Team Alexander — ESPN+, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Fantasy Sports Today Saturday — SportsGrid, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

The Spirit of Yachting: Fastnet at 50 — BBC News, 8:30 a.m.

The Short List — NLSE, 8:30 a.m.

Sports Unlimited — NLSE, 9 a.m.

SEC Storied: Herschel Walker — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 10:30 a.m.

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward: Community Compassion — NBC, 11 a.m.

Bleav Today — Bleav Sports, 11 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPNews, 11 a.m.

One Team: The Power of Sports: Powerful Partners — NBC, 11:30 a.m.

30 for 30: Youngstown Boys — ESPNU, noon

In-Game LIVE All Access Weekend — SportsGrid, noon

SEC Storied: The Believer — ESPNews, 12:30 p.m.

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 p.m.

Game ON — Women’s Sports Network, 2 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Prime Time Weekend — SportsGrid, 4 p.m.

Bleav Me — Bleav Sports, 6 p.m.

Surfing’s Dirty Secrets — BBC News, 6:30 p.m.

Best of Bleav — Bleav Sports, 7 p.m.

In-Game LIVE Overtime Weekend — SportsGrid, 8 p.m.

E60: Peace of Mind — ESPNews, 10:30 p.m.

E60: Whitney’s Anthem — ESPNews, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Storied: The Book of Manning — ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 12:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Contacto deportivo — TUDN, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Tennis

U.S. Open Series

WTA Tour

Tennis in the Land, Topnotch Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Final — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.

U.S. Open Series

ATP Tour

Winston-Salem Open, Wake Forest University Tennis Complex, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC

Final — Tennis Channel, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

World Athletics

World Athletics Championships, National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary

Announcers: Leigh Diffey/Paul Swangard/Ato Boldon/Kara Goucher/Tree Hardee/Sanya Richards-Ross//Lewis Johnson

Day 8: Decathlon-Day 2 — Peacock, 8 a.m.

Day 8: Decathlon-Day 2 — Peacock, 1 p.m.

Day 8: Afternoon Session-Finals: Men’s Pole Vault/Women’s Shot Put/Men’s 800m/Women’s 5000m/Decathlon 1500m/Men’s and Women’s 4x100m Relays — CNBC/Peacock, 1:30 p.m.

Day 9: Men’s Marathon — CNBC/Peacock, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

WNBA

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics — NBA TV/Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network/NBC Sports Washington/Monumental Sports, 7 p.m.

New York Liberty at Minnesota Lynx — YES/Bally Sports North, 8 p.m.

WNBA Weekly — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.